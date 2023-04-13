Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lazard Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAZ   BMG540501027

LAZARD LTD

(LAZ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-12 pm EDT
32.29 USD   +0.78%
06:46aLazard Reports March 2023 Assets Under Management
BU
04/12UBS Lowers Lazard's Price Target to $32 From $40, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
04/12Morgan Stanley Upgrades Lazard to Equalweight From Underweight, Adjusts Price Target to $36 From $29
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lazard Reports March 2023 Assets Under Management

04/13/2023 | 06:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) reported today that its preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) as of March 31, 2023 totaled approximately $232.1 billion. The month’s AUM included market appreciation of $2.8 billion, net inflows of $2.8 billion, which includes approximately $3.9 billion from the acquisition of Truvvo Partners, and foreign exchange appreciation of $2.3 billion. Preliminary average AUM for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $226.8 billion.

LAZARD LTD
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (“AUM”)
(unaudited)
($ in millions)

 

 

As of:

 

March 31,

February 28,

 

20231

2023

Equity

 

$178,628

$174,020

Fixed Income

 

45,461

44,807

Other

 

8,051

5,331

Total AUM

 

$232,140

$224,158

(1) Preliminary – subject to adjustment

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 43 cities across 26 countries in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Celebrating its 175th year, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and other strategic matters, restructuring and capital solutions, and asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “target,” “goal”, or “continue”, and the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies, business plans and initiatives and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

  • These factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under Item 1A “Risk Factors,” and also discussed from time to time in our reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K, including the following:
  • A decline in general economic conditions or the global or regional financial markets;
  • A decline in our revenues, for example due to a decline in overall mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity, our share of the M&A market or our assets under management (AUM);
  • Losses caused by financial or other problems experienced by third parties;
  • Losses due to unidentified or unanticipated risks;
  • A lack of liquidity, i.e., ready access to funds, for use in our businesses; and
  • Competitive pressure on our businesses and on our ability to retain and attract employees at current compensation levels.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations and we do not intend to do so.

Lazard Ltd is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, Lazard and its operating companies use their websites, Lazard’s Twitter account (twitter.com/Lazard) and other social media sites to convey information about their businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical and business-related information, and the posting of updates of assets under management in various mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment products managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC and Lazard Frères Gestion SAS. Investors can link to Lazard and its operating company websites through www.lazard.com.

LAZ-CPE


© Business Wire 2023
All news about LAZARD LTD
06:46aLazard Reports March 2023 Assets Under Management
BU
04/12UBS Lowers Lazard's Price Target to $32 From $40, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
04/12Morgan Stanley Upgrades Lazard to Equalweight From Underweight, Adjusts Price Target to..
MT
04/12Lazard to Announce First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
04/03Financial Times acquires majority stake in medical publication Endpoints News (April 3)
RE
03/22Lazard Ltd Announces Philip A. Laskawy Not Stands for Re-Election as Director
CI
03/22Sector Update: Financial Stocks Fall in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
03/22Sector Update: Financial
MT
03/22Sector Update: Financial Stocks Lower in Afternoon Trading
MT
03/22Sector Update: Financial
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LAZARD LTD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 540 M - -
Net income 2023 246 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,6x
Yield 2023 6,33%
Capitalization 2 812 M 2 812 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 3 402
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart LAZARD LTD
Duration : Period :
Lazard Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAZARD LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 32,29 $
Average target price 39,25 $
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth Marc Jacobs Managing Director
Raymond J. McGuire President
Mary Ann Betsch Chief Financial Officer
Scott D. Hoffman General Counsel
Philip A. Laskaway Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAZARD LTD-6.86%2 812
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.-5.60%23 806
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.4.83%14 999
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED6.66%9 515
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.-0.16%5 971
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)11.90%3 787
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer