Lazard Ltd Reports Full-year and Fourth-quarter 2021 Results
02/03/2022 | 06:50am EST
Record annual and quarterly operating revenue, operating income and net income, as adjusted
Record annual and quarterly Financial Advisory operating revenue, reflecting strong broad-based activity across the business
Record annual and quarterly Asset Management operating revenue and year-end assets under management
Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) today reported record annual operating revenue1 of $3,139 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net income, as adjusted2, was a record $576 million, or $5.04 per share (diluted) for the year. On a U.S. GAAP basis, net income for the year was $528 million, or $4.63 per share (diluted).
For the fourth quarter of 2021, net income, as adjusted, was $217 million, or $1.92 per share (diluted), a quarterly record. On a U.S. GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter was $210 million, or $1.86 per share (diluted).
“Our results underscore the strong performance by both our businesses across our global franchise,” said Kenneth M. Jacobs, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lazard. “With unprecedented advisory activity and a robust level of assets under management, we continue to invest for growth and long-term shareholder value.”
($ in millions, except
per share data and AUM)
Year Ended
Dec. 31,
Quarter Ended
Dec. 31,
2021
2020
%’21-’20
2021
2020
%’21-’20
Net Income (loss)
US GAAP
$528
$402
31%
$210
$190
11%
Per share, diluted
$4.63
$3.54
31%
$1.86
$1.64
13%
Adjusted2
$576
$410
40%
$217
$192
13%
Per share, diluted
$5.04
$3.60
40%
$1.92
$1.66
16%
Operating Revenue1
Total operating revenue
$3,139
$2,524
24%
$968
$849
14%
Financial Advisory
$1,778
$1,403
27%
$608
$509
20%
Asset Management
$1,329
$1,111
20%
$347
$336
3%
AUM ($ in billions)
Period End
$274
$259
6%
Average
$272
$225
21%
$274
$246
11%
Note: Endnotes are on page 6 of this release. A reconciliation to U.S. GAAP is on page 14-15.
OPERATING REVENUE
Operating revenue1 was a record $3,139 million for 2021, 24% higher than 2020. Fourth-quarter 2021 operating revenue was a record $968 million, 14% higher than the fourth quarter of 2020.
Financial Advisory
Our Financial Advisory results include M&A Advisory, Capital Advisory, Capital Raising, Restructuring, Shareholder Advisory, Sovereign Advisory, and other strategic advisory work for clients.
For the full year of 2021, Financial Advisory operating revenue was a record $1,778 million, 27% higher than 2020.
For the fourth quarter of 2021, Financial Advisory operating revenue was a quarterly record $608 million, 20% higher than the fourth quarter of 2020.
During and since the fourth quarter of 2021, Lazard has been engaged in significant and complex M&A transactions and other advisory assignments globally, including the following (clients are in italics): The Special Committee of the Board ofVMware in Dell’s $52.5 billion spin-off of its 81% equity stake in the company and VMware’s payment of a special cash dividend; Clayton, Dubilier & Rice fund on the sale of its stake in Belron, valuing Belron at €21.0 billion; Air Products & Chemicals’ $12.0 billion joint venture in Jazan, Saudi Arabia; The Special Committee of the Board of Athene in Athene’s $11 billion merger with Apollo; Terminix on its acquisition byRentokil Initial plc, for an enterprise value of $7.5 billion; 3G Capital on its acquisition of a controlling interest in Hunter Douglas, valuing the company at $7.1 billion; Altice’s $6.3 billion sale of its French towers joint venture with KKR to Cellnex; Affiliate of Lone Star Funds on its€5.2 billion sale of MBCC Group to Sika; SNCF’s €3.2 billion sale of Ermewa to a consortium made of CDPQ and DWS; Blackstone Infrastructure Partners’ approximately$3.0 billion investment in Invenergy Renewables Holdings; Allstate’s $2.8 billion sale of Allstate Life Insurance to Blackstone; Charterhouse Capital Partners in Mirion Technologies’ combination with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, valuing Mirion at $2.6 billion; Saint-Gobain’s $2.3 billion acquisition of GCP Applied Technologies; Mubadala Capital’s $1.7 billion acquisition of the RLAM refinery from Petrobras; Vitrolife's €1.25 billion acquisition of Igenomix; Obagi’s $1.2 billion announced combination with Waldencast and Milk Makeup; IBM on the separation of its Managed Infrastructure Services unit; and APEX Clean Energy on the sale of a majority stake in the company to funds managed by Ares Management.
