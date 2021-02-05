Lazard Ltd : Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results
02/05/2021 | 06:50am EST
Record quarterly operating revenue of $849 million
Record Financial Advisory quarterly operating revenue of $509 million
Record year-end assets under management of $259 billion
Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) today reported annual operating revenue1 of $2,524 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net income, as adjusted2, was $410 million, or $3.60 per share (diluted) for the year. On a U.S. GAAP basis, net income for the year was $402 million, or $3.54 per share (diluted).
For the fourth quarter of 2020, net income, as adjusted, was $192 million, or $1.66 per share (diluted), a quarterly record. On a U.S. GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter was $190 million, or $1.64 per share (diluted).
“Our record quarterly results capped a remarkable year for Lazard. Our people overcame one of the most challenging environments in modern history to serve our clients with outstanding financial advice and solutions,” said Kenneth M. Jacobs, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lazard. “We enter 2021 with momentum across our businesses globally and growth opportunities in which we continue to invest.”
($ in millions, except
per share data and AUM)
Year Ended
Dec. 31,
Quarter Ended
Dec. 31,
2020
2019
%’20-’19
2020
2019
%’20-’19
Net Income (loss)
US GAAP
$402
$287
40%
$190
$77
147%
Per share, diluted
$3.54
$2.44
45%
$1.64
$0.67
145%
Adjusted2
$410
$385
7%
$192
$105
83%
Per share, diluted
$3.60
$3.28
10%
$1.66
$0.91
82%
Operating Revenue1
Total operating revenue
$2,524
$2,546
(1)%
$849
$708
20%
Financial Advisory
$1,403
$1,357
3%
$509
$395
29%
Asset Management
$1,111
$1,159
(4)%
$336
$301
12%
AUM ($ in billions)
Period End
$259
$248
4%
Average
$225
$234
(4)%
$246
$238
3%
Note: Endnotes are on page 6 of this release. A reconciliation to U.S. GAAP is on page 14-15.
OPERATING REVENUE
Operating revenue1 was $2,524 million for 2020, 1% lower than 2019. Fourth-quarter 2020 operating revenue was $849 million, a quarterly record and 20% higher than the fourth quarter of 2019.
Financial Advisory
Our Financial Advisory results include M&A Advisory, Capital Advisory, Capital Raising, Restructuring, Shareholder Advisory, Sovereign Advisory, and other strategic advisory work for clients.
For the full year of 2020, Financial Advisory operating revenue was $1,403 million, 3% higher than 2019.
For the fourth quarter of 2020, Financial Advisory operating revenue was $509 million, a quarterly record and 29% higher than the fourth quarter of 2019.
During and since the fourth quarter of 2020, Lazard has been engaged in significant and complex M&A transactions and other advisory assignments globally, including the following (clients are in italics): Exor in the $28.6 billion merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles with Peugeot; Gilead’s $21 billion acquisition of Immunomedics; Teladoc Health’s $18.5 billion merger with Livongo; Special Committee of the Board of Taubman Centers in Taubman’s $9.4 billion sale to Simon Property Group; Stonepeak’s $8.1 billion acquisition of Astound Broadband from TPG; Telefonica’s partnership with Allianz to deploy fiber in Germany involving expected overall investment of €5 billion; AVEVA’s $5 billion acquisition of OSIsoft; Iliad’s $4.3 billion acquisition of Play; Engie’s €3.4 billion sale of a 29.9% stake in Suez to Veolia; MassMutual’s $3.4 billion sale of its retirement plan business to Empower Retirement; Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s $2.7 billion sale of IMTT to Riverstone Holdings; Aimmune’s $2.6 billion sale to Nestlé Health Science; Google’s $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit; Accor in its taking full ownership of sbe hotel brands; and Gardner-Gibson’s sale to ICP Building Solutions Group.
Lazard has one of the world’s preeminent restructuring practices, with a long track record of successfully advising businesses and governments. During and since the fourth quarter of 2020, we have been engaged in a broad range of highly visible and complex restructuring and debt advisory assignments for debtors or creditors, including roles involving: 24 Hour Fitness; Abengoa; Belk; Bourbon; California Resources Corporation; CorpGroup; Corsair; Diamond Offshore Drilling; Express; FTS International; Gavilan Resources; Hi-Crush; JCPenney; Libbey; NMC Health; Peabody; Premier Oil; Prisa; Seadrill Limited; Transocean; Ursa Piceance; and Valaris. Lazard was the global leader in completed restructurings for 2020 (Source: Refinitiv).
