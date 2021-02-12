Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lazard Ltd    LAZ   BMG540501027

LAZARD LTD

(LAZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I : Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of Underwriter's Option to Purchase Additional Units

02/12/2021 | 04:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (the “Company”) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 57,500,000 units, including 7,500,000 units issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriter of its option to purchase additional units, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on Nasdaq and trade under the ticker symbol “LGACU”. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-fifth of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “LGAC” and “LGACW”, respectively.

The Company is a newly organized blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company believes the growth-oriented subsectors of the healthcare, technology, energy transition, financial and consumer sectors present particularly attractive investment opportunities, although it will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region in its identification and acquisition of a target company.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as sole book-running manager for the offering, and Lazard Frères & Co. LLC served as financial advisor to the Company.

The Registration Statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 9, 2021. The offering has been made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the Registration Statement and the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at 866-471-2526 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Registration Statement and the prospectus relating to the offering. Copies are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about LAZARD LTD
10:32aLAZARD GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. I : Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering..
BU
02/10Singapore's GIC teams up with Chinese asset manager for Philips' home applian..
RE
02/10LAZARD : Monthly Assets Under Management Decline in January
MT
02/10LAZARD : January 2021
PU
02/10LAZARD : Historical AUM January 2021
PU
02/10LAZARD : Reports January 2021 Assets Under Management
BU
02/09LAZARD GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. : I Prices $500,000,000 Initial Public Offering
BU
02/09LAZARD : Argus Adjusts Lazard's Price Target to $48 From $40, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
02/05SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Edging Higher Shortly Ahead of Friday Close
MT
02/05SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Losing Steam in Afternoon Trading
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 365 M - -
Net income 2020 312 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 135 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
Yield 2020 4,52%
Capitalization 4 370 M 4 370 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,33x
EV / Sales 2021 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 3 099
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart LAZARD LTD
Duration : Period :
Lazard Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAZARD LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 47,64 $
Last Close Price 41,61 $
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander Franz Stern President & Managing Director
Kenneth Marc Jacobs Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eyal Ofir Managing Director
Evan L. Russo Chief Financial Officer
Scott D. Hoffman Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAZARD LTD-1.63%4 370
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-6.92%20 933
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-14.52%10 201
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO., LTD.4.77%5 117
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)11.76%4 849
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.-0.57%4 609
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