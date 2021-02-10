Lazard : Reports January 2021 Assets Under Management

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) reported today that its preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) as of January 31, 2021 totaled approximately $255.2 billion. The month’s AUM included market depreciation of $1.2 billion, foreign exchange depreciation of $1.1 billion and net outflows of $1.1 billion.

LAZARD LTD ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (“AUM”) (unaudited) ($ in millions) As of: January 31, December 31, 20211 2020 Equity $206,246 $209,732 Fixed Income 43,872 43,784 Other 5,064 5,126 Total AUM $255,182 $258,642

(1) Preliminary – subject to adjustment

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from more than 40 cities across 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

