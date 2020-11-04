Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lazydays Holdings, Inc.    LAZY

LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC.

(LAZY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 08:31am EST

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc.  ("Lazydays" or the "Company") (NasdaqCM: LAZY) announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Financial Results and Highlights:

  • Revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $215.7 million; up $57.3 million, or 36.2%, versus 2019. Revenue from sales of Recreational Vehicles ("RVs") was $194.6 million for the third quarter of 2020, up $55.7 million, or 40.1%, versus 2019. Unit sales excluding wholesale units, were 2,595 for the quarter, up 660 units, or 34.1% versus 2019. New and preowned RV sales revenues were $130.3 million and $64.2 million for the quarter, up 50.1% and 23.5% respectively compared to 2019.
  • Gross profit for the quarter was $49.3 million; up $18.8 million, or 61.5%, versus 2019. Gross profit, excluding last-in-first-out ("LIFO") adjustments, was $47.9 million, up $16.5 million, or 52.3%, versus 2019. Gross margin excluding LIFO adjustments increased between the two periods, to 22.2% in 2020 from 19.9% in 2019, with the change attributable to improved RV sales margins and mix of business. This gross profit comparison reflects a $2.3 million net difference in LIFO adjustments between the two periods.
  • Selling, General and Administrative expense ("SG&A") which excludes transaction costs, stock-based compensation, and depreciation and amortization, for the third quarter of 2020 was $28.6 million, up $3.0 million compared to the prior year. This increase is attributable to the additional overhead expenses associated with The Villages dealership acquired in August 2019, the service center near Houston that started up operations in mid-February 2020, the Phoenix dealership acquired in May 2020 and increased performance wages driven by the higher unit sales and revenue, partially offset by overhead cost reduction actions taken in April 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $19.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, up $13.7 million compared to 2019. This is another record high quarterly Adjusted EBITDA for Lazydays, beating the recently set previous record of $14.9 million in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $11.6 million, or 55¢ per share, as compared to net loss of $2.5 million, or 41¢ per share, in 2019. This $14.1 million net improvement was primarily the result of incremental profits driven by the growth in sales, the reduced amortization of stock based compensation, as well as a $0.6 million decrease in interest expense.
  • As of September 30, 2020, cash was $81.7 million, up $50.2 million from December 31, 2019.
  • Year over year demand and margins in October 2020 continued to be strong, and manufacturers are shipping product to us at levels that are slightly ahead of retail sales.

Conference Call Information:

The Company has scheduled a conference call at 10:00AM Eastern Time on November 4, 2020 that will also be broadcast live over the internet. The call can be accessed as follows:

Via online registration at: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5190779 or phone registration: (888) 869-1189 or (706) 643-5902; also via webcast by clicking the link

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://www.lazydays.com/investor-relations.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until November 11, 2020 and may be accessed by calling 1-800-585-8367 or 1-416-621-4642 with a conference ID number of 5190779. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV

Lazydays, The RV Authority®, is an iconic brand in the RV industry. Home of the world's largest recreational dealership, based on 126 acres outside of Tampa, Florida, Lazydays has nine dealership locations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Minnesota, and Tennessee.  Lazydays also has a dedicated Service Center location in Texas. Offering the nation's largest selection of leading RV brands, Lazydays features over 3,000 new and pre-owned RVs, more than 400 service bays and two on-site campgrounds with over 700 RV campsites. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More™ stores offer thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts at dealership locations.

Since 1976, Lazydays has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service and product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. Lazydays consistently provides the best RV purchase, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families keep returning to Lazydays year after year, calling it their "home away from home."

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY." Additional information can be found here.

Forward–Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements describe Lazydays future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, including statements on expected customer demand, sales, margins, and OEM shipments, are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Lazydays. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including economic conditions generally, conditions in the credit markets and changes in interest rates, conditions in the capital markets, the global, national and local impact of the pandemic outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and other factors described from time to time in Lazydays SEC reports and filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Lazydays undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by law.

Results of Operations for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019


LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollar amounts in thousands except for share and per share data)

(Unaudited)











For the Three Months Ended





 September 30, 2020 


September 30, 2019


Revenues







    New and pre-owned vehicles


$                     194,552


$                    138,861


    Other 



21,171


19,541



Total revenues


215,723


158,402









Cost applicable to revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)


    New and pre-owned vehicles (including adjustments to the 






 LIFO reserve of ($1,431) and $910, respectively)

160,837


123,017


    Other



5,544


4,841



Total cost applicable to revenue


166,381


127,858









Transaction costs


233


193


Depreciation and amortization


2,760


2,732


Stock-based compensation


219


1,286


Selling, general, and administrative expenses


28,598


25,570



Income from operations


17,532


763


Other income/expenses






  Loss on sale of property and equipment


-


13


  Interest expense


(1,749)


(2,321)



Total other expense


(1,749)


(2,308)


Income before income tax expense


15,783


(1,545)



Income tax expense


(4,184)


(941)



Net income (loss)


$                       11,599


$                      (2,486)



Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock


(1,745)


(1,581)



Net income attributable to common stock and participating securities


$                         9,854


$                      (4,067)
















EPS:







  Basic and diluted income (loss) per share 


$                           0.55


$                        (0.41)


  Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted


10,807,368


9,811,107









See the accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

 

Balance Sheets as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollar amounts in thousands except for share and per share data)














