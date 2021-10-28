Log in
    LAZ   BMG540501027

LAZARD LTD

(LAZ)
Lazard Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 Per Share

10/28/2021
Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) today announced that its Board of Directors has voted to declare a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on November 19, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 8, 2021.

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 41 cities across 26 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

LAZ-CPE


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 020 M - -
Net income 2021 467 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 684 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 3,68%
Capitalization 5 282 M 5 282 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,31x
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 90,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 51,05 $
Average target price 55,44 $
Spread / Average Target 8,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth Marc Jacobs Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexander Franz Stern President & Managing Director
Evan L. Russo Chief Financial Officer
Scott D. Hoffman Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Philip A. Laskaway Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAZARD LTD20.69%5 282
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.22.67%24 529
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-5.99%21 342
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-15.77%10 086
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.48.59%6 825
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)47.04%6 205