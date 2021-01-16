Zambia hires communication adviser over debt restructuring

Zambia, Africa's second-largest copper producer, is seeking debt relief from its creditors after missing a $42.5 million bond coupon payment in November, becoming Africa's first pandemic-era sovereign default.

Highgate has been engaged for a period of six months at a cost of 333,403 pounds ($452,962), Yamba said in a statement.

"Highgate is specialized in debt restructuring communication and has assisted a number of countries in debt restructuring programmes," the statement said.

Zambia last year chose French company Lazard Freres to provide advisory services regarding liability management for its debt portfolio.

($1 = 0.7361 pounds)

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)