Our Capital and Shareholder Advisory practices remain active globally, advising on a broad range of public and private assignments. Our Sovereign Advisory practice continues to be active advising governments, sovereign and sub-sovereign entities across developed and emerging markets.
In the text portion of this press release, we present our Asset Management results as 1) Management fees and other revenue, and 2) Incentive fees.
For the full year of 2020, Asset Management operating revenue was $1,111 million, 4% lower than 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2020, Asset Management operating revenue was $336 million, 12% higher than the fourth quarter of 2019.
Management fees and other revenue was $1,053 million for full-year 2020, 7% lower than 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2020, management fees and other revenue was $284 million, 1% lower than the fourth quarter of 2019, and 10% higher than the third quarter of 2020.
Average assets under management (AUM) for full-year 2020 was $225 billion, 4% lower than 2019. Average AUM for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $246 billion, 3% higher than the fourth quarter of 2019, and 9% higher than the third quarter of 2020.
AUM as of December 31, 2020 was a year-end record of $259 billion, up 4% from December 31, 2019, and up 14% from September 30, 2020. The sequential increase from September 30, 2020 was driven by market appreciation of $25.4 billion and foreign exchange appreciation of $5.8 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $286 million.
For the full year of 2020, incentive fees were $58 million, compared to $21 million for 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2020, incentive fees were $52 million, compared to $14 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
OPERATING EXPENSES
Compensation and Benefits
In managing compensation and benefits expense, we focus on annual awarded compensation (cash compensation and benefits plus deferred incentive compensation with respect to the applicable year, net of estimated future forfeitures and excluding charges). We believe annual awarded compensation reflects the actual annual compensation cost more accurately than the GAAP measure of compensation cost, which includes applicable-year cash compensation and the amortization of deferred incentive compensation principally attributable to previous years’ deferred compensation. We believe that by managing our business using awarded compensation with a consistent deferral policy, we can better manage our compensation costs, increase our flexibility in the future and build shareholder value over time.
Adjusted compensation and benefits expense1 for 2020 was $1,502 million, 3% higher than 2019, with a consistent deferral policy. The corresponding adjusted compensation ratio1 was 59.5% for 2020, compared to 57.5% for 2019.
Awarded compensation expense1 for 2020 was $1,510 million, 3% higher than 2019. The corresponding awarded compensation ratio1 was 59.8% for 2020, compared to 57.7% for 2019.
We take a disciplined approach to compensation, and our goal is to maintain a compensation-to-operating revenue ratio over the cycle in the mid- to high-50s percentage range on both an awarded and adjusted basis, with consistent deferral policies.
Non-Compensation Expense
Adjusted non-compensation expense1 for 2020 was $432 million, 13% lower than 2019. The ratio of non-compensation expense to operating revenue1 was 17.1% for 2020, compared to 19.6% for 2019.
Adjusted non-compensation expense1 for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $117 million, 10% lower than the fourth quarter of 2019. The ratio of non-compensation expense to operating revenue1 was 13.7% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 18.3% for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Our goal remains to achieve an adjusted non-compensation expense-to-operating revenue ratio over the cycle of 16% to 20%.
TAXES
The provision for taxes, on an adjusted basis1, was $104 million for full-year 2020 and $24 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The effective tax rate on the same basis was 20.2% for full-year 2020, compared to 24.1% for full-year 2019.
CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AND BALANCE SHEET
Our primary capital management goals include managing debt and returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
In 2020, Lazard returned $365 million to shareholders, which included: $197 million in dividends; $95 million in share repurchases of our Class A common stock; and $73 million in satisfaction of employee tax obligations in lieu of share issuances upon vesting of equity grants.
During 2020, we repurchased 2.9 million shares of our Class A common stock for an average price of $32.70 per share. As of January 1, 2021, our remaining share repurchase authorization was $300 million.
On February 4, 2021, Lazard declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on March 2, 2021, to stockholders of record on February 19, 2021.
Lazard’s financial position remains strong. As of December 31, 2020, our cash and cash equivalents were $1,390 million, and stockholders’ equity related to Lazard’s interests was $912 million.
ENDNOTES
1 A non-U.S. GAAP measure. See attached financial schedules and related notes for a detailed explanation of adjustments to corresponding U.S. GAAP results. We believe that presenting our results on an adjusted basis, in addition to U.S. GAAP results, is the most meaningful and useful way to compare our operating results across periods.
