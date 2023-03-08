Raymond J. McGuire Joins Lazard as President

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) today announced that Raymond J. McGuire has joined the firm as President, effective April 3, 2023. Based in New York, Mr. McGuire will serve as a member of the firm’s senior leadership team and will be responsible for further strengthening senior client relationships, attracting talent and expanding Lazard’s reach across the world.

“We are privileged to have Ray join us and serve in a senior leadership role. Ray is one of the financial services industry’s most respected leaders and trusted advisors. He is a renowned dealmaker and dedicated team-builder, who for decades has inspired colleagues, employees, CEOs, and communities around the world with his vision and judgment,” said Kenneth M. Jacobs, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lazard. “I look forward to Ray working with our teams globally, imparting his knowledge to Financial Advisory and Asset Management clients, and bringing in top talent across the firm.”

“I’ve known, admired and respected Lazard and its talented dealmakers since my days as a student living in France in the early 1980s and throughout my investment banking career,” said Mr. McGuire. “I am excited to help broaden Lazard’s reach with investors and senior corporate leadership in boardrooms and across industry sectors throughout the world.”

Mr. McGuire is both a business and civic leader with a distinguished decades-long career on Wall Street and a sterling reputation in the philanthropic arena. Mr. McGuire previously served as Vice Chairman of Citigroup and Chairman of its Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory business, after 13 years as its Global Head of Corporate and Investment Banking. Prior to joining Citigroup, he was the Global Co-Head of Mergers and Acquisitions at Morgan Stanley and a Managing Director in the Mergers and Acquisitions Group of Merrill Lynch. Ray started his career in 1984 in the Mergers and Acquisitions Group of The First Boston Corporation. He subsequently became one of the original members of Wasserstein Perella & Co., where he was named a Partner/Managing Director in 1991. Over the years, he has advised on more than $750 billion worth of transactions, across multiple industries and geographies.

Mr. McGuire has an extensive record of service on both corporate and not-for-profit boards. He is a Director of Hess Corporation, KKR & Co., and Vornado Realty Trust. He is also Chair of the Regional Plan Association of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut and the Studio Museum in Harlem, as well as a trustee of the American Museum of Natural History, New York Presbyterian Hospital, the New York Public Library and the Whitney Museum of American Art.