Lazard has one of the world’s preeminent restructuring practices, with a long track record of successfully advising businesses and governments. During and since the fourth quarter of 2021, we have been engaged in a broad range of highly visible and complex restructuring and debt advisory assignments for debtors or creditors, including roles involving: Alto Maipo S.P.A.; Andrade Gutierrez; Assured Guaranty in connection with Puerto Rico’s restructuring; Basic Energy Services; Brazos Electric Power Cooperative; Corp Grupo Banking S.A.; Grupo GICSA; Intelsat S.A.; NMC Health; Nordic Aviation Capital; Seadrill Limited; and Stoneway Capital.
Our Capital and Shareholder Advisory practices remain active globally, advising on a broad range of public and private assignments. Our Sovereign Advisory practice continues to be active advising governments, sovereign and sub-sovereign entities across developed and emerging markets.
In the text portion of this press release, we present our Asset Management results as 1) Management fees and other revenue, and 2) Incentive fees.
For the full year of 2021, Asset Management operating revenue was a record $1,329 million, 20% higher than 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2021, Asset Management operating revenue was a record $347 million, 3% higher than the fourth quarter of 2020.
Management fees and other revenue was $1,208 million for full-year 2021, 15% higher than 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2021, management fees and other revenue was $301 million, 6% higher than the fourth quarter of 2020, and 1% lower than the third quarter of 2021.
Average assets under management (AUM) for full-year 2021 was a record $272 billion, 21% higher than 2020. Average AUM for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $274 billion, 11% higher than the fourth quarter of 2020, and 2% lower than the third quarter of 2021.
AUM as of December 31, 2021 was a year-end record $274 billion, up 6% from December 31, 2020, and approximately even with September 30, 2021. The sequential change from September 30, 2021 was driven by market appreciation of $9.9 billion, partially offset by foreign exchange depreciation of $2.0 billion and net outflows of $6.7 billion.
For the full year of 2021, incentive fees were a record $120 million, compared to $58 million for 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2021, incentive fees were $46 million, compared to $52 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
OPERATING EXPENSES
Compensation and Benefits
In managing compensation and benefits expense, we focus on annual awarded compensation (cash compensation and benefits plus deferred incentive compensation with respect to the applicable year, net of estimated future forfeitures and excluding charges). We believe annual awarded compensation reflects the actual annual compensation cost more accurately than the GAAP measure of compensation cost, which includes applicable-year cash compensation and the amortization of deferred incentive compensation principally attributable to previous years’ deferred compensation. We believe that by managing our business using awarded compensation with a consistent deferral policy, we can better manage our compensation costs, increase our flexibility in the future and build shareholder value over time.
Adjusted compensation and benefits expense1 for 2021 was $1,836 million, 22% higher than 2020. The corresponding adjusted compensation ratio1 was 58.5% for 2021, compared to 59.5% for 2020.
Awarded compensation expense1 for 2021 was $1,846 million, 22% higher than 2020. The corresponding awarded compensation ratio1 was 58.8% for 2021, compared to 59.8% for 2020.
We take a disciplined approach to compensation, and our goal is to maintain a compensation-to-operating revenue ratio over the cycle in the mid- to high-50s percentage range on both an awarded and adjusted basis, with consistent deferral policies.
Non-Compensation Expense
Adjusted non-compensation expense1 for 2021 was $472 million, 9% higher than 2020. The ratio of non-compensation expense to operating revenue1 was 15.0% for 2021, compared to 17.1% for 2020.
Adjusted non-compensation expense1 for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $134 million, 15% higher than the fourth quarter of 2020. The ratio of non-compensation expense to operating revenue1 was 13.8% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 13.7% for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Our goal remains to achieve an adjusted non-compensation expense-to-operating revenue ratio over the cycle of 16% to 20%.
TAXES
The provision for taxes, on an adjusted basis1, was $181 million for full-year 2021 and $54 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate on the same basis was 23.9% for full-year 2021, compared to 20.2% for full-year 2020.
CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AND BALANCE SHEET
Our primary capital management goals include managing debt and returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
In 2021, Lazard returned $670 million to shareholders, which included: $196 million in dividends; $406 million in share repurchases of our Class A common stock; and $68 million in satisfaction of employee tax obligations in lieu of share issuances upon vesting of equity grants.
During 2021, we repurchased 9.1 million shares of our Class A common stock at an average price of $44.51 per share. On February 2, 2022, our Board of Directors authorized additional share repurchases of up to $300 million, which expires as of December 31, 2024, bringing our total outstanding share repurchase authorization to $431 million.
On February 2, 2022, Lazard declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on February 25, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
As of December 31, 2021, our cash and cash equivalents were $1,465 million, and stockholders’ equity related to Lazard’s interests was $975 million.
***
ENDNOTES
1 A non-U.S. GAAP measure. See attached financial schedules and related notes for a detailed explanation of adjustments to corresponding U.S. GAAP results. We believe that presenting our results on an adjusted basis, in addition to U.S. GAAP results, is the most meaningful and useful way to compare our operating results across periods.
2 Fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 adjusted results exclude losses of $23.6 million (full-year) associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices, pre-tax charges of $1.0 million and $4.6 million, respectively, relating to office space reorganization, and $0.1 million and $16.5 million, respectively, relating to expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices and $2.2 million in the fourth quarter and full year relating to our Tax Receivable Agreement obligation. On a U.S. GAAP basis, these resulted in a net charge of $6.8 million, or $0.06 (diluted) per share, for the fourth quarter, and a net charge of $47.6 million, or $0.42 (diluted) per share, for the full year of 2021.
LAZ-EPE
LAZARD LTD
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. GAAP)
Three Months Ended
% Change From
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Total revenue
$
1,012,841
$
737,807
$
898,326
37
%
13
%
Interest expense
(20,466
)
(20,378
)
(20,172
)
Net revenue
992,375
717,429
878,154
38
%
13
%
Operating expenses:
Compensation and benefits
559,768
419,627
524,736
33
%
7
%
Occupancy and equipment
32,402
31,015
33,592
Marketing and business development
16,850
9,922
8,161
Technology and information services
39,762
37,559
36,100
Professional services
26,060
16,698
20,330
Fund administration and outsourced services
35,784
34,137
26,431
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions
15
15
436
Other
11,197
13,497
11,308
Subtotal
162,070
142,843
136,358
13
%
19
%
Provision (benefit) pursuant to tax receivable agreement
2,199
-
(439
)
Operating expenses
724,037
562,470
660,655
29
%
10
%
Operating income
268,338
154,959
217,499
73
%
23
%
Provision for income taxes
57,048
39,446
22,729
45
%
151
%
Net income
211,290
115,513
194,770
83
%
8
%
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
913
8,304
4,881
Net income attributable to Lazard Ltd
$
210,377
$
107,209
$
189,889
96
%
11
%
Attributable to Lazard Ltd Common Stockholders:
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
104,689,273
105,415,743
107,316,315
(1
%)
(2
%)
Diluted
112,278,982
112,994,037
115,144,030
(1
%)
(2
%)
Net income per share:
Basic
$