2 Fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 adjusted results1 exclude pre-tax charges of $4.2 million and $12.6 million, respectively, of costs relating to an office space reorganization and $0.4 million in the fourth quarter and full year relating to the reduction of our Tax Receivable Agreement (TRA) obligation. On a U.S. GAAP basis, these charges resulted in a net charge of $2.6 million, or $0.02 (diluted) per share, for the fourth quarter, and a net charge of $7.8 million, or $0.07 (diluted) per share, for the full year of 2020.
LAZ-EPE
LAZARD LTD
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. GAAP)
Three Months Ended
% Change From
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Total revenue
$898,326
$598,022
$743,406
50%
21%
Interest expense
(20,172)
(20,344)
(22,065)
Net revenue
878,154
577,678
721,341
52%
22%
Operating expenses:
Compensation and benefits
524,736
354,625
427,308
48%
23%
Occupancy and equipment
33,592
31,318
34,045
Marketing and business development
8,161
7,562
30,947
Technology and information services
36,100
33,457
38,783
Professional services
20,330
14,701
23,386
Fund administration and outsourced services
26,431
26,196
28,201
Amortization and other acquisition-related costs
436
458
9,876
Other
11,308
4,681
10,321
Subtotal
136,358
118,373
175,559
15%
(22%)
Benefit pursuant to tax receivable agreement
(439)
-
(503)
Operating expenses
660,655
472,998
602,364
40%
10%
Operating income
217,499
104,680
118,977
108%
83%
Provision for income taxes
22,729
28,165
39,446
(19%)
(42%)
Net income
194,770
76,515
79,531
155%
145%
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
4,881
1,423
2,554
Net income attributable to Lazard Ltd
$189,889
$75,092
$76,977
153%
147%
Attributable to Lazard Ltd Common Stockholders:
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
107,316,315
107,168,615
107,548,260
0%
(0%)
Diluted
115,144,030
113,181,564
113,442,101
2%
2%
Net income per share:
Basic
$1.73
$0.69
$0.70
151%
147%
Diluted
$1.64
$0.66
$0.67
148%
145%
LAZARD LTD
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. GAAP)
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
% Change
Total revenue
$2,646,769
$2,666,958
(1%)
Interest expense
(80,631)
(80,185)
Net revenue
2,566,138
2,586,773
(1%)
Operating expenses:
Compensation and benefits
1,550,684
1,563,395
(1%)
Occupancy and equipment
127,682
123,149
Marketing and business development
42,426
115,033
Technology and information services
133,544
143,739
Professional services
66,304
71,852
Fund administration and outsourced services
103,070
114,049
Amortization and other acquisition-related costs
1,795
19,410
Other
38,931
43,951
Subtotal
513,752
631,183
(19%)
Benefit pursuant to tax receivable agreement
(439)
(503)
Operating expenses
2,063,997
2,194,075
(6%)
Operating income
502,141
392,698
28%
Provision for income taxes
99,449
94,982
5%
Net income
402,692
297,716
35%
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
231
11,216
Net income attributable to Lazard Ltd
$402,461
$286,500
40%
Attributable to Lazard Ltd Common Stockholders:
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
106,862,739
110,189,862
(3%)
Diluted
113,483,380
116,079,806
(2%)
Net income per share:
Basic
$3.69
$2.57
44%
Diluted
$3.54
$2.44
45%
LAZARD LTD
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(U.S. GAAP)
December 31,
December 31,
($ in thousands)
2020
2019
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$1,389,876
$1,231,593
Deposits with banks and short-term investments
1,134,463
1,180,686
Cash deposited with clearing organizations and other segregated cash
44,488
43,280
Receivables
743,141
663,138
Investments
658,532
531,995
Goodwill and other intangible assets
384,071
373,594
Operating lease right-of-use assets
513,923
551,504
Deferred tax assets
538,448
586,750
Other assets
564,919
477,041
Total Assets
$5,971,861
$5,639,581
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits and other customer payables
$1,201,150
$1,246,200
Accrued compensation and benefits
734,544
602,777
Operating lease liabilities
606,963
644,345
Tax receivable agreement obligation
221,451
247,344
Senior debt
1,682,741
1,679,562
Other liabilities
525,579
537,779
Total liabilities
4,972,428
4,958,007
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share
-
-
Common stock, par value $.01 per share
1,128
1,128
Additional paid-in capital
135,439
41,020
Retained earnings
1,295,386
1,193,570
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(238,368)
(293,648)
Subtotal
1,193,585
942,070
Class A common stock held by subsidiaries, at cost
(281,813)
(332,079)
Total Lazard Ltd stockholders' equity
911,772
609,991
Noncontrolling interests
87,661
71,583
