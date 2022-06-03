Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lazard Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAZ   BMG540501027

LAZARD LTD

(LAZ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/03 04:00:01 pm EDT
35.19 USD   -2.57%
05:42pLAZARD : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/02INSIDER SELL : Lazard
MT
06/01Lazard Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kenneth M. Jacobs to Speak at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lazard : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/03/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
PARSONS RICHARD D
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Lazard Ltd [LAZ] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O LAZARD LTD , 30 ROCKEFELLER PLAZA
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
NEW YORK NY 10112
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
PARSONS RICHARD D
C/O LAZARD LTD
30 ROCKEFELLER PLAZA
NEW YORK, NY10112 		X

Signatures
/s/ Richard D. Parsons by Scott D. Hoffman under a P of A 2022-06-03
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Deferred Stock Units ("DSUs") were awarded under Lazard Ltd's 2018 Incentive Compensation Plan, as amended, as part of the Non-Executive Director Compensation arrangement.
(2) The DSUs will be converted into Class A Common Stock on a one-for-one basis following the date that the reporting person resigns from, or otherwise ceases to be a member of, the Board of Directors of Lazard Ltd.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Lazard Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 21:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on LAZARD LTD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 871 M - -
Net income 2022 361 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,52x
Yield 2022 5,25%
Capitalization 3 536 M 3 536 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 3 236
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart LAZARD LTD
Duration : Period :
Lazard Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAZARD LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 36,12 $
Average target price 42,44 $
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth Marc Jacobs Managing Director
Alexander Franz Stern Global Head-Strategy
Evan L. Russo Director
Jason R. Bernhard COO, MD & Head-Investment Banking
Scott D. Hoffman General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAZARD LTD-17.21%3 536
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.6.63%28 081
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-25.53%15 651
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-22.57%7 232
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.-16.31%5 765
MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO., LTD.-9.36%3 643