1.97
$
1.00
$
1.73
97
%
14
%
Diluted
$
1.86
$
0.94
$
1.64
98
%
13
%
LAZARD LTD
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. GAAP)
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
% Change
Total revenue
$
3,273,816
$
2,646,769
24
%
Interest expense
(80,768
)
(80,631
)
Net revenue
3,193,048
2,566,138
24
%
Operating expenses:
Compensation and benefits
1,895,859
1,550,684
22
%
Occupancy and equipment
128,040
127,682
Marketing and business development
42,755
42,426
Technology and information services
146,765
133,544
Professional services
77,702
66,304
Fund administration and outsourced services
130,502
103,070
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions
60
1,795
Other
45,318
38,931
Subtotal
571,142
513,752
11
%
Provision (benefit) pursuant to tax receivable agreement
2,199
(439
)
Operating expenses
2,469,200
2,063,997
20
%
Operating income
723,848
502,141
44
%
Provision for income taxes
181,303
99,449
82
%
Net income
542,545
402,692
35
%
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
Class A common stock held by subsidiaries, at cost
(507,426
)
(281,813
)
Total Lazard Ltd stockholders' equity
975,220
911,772
Noncontrolling interests
102,744
87,661
Total stockholders' equity
1,077,964
999,433
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity
$
7,147,181
$
5,971,861
LAZARD LTD
SELECTED SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (a)
(Non-GAAP - unaudited)
Three Months Ended
% Change From
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues:
Financial Advisory
$608,178
$381,295
$508,626
60%
20%
Asset Management
346,607
310,566
336,152
12%
3%
Corporate
13,160
9,783
3,990
35%
NM
Operating revenue (b)
$967,945
$701,644
$848,768
38%
14%
Expenses:
Adjusted compensation and benefits expense (c)
$544,510
$417,479
$497,260
30%
10%
Ratio of adjusted compensation to operating revenue
56.3%
59.5%
58.6%
Non-compensation expense (d)
$133,903
$116,734
$116,568
15%
15%
Ratio of non-compensation to operating revenue
13.8%
16.6%
13.7%
Earnings:
Earnings from operations (e)
$289,532
$167,431
$234,940
73%
23%
Operating margin (f)
29.9%
23.9%
27.7%
Adjusted net income (g)
$217,209
$111,398
$192,444
95%
13%
Diluted adjusted net income per share
$1.92
$0.98
$1.66
96%
16%
Diluted weighted average shares (h)
113,294,302
113,781,092
115,831,033
(0%)
(2%)
Effective tax rate (i)
19.8%
25.1%
11.1%
This presentation includes non-U.S. GAAP ("non-GAAP") measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Selected Summary Financial Information and Notes to Financial Schedules.
LAZARD LTD
SELECTED SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (a)
(Non-GAAP - unaudited)
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
% Change
Revenues:
Financial Advisory
$1,777,848
$1,403,282
27%
Asset Management
1,328,540
1,111,498
20%
Corporate
32,509
8,760
NM
Operating revenue (b)
$3,138,897
$2,523,540
24%
Expenses:
Adjusted compensation and benefits expense (c)
$1,836,227
$1,502,123
22%
Ratio of adjusted compensation to operating revenue
58.5%
59.5%
Non-compensation expense (d)
$471,947
$431,898
9%
Ratio of non-compensation to operating revenue
15.0%
17.1%
Earnings:
Earnings from operations (e)
$830,723
$589,519
41%
Operating margin (f)
26.5%
23.4%
Adjusted net income (g)
$575,626
$410,249
40%
Diluted adjusted net income per share
$5.04
$3.60
40%
Diluted weighted average shares (h)
114,248,065
113,904,200
0%
Effective tax rate (i)
23.9%
20.2%
This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Selected Summary Financial Information and Notes to Financial Schedules.
LAZARD LTD
COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS - ANALYSIS
(unaudited)
($ in millions except share price)
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
ADJUSTED U.S. GAAP BASIS (c)
Base salary
$
354.0
$
355.8
$
372.7
$
404.9
$
431.9
$
446.9
$
455.0
$
487.1
Benefits and other
215.6
228.3
201.9
243.4
263.6
258.3
227.7
286.5
Cash incentive compensation
432.9
413.9
398.3
465.5
445.5
390.8
435.3
662.4
Total cash compensation, benefits and other
1,002.5
998.0
972.9
1,113.8
1,141.0
1,096.0
1,118.0
1,436.0
Amortization of deferred incentive awards
299.2
320.8
352.4
367.3
375.6
367.9
384.1
400.2
Compensation and benefits - Adjusted U.S. GAAP basis (j)
$
1,301.7
$
1,318.8
$
1,325.3
$
1,481.1
$
1,516.6
$
1,463.9
$
1,502.1
$
1,836.2
% of Operating Revenue
55.6
%
55.4
%
56.5
%
55.8
%
55.1
%
57.5
%
59.5
%
58.5
%
AWARDED BASIS
Total cash compensation and benefits (per above)
$
1,002.5
$
998.0
$
972.9
$
1,113.8
$
1,141.0
$
1,096.0
$
1,118.0
$
1,436.0
Deferred year-end incentive awards
325.2
336.1
342.4
351.0
377.8
361.3
364.4
389.7
Compensation and benefits before sign-on and other
special deferred incentive awards
1,327.7
1,334.1
1,315.3
1,464.8
1,518.8
1,457.3
1,482.4
1,825.7
Sign-on and other special deferred incentive awards (k)
14.2
26.4
29.9
36.2
45.7
37.6
54.9
48.5
Total Compensation and benefits - Notional
1,341.9
1,360.5
1,345.2
1,501.0
1,564.5
1,494.9
1,537.3
1,874.2
Adjustment for actual/estimated forfeitures (l)
(25.4
)
(27.2
)
(27.9
)
(25.3
)
(27.5
)
(25.9
)
(27.3
)
(28.5
)
Compensation and benefits - Awarded (m)
$
1,316.5
$
1,333.3
$
1,317.3
$
1,475.7
$
1,537.0
$
1,469.0
$
1,510.0
$
1,845.7
% of Operating Revenue - Awarded Basis (m)
56.3
%
56.0
%
56.2
%
55.6
%
55.8
%
57.7
%
59.8
%
58.8
%
Memo:
Total value of deferred equity-based year end
incentive awards
$
219.0
$
267.7
$
234.8
$
216.4
$
253.8
$
165.5
$
172.4
TBD
Equity-based year end awards - share equivalents ('000)
4,329
7,778
5,395
3,850
6,735
3,858
3,988
TBD
Price at issuance
$
50.60
$
34.42
$
43.43
$
56.22
$
37.69
$
42.89
$
43.23
TBD
Deferred compensation awards ratio (n)
24.5
%
25.2
%
26.0
%
24.0
%
24.9
%
24.8
%
24.6
%
21.3
%
Operating revenue
$
2,340.2
$
2,380.1
$
2,344.3
$
2,654.5
$
2,754.8
$
2,546.0
$
2,523.5
$
3,138.9
This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Selected Summary Financial Information and Notes to Financial Schedules.
LAZARD LTD
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT ("AUM")
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
As of
Variance
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
Qtr to Qtr
YTD
Equity:
Emerging Markets
$
31,227
$
31,316
$
33,254
(0.3
%)
(6.1
%)
Global
59,516
58,348
56,246
2.0
%
5.8
%
Local
56,310
54,764
48,672
2.8
%
15.7
%
Multi-Regional
73,953
74,840
71,560
(1.2
%)
3.3
%
Total Equity
221,006
219,268
209,732
0.8
%
5.4
%
Fixed Income:
Emerging Markets
12,231
12,917
13,651
(5.3
%)
(10.4
%)
Global
14,410
14,469
11,962
(0.4
%)
20.5
%
Local
6,022
6,070
5,600
(0.8
%)
7.5
%
Multi-Regional
13,623
13,731
12,571
(0.8
%)
8.4
%
Total Fixed Income
46,286
47,187
43,784
(1.9
%)
5.7
%
Alternative Investments
4,203
3,934
2,748
6.8
%
52.9
%
Private Equity
1,290
1,288
1,420
0.1
%
(9.2
%)
Cash Management
954
895
958
6.6
%
(0.4
%)
Total AUM
$
273,739
$
272,572
$
258,642
0.4
%
5.8
%
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
AUM - Beginning of Period
$
272,572
$
227,752
$
258,642
$
248,239
Net Flows
(6,735
)
(286
)
(11,573
)
(11,368
)
Market and foreign exchange
appreciation
7,902
31,176
26,670
21,771
AUM - End of Period
$
273,739
$
258,642
$
273,739
$
258,642
Average AUM
$
273,514
$
245,604
$
272,051
$
225,361
% Change in average AUM
11.4
%
20.7
%
Note: Average AUM generally represents the average of the monthly ending AUM balances for the period.