Total stockholders' equity
999,433
681,574
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$5,971,861
$5,639,581
LAZARD LTD
SELECTED SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (a)
(Non-GAAP - unaudited)
Three Months Ended
% Change From
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues:
Financial Advisory
$508,626
$306,977
$394,689
66%
29%
Asset Management
336,152
261,047
301,046
29%
12%
Corporate
3,990
1,023
12,275
290%
(67%)
Operating revenue (b)
$848,768
$569,047
$708,010
49%
20%
Expenses:
Adjusted compensation and benefits expense (c)
$497,260
$341,428
$407,106
46%
22%
Ratio of adjusted compensation to operating revenue
58.6%
60.0%
57.5%
Non-compensation expense (d)
$116,568
$103,081
$129,615
13%
(10%)
Ratio of non-compensation to operating revenue
13.7%
18.1%
18.3%
Earnings:
Earnings from operations (e)
$234,940
$124,538
$171,289
89%
37%
Operating margin (f)
27.7%
21.9%
24.2%
Adjusted net income (g)
$192,444
$76,102
$105,268
153%
83%
Diluted adjusted net income per share
$1.66
$0.67
$0.91
148%
82%
Diluted weighted average shares (h)
115,831,033
113,780,625
115,522,380
2%
0%
Effective tax rate (i)
11.1%
27.9%
29.7%
This presentation includes non-U.S. GAAP ("non-GAAP") measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Selected Summary Financial Information and Notes to Financial Schedules.
LAZARD LTD
SELECTED SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (a)
(Non-GAAP - unaudited)
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
% Change
Revenues:
Financial Advisory
$1,403,282
$1,357,398
3%
Asset Management
1,111,498
1,158,645
(4%)
Corporate
8,760
29,919
(71%)
Operating revenue (b)
$2,523,540
$2,545,962
(1%)
Expenses:
Adjusted compensation and benefits expense (c)
$1,502,123
$1,463,928
3%
Ratio of adjusted compensation to operating revenue
59.5%
57.5%
Non-compensation expense (d)
$431,898
$498,551
(13%)
Ratio of non-compensation to operating revenue
17.1%
19.6%
Earnings:
Earnings from operations (e)
$589,519
$583,483
1%
Operating margin (f)
23.4%
22.9%
Adjusted net income (g)
$410,249
$384,811
7%
Diluted adjusted net income per share
$3.60
$3.28
10%
Diluted weighted average shares (h)
113,904,200
117,348,401
(3%)
Effective tax rate (i)
20.2%
24.1%
This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Selected Summary Financial Information and Notes to Financial Schedules.
LAZARD LTD
COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS - ANALYSIS
(unaudited)
($ in millions except share price)
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
ADJUSTED U.S. GAAP BASIS (c)
Base salary
$339.3
$354.0
$355.8
$372.7
$404.9
$431.9
$446.9
$455.0
Benefits and other
191.2
215.6
228.3
201.9
243.4
263.6
258.3
227.7
Cash incentive compensation
368.5
432.9
413.9
398.3
465.5
445.5
390.8
435.3
Total cash compensation, benefits and other
899.0
1,002.5
998.0
972.9
1,113.8
1,141.0
1,096.0
1,118.0
Amortization of deferred incentive awards
297.6
299.2
320.8
352.4
367.3
375.6
367.9
384.1
Compensation and benefits - Adjusted U.S. GAAP basis (j)
$1,196.6
$1,301.7
$1,318.8
$1,325.3
$1,481.1
$1,516.6
$1,463.9
$1,502.1
% of Operating Revenue
58.8%
55.6%
55.4%
56.5%
55.8%
55.1%
57.5%
59.5%
AWARDED BASIS
Total cash compensation and benefits (per above)
$899.0
$1,002.5
$998.0
$972.9
$1,113.8
$1,141.0
$1,096.0
$1,118.0
Deferred year-end incentive awards
291.0
325.2
336.1
342.4
351.0
377.8
361.3
364.4
Compensation and benefits before sign-on and other
special deferred incentive awards
1,190.0
1,327.7
1,334.1
1,315.3
1,464.8
1,518.8
1,457.3
1,482.4
Sign-on and other special deferred incentive awards (k)
22.1
14.2
26.4
29.9
36.2
45.7
37.6
54.9
Total Compensation and benefits - Notional
1,212.1
1,341.9
1,360.5
1,345.2
1,501.0
1,564.5
1,494.9
1,537.3
Adjustment for actual/estimated forfeitures (l)
(27.3)
(25.4)
(27.2)
(27.9)
(25.3)
(27.5)
(25.9)
(27.3)
Compensation and benefits - Awarded (m)
$1,184.8
$1,316.5
$1,333.3
$1,317.3
$1,475.7
$1,537.0
$1,469.0
$1,510.0
% of Operating Revenue - Awarded Basis (m)
58.2%
56.3%
56.0%
56.2%
55.6%
55.8%
57.7%
59.8%
Memo:
Total value of deferred equity-based year end
incentive awards
$180.9
$219.0
$267.7
$234.8
$216.4
$253.8
$165.5
TBD
Equity-based year end awards - share equivalents ('000)
4,146
4,329
7,778
5,395
3,850
6,735
3,858
TBD
Price at issuance
$43.62
$50.60
$34.42
$43.43
$56.22
$37.69
$42.89
TBD
Deferred compensation awards ratio (n)
24.5%
24.5%
25.2%
26.0%
24.0%
24.9%
24.8%
24.6%
Operating revenue
$2,034.3
$2,340.2
$2,380.1
$2,344.3
$2,654.5
$2,754.8
$2,546.0
$2,523.5
This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable U.S. GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Selected Summary Financial Information and Notes to Financial Schedules.
