Lazard Ltd is a financial advisory and asset management company. The Company's segments include Financial Advisory and Asset Management. Its Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign and individual clients across the globe a wide array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions (M&A), restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory and other strategic advisory matters. The Company's Asset Management segment offers a broad range of global investment solutions and investment and wealth management services in equity and fixed income strategies, asset allocation strategies, alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries and private clients. The Company operates from 40 cities across 25 countries in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.