    LAZ   BMG540501027

LAZARD LTD

(LAZ)
09/16/2022
36.05 USD   -3.14%
09/13 SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Decline Premarket Tuesday
MT
09/13 Lazard Reports Lower Assets Under Management for August
MT
09/13 LAZARD : August 2022
PU
Lazard Hires Sarah Al-Suhaimi to Chair Lazard's Middle East and North Africa Investment Banking Business

09/18/2022 | 07:36am EDT
-- Riyadh office to serve as MENA regional hub --

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that the firm has hired Sarah Al-Suhaimi as Chair of Lazard’s Financial Advisory business in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and that she will be appointed Chair of Lazard Saudi Arabia subject to regulatory approval. Her appointment demonstrates Lazard’s growing commitment to serving investment banking clients in the region through its Riyadh office, where the firm has been licensed to provide financial advisory services since 2010.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005043/en/

Sarah Al-Suhaimi to Chair Lazard’s Middle East and North Africa Investment Banking Business (Photo: Business Wire)

Sarah Al-Suhaimi to Chair Lazard’s Middle East and North Africa Investment Banking Business (Photo: Business Wire)

“Building on our existing presence in the city, Riyadh is the natural location for our regional hub office, from which we will serve investment banking clients across the Middle East and North Africa,” said Peter Orszag, Chief Executive Officer of Financial Advisory at Lazard. “The appointment of Sarah as Chair is the first step in strengthening our presence on the ground, and given her extensive financial services background, I can’t think of a better leader to represent our business in the MENA region.”

“I am pleased to join Lazard, which is known for its culture of excellence and strong brand globally. I look forward to working with the firm’s international network of advisors to serve domestic, regional and international clients and help grow Lazard’s presence in the region,” said Sarah Al-Suhaimi.

Sarah Al-Suhaimi is a prominent business figure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. She has held a number of senior leadership positions across the financial services industry in Saudi Arabia in the past 20 years, including serving as Chair of the Saudi Stock Exchange (Saudi Tadawul Group) since 2017. She previously served as Chief Executive Officer at SNB Capital and earlier in her career held roles at Jadwa Investment and Samba Capital. Since 2021, she also serves on several boards including those of Saudi Airlines and Saudi Telecom Company, and has been a trustee of the IFRS Foundation since 2019.

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 41 cities across 26 countries in North, Central and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard

LAZ_FAPE


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 735 M - -
Net income 2022 357 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,87x
Yield 2022 5,39%
Capitalization 3 344 M 3 344 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 3 269
Free-Float 83,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kenneth Marc Jacobs Managing Director
Alexander Franz Stern Global Head-Strategy
Evan Lawrence Russo Director
Scott D. Hoffman General Counsel
Philip A. Laskaway Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAZARD LTD-17.37%3 344
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.9.12%26 206
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-26.18%14 601
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-4.76%8 380
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.-22.57%5 514
MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO. LTD.-23.70%2 611