LAZARD LTD
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT ("AUM")
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
As of
Variance
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2020
2019
Qtr to Qtr
YTD
Equity:
Emerging Markets
$33,254
$29,942
$40,612
11.1%
(18.1%)
Global
56,246
48,382
49,759
16.3%
13.0%
Local
48,672
43,559
48,985
11.7%
(0.6%)
Multi-Regional
71,560
61,872
66,185
15.7%
8.1%
Total Equity
209,732
183,755
205,541
14.1%
2.0%
Fixed Income:
Emerging Markets
13,651
12,743
14,387
7.1%
(5.1%)
Global
11,962
9,948
9,233
20.2%
29.6%
Local
5,600
5,554
5,450
0.8%
2.8%
Multi-Regional
12,571
11,252
9,193
11.7%
36.7%
Total Fixed Income
43,784
39,497
38,263
10.9%
14.4%
Alternative Investments
2,748
2,283
2,149
20.4%
27.9%
Private Equity
1,420
1,396
1,385
1.7%
2.5%
Cash Management
958
821
901
16.7%
6.3%
Total AUM
$258,642
$227,752
$248,239
13.6%
4.2%
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
AUM - Beginning of Period
$227,752
$230,874
$248,239
$214,734
Net Flows
(286)
519
(11,368)
(9,074)
Market and foreign exchange
appreciation
31,176
16,846
21,771
42,579
AUM - End of Period
$258,642
$248,239
$258,642
$248,239
Average AUM
$245,604
$238,197
$225,361
$234,374
% Change in average AUM
3.1%
(3.8%)
Note: Average AUM generally represents the average of the monthly ending AUM balances for the period.
LAZARD LTD
RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP TO SELECTED SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (a)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Operating Revenue
Net revenue - U.S. GAAP Basis
$878,154
$577,678
$721,341
$2,566,138
$2,586,773
Adjustments:
Revenue related to noncontrolling interests (o)
(8,054)
(4,042)
(5,172)
(11,497)
(23,426)
Gains related to Lazard Fund Interests ("LFI") and other similar arrangements
(25,207)
(11,261)
(9,539)
(40,634)
(31,657)
Distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs and bad debt expense (p)
(14,647)
(12,016)
(22,930)
(64,983)
(76,032)
Private Equity investment adjustment (q)
-
-
108
-
12,056
Interest expense
18,522
18,688
20,475
74,516
74,521
Losses associated with business realignment (r)
-
-
3,727
-
3,727
Operating revenue, as adjusted (b)
$848,768
$569,047
$708,010
$2,523,540
$2,545,962
Compensation and Benefits Expense
Compensation and benefits expense - U.S. GAAP Basis
$524,736
$354,625
$427,308
$1,550,684
$1,563,395
Adjustments:
Expenses associated with business realignment (r)
-
-
(7,516)
-
(56,635)
Charges pertaining to LFI and other similar arrangements
(25,207)
(11,261)
(9,539)
(40,634)
(31,657)
Compensation related to noncontrolling interests (o)
(2,269)
(1,936)
(3,147)
(7,927)
(11,175)
Compensation and benefits expense, as adjusted (c)
$497,260
$341,428
$407,106
$1,502,123
$1,463,928
Non-Compensation Expense
Non-compensation expense - Subtotal - U.S. GAAP Basis
$136,358
$118,373
$175,559
$513,752
$631,183
Adjustments:
Expenses associated with business realignment (r)
-
-
(5,112)
-
(6,922)
Expenses associated with ERP system implementation (s)