LAZARD LTD
RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP TO SELECTED SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (a)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating Revenue
Net revenue - U.S. GAAP Basis
$
992,375
$
717,429
$
878,154
$
3,193,048
$
2,566,138
Adjustments:
Revenue related to noncontrolling interests (o)
(7,515
)
(11,994
)
(8,054
)
(31,624
)
(11,497
)
(Gains) losses related to Lazard Fund Interests ("LFI") and other similar arrangements
(12,884
)
1,368
(25,207
)
(35,494
)
(40,634
)
Distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs, bad debt expense and other (p)
(22,842
)
(23,876
)
(14,647
)
(85,053
)
(64,983
)
Losses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (q)
15
51
-
23,645
-
Interest expense
18,796
18,666
18,522
74,375
74,516
Operating revenue, as adjusted (b)
$
967,945
$
701,644
$
848,768
$
3,138,897
$
2,523,540
Compensation and Benefits Expense
Compensation and benefits expense - U.S. GAAP Basis
$
559,768
$
419,627
$
524,736
$
1,895,859
$
1,550,684
Adjustments:
(Charges) credits pertaining to LFI and other similar arrangements
(12,884
)
1,368
(25,207
)
(35,494
)
(40,634
)
Expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (r)
-
(1,012
)
-
(14,922
)
-
Compensation related to noncontrolling interests (o)
(2,374
)
(2,504
)
(2,269
)
(9,216
)
(7,927
)
Compensation and benefits expense, as adjusted (c)
$
544,510
$
417,479
$
497,260
$
1,836,227
$
1,502,123
Non-Compensation Expense
Non-compensation expense - Subtotal - U.S. GAAP Basis
$
162,070
$
142,843
$
136,358
$
571,142
$
513,752
Adjustments:
Expenses related to office space reorganization (s)
(967
)
(991
)
(4,184
)
(4,611
)
(12,646
)
Distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs, bad debt expense and other (p)
(22,842
)
(23,876
)
(14,647
)
(85,053
)
(64,983
)
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions
(15
)
(15
)
(436
)
(60
)
(1,795
)
Expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (r)
(115
)
(39
)
-
(1,539
)
-
Non-compensation expense related to noncontrolling interests (o)
(4,228
)
(1,188
)
(523
)
(7,932
)
(2,430
)
Non-compensation expense, as adjusted (d)
$
133,903
$
116,734
$
116,568
$
471,947
$
431,898
Pre-Tax Income and Earnings From Operations
Operating Income - U.S. GAAP Basis
$
268,338
$
154,959
$
217,499
$
723,848
$
502,141
Adjustments:
Provision (benefit) pursuant to tax receivable agreement obligation
2,199
-
(439
)
2,199
(439
)
Losses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (q)
15
51
-
23,645
-
Expenses related to office space reorganization (s)
967
991
4,184
4,611
12,646
Expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (r)
115
1,051
-
16,461
-
Net income related to noncontrolling interests (o)
(913
)
(8,304
)
(4,881
)
(14,481
)
(231
)
Pre-tax income, as adjusted
270,721
148,748
216,363
756,283
514,117
Interest expense
18,796
18,666
18,522
74,375
74,516
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions and other
15
17
55
65
886
Earnings from operations, as adjusted (e)
$
289,532
$
167,431
$
234,940
$
830,723
$
589,519
Net Income attributable to Lazard Ltd
Net income attributable to Lazard Ltd - U.S. GAAP Basis
$
210,377
$
107,209
$
189,889
$
528,064
$
402,461
Adjustments:
Provision (benefit) pursuant to tax receivable agreement obligation
2,199
-
(439
)
2,199
(439
)
Losses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (q)
15
51
-
23,645
-
Expenses related to office space reorganization (s)
967
991
4,184
4,611
12,646
Expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (r)
115
1,051
-
16,461
-
Tax expense (benefit) allocated to adjustments
3,536
2,096
(1,190
)
646
(4,419
)
Net income, as adjusted (g)
$
217,209
$
111,398
$
192,444
$
575,626
$
410,249
Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - U.S. GAAP Basis
112,278,982
112,994,037
115,144,030
113,674,699
113,483,380
Adjustment: participating securities including profits interest participation rights
1,015,320
787,055
687,003
573,366
420,820
Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding, as adjusted (h)
113,294,302
113,781,092
115,831,033
114,248,065
113,904,200
Diluted net income per share:
U.S. GAAP Basis
$
1.86
$
0.94
$
1.64
$
4.63
$
3.54
Non-GAAP Basis, as adjusted
$
1.92
$
0.98
$
1.66
$
5.04
$
3.60
This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Notes to Financial Schedules.
See Notes to Financial Schedules
LAZARD LTD
RECONCILIATION OF NON-COMPENSATION U.S. GAAP TO ADJUSTED (a)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
($ in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Non-compensation expense - U.S. GAAP Basis:
Occupancy and equipment
$
32,402
$
31,015
$
33,592
$
128,040
$
127,682
Marketing and business development
16,850
9,922
8,161
42,755
42,426
Technology and information services
39,762
37,559
36,100
146,765
133,544
Professional services
26,060
16,698
20,330
77,702
66,304
Fund administration and outsourced services
35,784
34,137
26,431
130,502
103,070
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions
15
15
436
60
1,795
Other
11,197
13,497
11,308
45,318
38,931
Non-compensation expense - Subtotal - U.S. GAAP Basis
$
162,070
$
142,843
$
136,358
$
571,142
$
513,752
Non-compensation expense - Adjustments:
Occupancy and equipment (o) (r) (s)
($
892
)
($
1,106
)
($
3,419
)
($
5,395
)
($
11,878
)
Marketing and business development (o) (p) (r)
(1,425
)
(1,261
)
(383
)
(4,138
)
(4,014
)
Technology and information services (o) (p) (r)
4
(72
)
155
(170
)
(616
)
Professional services (o) (p) (r) (s)
(3,888
)
(1,143
)
(4,101
)
(8,546
)
(9,806
)
Fund administration and outsourced services (o) (p)
(21,661
)
(19,669
)
(12,114
)
(73,426
)
(47,956
)
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions
(15
)
(15
)
(436
)
(60
)
(1,795
)
Other (o) (p) (r) (s)
(290
)
(2,843
)
508
(7,460
)
(5,789
)
Subtotal Non-compensation adjustments
($
28,167
)
($
26,109
)
($
19,790
)
($
99,195
)
($
81,854
)
Non-compensation expense, as adjusted:
Occupancy and equipment
$
31,510
$
29,909
$
30,173
$
122,645
$
115,804
Marketing and business development
15,425
8,661
7,778
38,617
38,412
Technology and information services
39,766
37,487
36,255
146,595
132,928
Professional services
22,172
15,555
16,229
69,156
56,498
Fund administration and outsourced services
14,123
14,468
14,317
57,076
55,114
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions
-
-
-
-
-
Other
10,907
10,654
11,816
37,858
33,142
Non-compensation expense, as adjusted (d)
$
133,903
$
116,734
$
116,568
$
471,947
$
431,898
This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Notes to Financial Schedules.
See Notes to Financial Schedules
LAZARD LTD
Notes to Financial Schedules
(a)
Selected Summary Financial Information are non-GAAP measures. Lazard believes that presenting results and measures on an adjusted basis in conjunction with U.S. GAAP measures provides a meaningful and useful basis for comparison of its operating results across periods.
(b)
A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) revenue related to non-controlling interests (see (o) below), (ii) (gains) losses related to the changes in the fair value of investments held in connection with Lazard Fund Interests and other similar deferred compensation arrangements for which a corresponding equal amount is excluded from compensation & benefits expense, (iii) revenue related to distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs in accordance with the revenue recognition guidance, bad debt expense, and other (see (p) below), (iv) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2021 and for the three month period ended September 30, 2021, losses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (see (q) below), and (v) interest expense primarily related to corporate financing activities.
(c)
A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) (charges) credits related to the changes in the fair value of the compensation liability recorded in connection with Lazard Fund Interests and other similar deferred compensation arrangements, (ii) for the three month period ended September 30, 2021 and the twelve month period ended December 31, 2021, expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (see (r) below), and (iii) compensation and benefits related to noncontrolling interests (see (o) below).
(d)
A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) expenses related to office space reorganization (see (s) below), (ii) expenses related to distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs in accordance with the revenue recognition guidance, bad debt expense, and other (see (p) below), (iii) amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, (iv) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2021 and for the three month period ended September 30, 2021, expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (see (r) below), and (v) expenses related to noncontrolling interests (see (o) below).
(e)
A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, a provision (benefit) pursuant to our Tax Receivable Agreement obligation, (ii) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2021 and for the three month period ended September 30, 2021, losses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (see (q) below), (iii) expenses related to office space reorganization (see (s) below), (iv) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2021 and for the three month period ended September 30, 2021, expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (see (r) below), (v) net revenue and expenses related to noncontrolling interests (see (o) below), (vi) interest expense primarily related to corporate financing activities, and (vii) amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.
