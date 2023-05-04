Pressure grows for regulatory intervention as US bank rout deepens

WASHINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - Pressure is growing on
U.S. regulators to take more steps to shore up the country's
banking sector as a renewed rout in regional lenders' shares
forced PacWest Bancorp to explore options to bolster
its balance sheet.
Wall Street executives and bank analysts called for
regulators to quickly provide more protection for bank deposits
and consider other backstops, arguing only an intervention could
stop the crisis -- which saw several regional lenders' shares
plunge more than 10% on Thursday -- from spiraling. It was
unclear, however, if the authorities would immediately step in.
"Investors are clearly continuing to focus on remaining
players that are deemed the weakest," wrote UBS banking analyst
Erika Najarian on Thursday.
"To stop the cascade before the market literally drives more
bank failures, we wonder if it's time for the Treasury and the
Fed to step up and potentially create some sort of backstop,"
wrote Najarian.
Shares of Los Angeles-based PacWest slumped more than 40%
in Thursday afternoon trading -- a record low -- after the
lender confirmed a Reuters report that it was exploring
strategic options, including a potential sale or capital
raising.
Western Alliance's shares pared losses after plummeting by
nearly 60% on a Financial Times report, which it categorically
denied, that the lender was exploring strategic options. On
Wednesday evening, the bank said it had not seen unusual deposit
outflows and had adequate liquidity.
Meanwhile, Canada's Toronto-Dominion Bank Group on
Thursday called off its $13.4 billion takeover of First Horizon
Corp, citing uncertainty over when the deal would be
approved by regulators, triggering a near 40% fall in the U.S.
bank's shares.
Major U.S. banks also lost ground on Thursday, with the S&P
500 Banks index falling nearly 3%.
Activist investor Nelson Peltz told the Financial Times that
deposit insurance should be extended, echoing billionaire
investor Bill Ackman who on Wednesday tweeted that regulators'
failure to expand the insurance regime "hammered more nails in
the coffin."
Peter Orszag, CEO of financial advisory at Lazard Ltd
, on Wednesday called on officials to at least signal
their intention to guarantee uninsured deposits for a six-month
period.
Some regulatory experts, including former FDIC chair Jelena
McWilliams, warned that increasing deposit insurance could
encourage risk-taking, while others noted regulators have fewer
tools to support banks following the 2008 financial crisis.
The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday said it was
continuing to "closely monitor" market developments, but "the
banking system has substantial liquidity and deposit flows are
stable." The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) did not
respond to a request for comment.
The rout had also thrown the practice of short-selling, in
which investors profit by betting against shares, back into the
spotlight, with prominent law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen &
Katz calling on Thursday for securities regulators to restrict
short sales in financial institutions.
While the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is
not contemplating such a ban, Reuters reported Wednesday, its
chair Gary Gensler said on Thursday the agency is focused on
identifying any form of market misconduct.
His comments followed a Reuters report that federal and
state regulators were analyzing the possibility of market
manipulation behind recent bank share moves.
CONTAGION
The latest crisis began in March when runs on Silicon Valley
Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank led to their abrupt closures,
leading depositors to move their cash to bigger banks.
To stem the contagion, regulators took emergency steps to
reimburse all customers at the two banks, while the Fed offered
lenders additional liquidity.
Government agencies are investigating the collapse of SVB.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which was involved in key
transactions that preceded SVB's downfall, disclosed on Thursday
that it was cooperating with those probes.
The markets appeared to calm late last month. But over the
weekend, California-based First Republic became the third bank
to fail. Regulators hoped its sale to JPMorgan would draw a line
under the crisis, but the deal revived investor fears.
On Monday, the FDIC floated possible reforms, including
potentially raising the current insurance cap of $250,000
per-person per-bank, but such a permanent change would require
congressional approval.
"Congress does not appear ready to exercise this option at
this juncture. So if a change to FDIC coverage limits is not
happening, then the risk is that we may be stuck with
a structural headwind," said Carl Riccadonna, chief economist at
BNP Paribas.
Major banks and private equity firms have balked at offering
lenders capital infusions without a government backstop because
of concerns about booking losses.
Raymond James analyst Ed Mills said regulators may also
consider other options, including sending a signal that bank
equity holders may be protected, or additional Fed funding, but
added they were unlikely to move "unless things significantly
deteriorate."