-
-
(4,166)
-
(17,359)
Expenses related to office space reorganization (t)
(4,184)
(2,311)
(3,568)
(12,646)
(4,711)
Distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs and bad debt expense (p)
(14,647)
(12,016)
(22,930)
(64,983)
(76,032)
Amortization and other acquisition-related costs (u)
(436)
(458)
(9,876)
(1,795)
(19,410)
Charges pertaining to Senior Debt refinancing (v)
-
-
-
-
(6,505)
Non-compensation expense related to noncontrolling interests (o)
(523)
(507)
(292)
(2,430)
(1,693)
Non-compensation expense, as adjusted (d)
$116,568
$103,081
$129,615
$431,898
$498,551
Pre-Tax Income and Earnings From Operations
Operating Income - U.S. GAAP Basis
$217,499
$104,680
$118,977
$502,141
$392,698
Adjustments:
Reduction of tax receivable agreement obligation ("TRA")
(439)
-
(503)
(439)
(503)
Expenses associated with business realignment (r)
-
-
16,355
-
67,809
Expenses associated with ERP system implementation (s)
-
-
4,166
-
17,359
Expenses related to office space reorganization (t)
4,184
2,311
3,568
12,646
4,711
Acquisition-related costs (u)
-
-
9,594
-
17,171
Private Equity investment adjustment (q)
-
-
108
-
12,056
Charges pertaining to Senior Debt refinancing (v)
-
-
-
-
6,805
Net income related to noncontrolling interests (o)
(4,881)
(1,423)
(2,554)
(231)
(11,216)
Pre-tax income, as adjusted
216,363
105,568
149,711
514,117
506,890
Interest expense
18,522
18,688
20,474
74,516
74,220
Amortization (LAZ only)
55
282
1,104
886
2,373
Earnings from operations, as adjusted (e)
$234,940
$124,538
$171,289
$589,519
$583,483
Net Income attributable to Lazard Ltd
Net income attributable to Lazard Ltd - U.S. GAAP Basis
$189,889
$75,092
$76,977
$402,461
$286,500
Adjustments:
Reduction of tax receivable agreement obligation ("TRA")
(439)
-
(503)
(439)
(503)
Expenses associated with business realignment (r)
-
-
16,355
-
67,809
Expenses associated with ERP system implementation (s)
-
-
4,166
-
17,359
Expenses related to office space reorganization (t)
4,184
2,311
3,568
12,646
4,711
Acquisition-related costs (u)
-
-
9,594
-
17,171
Private Equity investment adjustment (q)
-
-
108
-
12,056
Charges pertaining to Senior Debt refinancing (v)
-
-
-
-
6,805
Tax benefit allocated to adjustments
(1,190)
(1,301)
(4,997)
(4,419)
(27,097)
Net income, as adjusted (g)
$192,444
$76,102
$105,268
$410,249
$384,811
Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - U.S. GAAP Basis
115,144,030
113,181,564
113,442,101
113,483,380
116,079,806
Adjustment: participating securities including profits interest participation rights
687,003
599,061
2,080,279
420,820
1,268,595
Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding, as adjusted (h)
115,831,033
113,780,625
115,522,380
113,904,200
117,348,401
Diluted net income per share:
U.S. GAAP Basis
$1.64
$0.66
$0.67
$3.54
$2.44
Non-GAAP Basis, as adjusted
$1.66
$0.67
$0.91
$3.60
$3.28
This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable U.S. GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see Notes to Financial Schedules.