As of 


As of







September 30,


December 31, 







2020


2019







(Unaudited)



ASSETS









Current assets








Cash






$            81,654


$           31,458

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $654 and $382 
    at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively




20,697


16,025

Inventories





71,546


160,864

Income tax receivable




-


326

Prepaid expenses and other



2,862


2,999



Total current assets


176,759


211,672










Property and equipment, net




95,337


86,876

Operating lease assets




16,283


-

Goodwill






40,742


38,979

Intangible assets, net




68,473


68,854

Other assets





311


255



Total assets



$          397,905


$         406,636










See the accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements










LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS, CONTINUED

(Dollar amounts in thousands except for share and per share data)

























As of 


As of







September 30,


December 31, 







2020


2019







(Unaudited)



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities








Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

$            37,373


$           23,855

Income taxes payable




2,208


-

Dividends payable




10,983



Floor plan notes payable, net of debt discount

59,150


143,949

Financing liability, current portion



1,462


936

Long-term debt, current portion



23,468


5,993

Operating lease liability, current portion


3,164


-



Total current liabilities


137,808


174,733










Long term liabilities







Financing liability, non-current portion, net of debt discount

71,095


63,557

Long term debt, non-current portion, net of debt discount

10,512


15,573

Operating lease liability, non-current portion 

12,841


-

Deferred tax liability




16,451


16,450



Total liabilities


248,707


270,313










Commitments and Contingencies















Series A Convertible Preferred Stock; 600,000 shares, designated,

54,983


60,893

issued, and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 

liquidation preference of $60,000 and $65,910 as of September 30, 2020 

and December 31, 2019, respectively














Stockholders' Equity
















Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;

-


-

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;



9,593,150 and 8,506,666 shares issued and 9,451,851 and 8,428,666 

outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

-


-

Additional paid-in capital




78,931


79,186

Treasury Stock, at cost, 141,299 and 78,000 shares at September 30,
2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively


(499)


(314)

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)


15,783


(3,442)



Total stockholders' equity

94,215


75,430



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$          397,905


$         406,636










See the accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to enable us to analyze our performance and financial condition. We utilize these financial measures to manage our business on a day-to-day basis and believe that they are useful measures of performance as they reflect certain operating drivers of the business, such as sales growth, operating costs, selling and administrative expense and other operating income and expense. We believe that these supplemental measures are commonly used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide expanded insight of the underlying operating results and trends and overall understanding of our financial performance and prospects for the future. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Our use of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin may not be comparable to other companies within the industry due to different methods of calculation. We compensate for these limitations by using each of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as only one of several measures for evaluating our business performance. In addition, capital expenditures, which impact depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and income tax expense, are reviewed separately by management. We may incur expenses in the future that are the same or similar to some of those adjusted in this presentation.

EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, interest expense, net, amortization of intangible assets, and income tax expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, non-floor plan interest expense, amortization of intangible assets, income tax expense, stock-based compensation, transaction costs and other supplemental adjustments which for the periods presented includes LIFO adjustments, severance costs and other one time charges, and loss on sale of property and equipment.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

Reconciliations from Net Income per the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and Net Income to EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 are shown in the tables below.




Three Months Ended September 30, 




2020


2019







EBITDA






Net  income (loss)



$                               11,599


$                                (2,486)

Interest expense, net*



1,749


2,321

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

1,712


1,716

Amortization of intangible assets



1,048


1,016

Income tax expense



4,184


941

Subtotal EBITDA



20,292


3,508

Floor plan interest



(293)


(874)

LIFO adjustment 



(1,431)


910

Transaction costs



233


193

Loss on sale of property and equipment


-


(13)

Severance costs/Other



-


262

Stock-based compensation



219


1,286

Adjusted EBITDA 



$                               19,020


$                                 5,272







* Interest expense includes $1,189 and $1,144 relating to finance lease payments for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.  Depreciation on leased assets under finance leases is included in depreciation expense and included in net income (loss).  Operating lease payments are included as rent expense and included in net income.  
















Three Months Ended September 30, 




2020


2019







EBITDA margin






Net income (loss) margin



5.4%


-1.6%

Interest expense, net



0.8%


1.5%

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

0.8%


1.1%

Amortization of intangible assets



0.5%


0.6%

Income tax expense



1.9%


0.6%

Subtotal EBITDA margin



9.4%


2.2%

Floor plan interest



-0.1%


-0.6%

LIFO adjustment 



-0.7%


0.6%

Transaction costs



0.1%


0.1%

Loss on sale of property and equipment


0.0%


0.0%

Severance costs/Other



0.0%


0.2%

Stock-based compensation



0.1%


0.8%

Adjusted EBITDA margin



8.7%


3.3%

 

News Contact:
+1 (813) 204-4099
investors@lazydays.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lazydays-holdings-inc-reports-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-301166140.html

SOURCE Lazydays Holdings, Inc.

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC.
08:32aLAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
08:31aLAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
10/23LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. SCHEDULES TH : 00 am et
PR
10/16LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. : Elects to Proactively Withdraw Proposed Share Offering
PR
10/14LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
10/13LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common St..
PR
10/12LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. : Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Results
PR
10/08LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. : To Acquire Camp-Land, Inc.
PR
10/07LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. : Completes Acquisition of Total Value RV
PR
08/24LAZYDAYS : RV Names Linda Stephens VP of Customer & Employee Experience
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group