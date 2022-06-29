Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lazard Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAZ   BMG540501027

LAZARD LTD

(LAZ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-28 pm EDT
33.40 USD   +0.51%
06:50aSlava Brin Joins Lazard as a Managing Director in Telecom, Media & Entertainment Group, Financial Advisory
BU
06/14TRANSCRIPT : Lazard Ltd Presents at The 2022 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments, & CRE Conference, Jun-14-2022 08:00 AM
CI
06/10Lazard Reports Lower Assets Under Management in May From April
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Slava Brin Joins Lazard as a Managing Director in Telecom, Media & Entertainment Group, Financial Advisory

06/29/2022 | 06:50am EDT
Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Slava Brin has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the Telecom, Media & Entertainment Group (TME) within Financial Advisory, effective immediately. Based in New York, Mr. Brin specializes in communications and internet infrastructure, advising clients on M&A, debt, and principal investing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220629005275/en/

Slava Brin Joins Lazard as a Managing Director in Telecom, Media & Entertainment Group, Financial Advisory (Photo: Business Wire)

Slava Brin Joins Lazard as a Managing Director in Telecom, Media & Entertainment Group, Financial Advisory (Photo: Business Wire)

“Slava brings decades of experience in both large-cap and cross-cap transactions across the communications and internet infrastructure sector,” said Garrett Baker, Global Co-Head of TME at Lazard. “In particular, his expertise with managed services and data center clients will be immediately additive to Lazard’s growing TME practice and focus on digital infrastructure.”

Mr. Brin joins Lazard from Truist Securities, where he was Managing Director and Head of Communications and Internet Infrastructure, a practice that he developed and grew, advising on a number of notable M&A transactions and capital raises. Prior to this, Mr. Brin served as a Managing Director in the Communications and Internet Infrastructure practice at Evercore. Earlier in his career, Mr. Brin held a variety of M&A, restructuring and financing roles at American Capital, Rothschild and J.P. Morgan Securities.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Business Administration from Hanover College and a master’s degree in International Economics and Finance from Brandeis University.

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 40 cities across 25 countries in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard

LAZ_FAPE


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on LAZARD LTD
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 871 M - -
Net income 2022 361 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,81x
Yield 2022 5,68%
Capitalization 3 270 M 3 270 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 3 236
Free-Float 87,1%
Technical analysis trends LAZARD LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 33,40 $
Average target price 42,44 $
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth Marc Jacobs Managing Director
Alexander Franz Stern Global Head-Strategy
Evan Lawrence Russo Director
Scott D. Hoffman General Counsel
Philip A. Laskaway Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAZARD LTD-23.45%3 270
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.-2.96%23 180
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-19.66%16 732
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED10.52%10 126
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.-20.66%5 465
MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO. LTD.-21.27%3 001