See Notes to Financial Schedules
LAZARD LTD
RECONCILIATION OF NON-COMPENSATION U.S. GAAP TO ADJUSTED (a)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
($ in thousands)
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Non-compensation expense - U.S. GAAP Basis:
Occupancy and equipment
$33,592
$31,318
$34,045
$127,682
$123,149
Marketing and business development
8,161
7,562
30,947
42,426
115,033
Technology and information services
36,100
33,457
38,783
133,544
143,739
Professional services
20,330
14,701
23,386
66,304
71,852
Fund administration and outsourced services
26,431
26,196
28,201
103,070
114,049
Amortization and other acquisition-related costs
436
458
9,876
1,795
19,410
Other
11,308
4,681
10,321
38,931
43,951
Non-compensation expense - Subtotal - U.S. GAAP Basis
$136,358
$118,373
$175,559
$513,752
$631,183
Non-compensation expense - Adjustments:
Occupancy and equipment (o) (r) (t)
($3,419)
($2,278)
($3,925)
($11,878)
($5,178)
Marketing and business development (o) (p) (r) (s)
(383)
(185)
(3,908)
(4,014)
(16,810)
Technology and information services (o) (p) (r) (s)
155
(169)
(4,426)
(616)
(17,525)
Professional services (o) (p) (r) (s) (t)
(4,101)
(2,269)
(3,825)
(9,806)
(8,672)
Fund administration and outsourced services (o) (p)
(12,114)
(13,593)
(13,756)
(47,956)
(55,543)
Amortization and other acquisition-related costs (r) (u)
(436)
(458)
(9,876)
(1,795)
(19,410)
Other (o) (p) (r) (s) (t) (v)
508
3,660
(6,228)
(5,789)
(9,494)
Subtotal Non-compensation adjustments
($19,790)
($15,292)
($45,944)
($81,854)
($132,632)
Non-compensation expense, as adjusted:
Occupancy and equipment
$30,173
$29,040
$30,120
$115,804
$117,971
Marketing and business development
7,778
7,377
27,039
38,412
98,223
Technology and information services
36,255
33,288
34,357
132,928
126,214
Professional services
16,229
12,432
19,561
56,498
63,180
Fund administration and outsourced services
14,317
12,603
14,445
55,114
58,506
Amortization and other acquisition-related costs
-
-
-
-
-
Other
11,816
8,341
4,093
33,142
34,457
Non-compensation expense, as adjusted (d)
$116,568
$103,081
$129,615
$431,898
$498,551
This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable U.S. GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see Notes to Financial Schedules.
See Notes to Financial Schedules
LAZARD LTD
Notes to Financial Schedules
(a)
Selected Summary Financial Information are non-GAAP measures. Lazard believes that presenting results and measures on an adjusted basis in conjunction with U.S. GAAP measures provides the most meaningful basis for comparison of its operating results across periods.
(b)
A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) revenue related to non-controlling interests (see (o) below), (ii) gains related to the changes in the fair value of investments held in connection with Lazard Fund Interests and other similar deferred compensation arrangements for which a corresponding equal amount is excluded from compensation & benefits expense, (iii) revenue related to distribution fees and reimbursable deal costs in accordance with the revenue recognition guidance and bad debt expense (see (p) below), (iv) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2019, private equity investment adjustment (see (q) below), (v) interest expense primarily related to corporate financing activities, (vi) for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019, excess interest expense pertaining to Senior Debt refinancing (see (v) below), and (vii) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2019, losses associated with business realignment plan (see (r) below).
(c)
A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2019, expenses associated with business realignment plan (see (r) below), (ii) charges related to the changes in the fair value of the compensation liability recorded in connection with Lazard Fund Interests and other similar deferred compensation arrangements, and (iii) compensation and benefits related to noncontrolling interests (see (o) below).
(d)
A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2019, expenses associated with business realignment plan (see (r) below), (ii) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2019, expenses associated with ERP system implementation (see (s) below), (iii) expenses related to office space reorganization (see (t) below), (iv) expenses related to distribution fees and reimbursable deal costs in accordance with the revenue recognition guidance and bad debt expense (see (p) below), (v) amortization other acquisition-related costs (see (u) below), (vi) for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019, charges pertaining to Senior Debt refinancing (see (v) below), and (vii) expenses related to noncontrolling interests (see (o) below).
(e)
A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, a benefit relating to the reduction in our Tax Receivable Agreement obligation, (ii) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2019, expenses associated with business realignment plan (see (r) below), (iii) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2019, expenses associated with ERP system implementation (see (s) below), (iv) expenses related to office space reorganization (see (t) below), (v) amortization and for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2019, other acquisition-related costs (see (u) below), (vi) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2019, private equity investment adjustment (see (q) below), (vii) for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019, charges pertaining to Senior Debt refinancing (see (v) below), (viii) net revenue and expenses related to noncontrolling interests (see (o) below), and (ix) interest expense primarily related to corporate financing activities.
(f)
Represents earnings from operations as a percentage of operating revenue, and is a non-GAAP measure.
