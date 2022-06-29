Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Slava Brin has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the Telecom, Media & Entertainment Group (TME) within Financial Advisory, effective immediately. Based in New York, Mr. Brin specializes in communications and internet infrastructure, advising clients on M&A, debt, and principal investing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220629005275/en/

Slava Brin Joins Lazard as a Managing Director in Telecom, Media & Entertainment Group, Financial Advisory (Photo: Business Wire)

“Slava brings decades of experience in both large-cap and cross-cap transactions across the communications and internet infrastructure sector,” said Garrett Baker, Global Co-Head of TME at Lazard. “In particular, his expertise with managed services and data center clients will be immediately additive to Lazard’s growing TME practice and focus on digital infrastructure.”

Mr. Brin joins Lazard from Truist Securities, where he was Managing Director and Head of Communications and Internet Infrastructure, a practice that he developed and grew, advising on a number of notable M&A transactions and capital raises. Prior to this, Mr. Brin served as a Managing Director in the Communications and Internet Infrastructure practice at Evercore. Earlier in his career, Mr. Brin held a variety of M&A, restructuring and financing roles at American Capital, Rothschild and J.P. Morgan Securities.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Business Administration from Hanover College and a master’s degree in International Economics and Finance from Brandeis University.

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 40 cities across 25 countries in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard

LAZ_FAPE

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220629005275/en/