LAZARD LTD

(LAZ)
Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I : Files Registration Statement for Initial Public Offering

01/25/2021 | 05:34pm EST
Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (the “Company”) today announced that it publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of 50,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant. The Company has applied to list the units on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “LGACU”. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The Company is a newly organized blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company believes the growth-oriented subsectors of the healthcare, technology, energy transition, financial and consumer sectors present particularly attractive investment opportunities, although it will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region in its identification and acquisition of a target company.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the proposed offering, and Lazard Frères & Co. LLC is acting as financial advisor to the Company.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, which forms a part of the Registration Statement. Copies of the Registration Statement and the preliminary prospectus included therein relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at 866-471-2526 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

The Registration Statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Registration Statement and the preliminary prospectus included therein. Copies are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