(f)
Represents earnings from operations as a percentage of operating revenue, and is a non-GAAP measure.
(g)
A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, a provision (benefit) pursuant to our Tax Receivable Agreement obligation, (ii) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2021 and for the three month period ended September 30, 2021, losses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (see (q) below), (iii) expenses related to office space reorganization (see (s) below), and (iv) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2021 and for the three month period ended September 30, 2021, expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (see (r) below), net of tax expense (benefits).
(h)
A non-GAAP measure which includes units of the long-term incentive compensation program consisting of profits interest participation rights, which are equity incentive awards that, subject to certain conditions, may be exchanged for shares of our common stock. Certain profits interest participation rights and other participating securities may be excluded from the computation of outstanding stock equivalents for U.S. GAAP net income per share.
(i)
Effective tax rate is a non-GAAP measure based upon the U.S. GAAP rate with adjustments for the tax applicable to the non-GAAP adjustments to operating income, generally based upon the effective marginal tax rate in the applicable jurisdiction of the adjustments. The computation is based on a quotient, the numerator of which is the provision for income taxes of $53,512, $37,350 and $23,919 for the three month periods ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively, $180,657 and $103,868 for the twelve month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and the denominator of which is pre-tax income of $270,721, $148,748 and $216,363 for the three month periods ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, $756,283 and $514,117 for the twelve month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(j)
A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP compensation and benefits expense to compensation and benefits expense, as adjusted:
Year Ended December 31,
($ in thousands)
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Compensation & benefits expense - U.S. GAAP Basis
$1,313,606
$1,319,746
$1,340,543
$1,512,873
$1,514,735
$1,563,395
$1,550,684
$1,895,859
Adjustments:
Expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (r)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(14,922)
Charges associated with business realignment (t)
-
-
-
-
-
(56,635)
-
-
Charges pertaining to ERP system implementation (u)
-
-
-
-
(1,190)
-
-
-
(Charges) credits pertaining to LFI and other similar arrangements comp. liability
(7,326)
3,827
(3,318)
(23,526)
14,086
(31,657)
(40,634)
(35,494)
Compensation related to noncontrolling interests (o)
(4,567)
(4,776)
(11,900)
(8,285)
(10,999)
(11,175)
(7,927)
(9,216)
Compensation & benefits expense, as adjusted
$1,301,713
$1,318,797
$1,325,325
$1,481,062
$1,516,632
$1,463,928
$1,502,123
$1,836,227
(k)
Special deferred incentive awards are granted outside the year end compensation process and include grants to new hires, retention awards, and performance units earned under PRSU grants.
(l)
Under U.S. GAAP, an estimate is made for future forfeitures of the deferred portion of such awards. This estimate is based on both historical experience and future expectations. The result reflects the cost associated with awards that are expected to vest. This calculation is undertaken in order to present awarded compensation on a similar basis to GAAP compensation. Amounts for 2014-2017 represent actual forfeiture experience. The 2018-2021 amounts represent estimated forfeitures.
(m)
Awarded Compensation and Benefits was restated in 2017 to eliminate the year-end foreign exchange adjustment to better align awarded compensation with revenue. The impact of the change is not material.
(n)
Deferred compensation awards ratio is deferred year-end incentive awards, divided by total awarded compensation excluding sign-on and other special deferred incentive awards and actual/estimated forfeitures.
(o)
Noncontrolling interests include revenue and expenses principally related to Edgewater, ESC Funds and a Special Purpose Acquisition Company.
(p)
Represents certain distribution, introducer and management fees paid to third parties and reimbursable deal costs for which an equal amount is excluded from both non-GAAP operating revenue and non-compensation expense, respectively, and excludes bad debt expense, which represents fees that are deemed uncollectible.
(q)
Represents losses related to the reclassification of currency translation adjustments to earnings from accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with restructuring and closing of certain of our offices.
(r)
Expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices.
(s)
Represents incremental rent expense, building depreciation, impairment losses, and legal fees related to office space reorganization.
(t)
Represents expenses and losses associated with a business realignment which included employee reductions and the closing of subscale offices and investment strategies.
(u)
Represents expenses associated with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system implementation.