(g)
A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, a benefit relating to the reduction in our Tax Receivable Agreement obligation, (ii) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2019, expenses associated with business realignment plan (see (r) below), (iii) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2019, expenses associated with ERP system implementation (see (s) below), (iv) expenses related to office space reorganization (see (t) below), (v) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2019, acquisition-related costs (see (u) below), (vi) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2019, private equity investment adjustment (see (q) below), and (vii) for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019, charges pertaining to Senior Debt refinancing (see (v) below), net of tax benefits.
(h)
A non-GAAP measure which includes units of the long-term incentive compensation program consisting of profits interest participation rights, which are equity incentive awards that, subject to certain conditions, may be exchanged for shares of our common stock. Certain profits interest participation rights and other participating securities may be excluded from the computation of outstanding stock equivalents for U.S. GAAP net income per share.
(i)
Effective tax rate is a non-GAAP measure based upon the U.S. GAAP rate with adjustments for the tax applicable to the non-GAAP adjustments to operating income, generally based upon the effective marginal tax rate in the applicable jurisdiction of the adjustments. The computation is based on a quotient, the numerator of which is the provision for income taxes of $23,919, $29,466 and $44,442 for the three month periods ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively, $103,868 and $122,079 for the twelve month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and the denominator of which is pre-tax income of $216,363, $105,568 and $149,711 for the three month periods ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, $514,117 and $506,890 for the twelve month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(j)
A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP compensation and benefits expense to compensation and benefits expense, as adjusted:
Year Ended December 31,
($ in thousands)
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Compensation & benefits expense - U.S. GAAP Basis
$1,278,534
$1,313,606
$1,319,746
$1,340,543
$1,512,873
$1,514,735
$1,563,395
$1,550,684
Adjustments:
Charges associated with business realignment (r)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(56,635)
-
Charges pertaining to ERP system implementation (s)
-
-
-
-
-
(1,190)
-
-
Charges pertaining to cost saving initiatives
(51,399)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(Charges) credits pertaining to LFI and other similar arrangements comp. liability
(14,099)
(7,326)
3,827
(3,318)
(23,526)
14,086
(31,657)
(40,634)
Charges pertaining to Private Equity incentive compensation
(12,203)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Compensation related to noncontrolling interests (o)
(4,232)
(4,567)
(4,776)
(11,900)
(8,285)
(10,999)
(11,175)
(7,927)
Compensation & benefits expense, as adjusted
$1,196,601
$1,301,713
$1,318,797
$1,325,325
$1,481,062
$1,516,632
$1,463,928
$1,502,123
(k)
Special deferred incentive awards are granted outside the year end compensation process and include grants to new hires, retention awards, and performance units earned under PRSU grants.
(l)
Under U.S. GAAP, an estimate is made for future forfeitures of the deferred portion of such awards. This estimate is based on both historical experience and future expectations. The result reflects the cost associated with awards that are expected to vest. This calculation is undertaken in order to present awarded compensation on a similar basis to GAAP compensation. Amounts for 2013-2016 represent actual forfeiture experience. The 2017-2020 amounts represent estimated forfeitures.
(m)
Awarded Compensation and Benefits was restated in 2017 to eliminate the year-end foreign exchange adjustment to better align awarded compensation with revenue. The impact of the change is not material.
(n)
Deferred compensation awards ratio is deferred year-end incentive awards, divided by total awarded compensation excluding sign-on and other special deferred incentive awards and actual/estimated forfeitures.
(o)
Noncontrolling interests include revenue and expenses principally related to Edgewater and ESC Funds.
(p)
Represents certain distribution fees and reimbursable deal costs paid to third parties for which an equal amount is excluded from both non-GAAP operating revenue and non-compensation expense, respectively, and excludes bad debt expense, which represents fees that are deemed uncollectible.
(q)
Represents write-down of private equity investment to potential transaction value.
(r)
Represents expenses and losses associated with a business realignment which included employee reductions and the closing of subscale offices and investment strategies.
(s)
Represents expenses associated with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system implementation.
(t)
Primarily represents incremental rent expense, building depreciation, impairment losses, and legal fees related to office space reorganization.
(u)
Primarily represents the change in fair value of the contingent consideration associated with certain business acquisitions.
(v)
In 2019, the company incurred charges related to the extinguishment of the remaining 4.25% Senior Notes maturing in November 2020. $168 million of the 2020 Notes were redeemed in March 2019 and the remaining $82 million have been redeemed in April 2019. The charges include a pre-tax loss on the extinguishment of $6.5 million and excess interest expense of $0.3 million (due to the period of time between the issuance of the 2029 notes and the settlement of the 2020 notes).