Lazydays : RV Names Linda Stephens VP of Customer & Employee Experience

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. ("Lazydays" or the "Company") (NasdaqCM: LAZY) has named Linda Stephens Vice President of Customer & Employee Experience effective immediately. Ms. Stephens will continue to report to William P. Murnane, Lazydays' Chairman and CEO.

Ms. Stephens is currently Vice President of Customer Experience and is responsible for the strategic vision and deployment success for a Best-in-Class Customer Experience. In her new role, she will also be responsible for measuring, evaluating and enhancing the Employee Experience across the Lazydays' dealership network and service center operations. The Customer and Employee Experience team will work closely with the operating leadership to assess the effectiveness of processes and procedures and to make improvements that maximize the value of the Lazydays experience for both its customers and employees.

"I am delighted to have Linda take on the additional leadership of our employee experience efforts," stated Mr. Murnane. "Linda is an extremely talented executive who has a deep understanding of our customers and employees along with a proven track record of achieving positive change and results."

"As we have progressed on our journey to create a Best-in-Class Customer Experience, we have found tremendous overlap between the customer and employee experiences," Murnane continued. "As a result, we need to address these experiences holistically. Our employee recruiting, training & development, engagement, and retention have a dramatic impact on the overall customer experience. The customer experience can only be great when the employee experience is great," said Murnane.

Ms. Stephens joined Lazydays in 2004 as Director of Corporate Reporting and Investor Relations and has held various senior financial and operating roles throughout her career at Lazydays including Controller, VP of Finance & Operations and VP of Lazydays' Accessories and Rentals business. Ms. Stephens holds a BS from the University of South Florida and is currently a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), as designated by the State of Florida.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV

Lazydays, The RV Authority®, is an iconic brand in the RV industry. Home of the world's largest recreational dealership, based on 126 acres outside of Tampa, Florida, Lazydays has dealerships located at The Villages, Florida; Tucson and Phoenix, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Loveland and Denver, Colorado. Lazydays also has a dedicated Service Center location near Houston, Texas. Offering the nation's largest selection of leading RV brands, Lazydays features over 3,000 new and pre-owned RVs, more than 400 service bays and two on-site campgrounds with over 700 RV campsites. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More™ stores offer thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts at dealership locations.

Since 1976, Lazydays has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service and product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. Lazydays consistently provides the best RV purchase, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families keep returning to Lazydays year after year, calling it their "home away from home."

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY."

Forward–Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe Lazydays future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, including statements on expected customer demand, RV unit sales, RV unit revenue, Total Revenue, Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, incoming RV shipments and regarding Lazydays' expectations on the impact of its recently acquired dealership in Phoenix, Arizona, and its greenfield start-up near Nashville, Tennessee, are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Lazydays. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including economic conditions generally, conditions in the credit markets and changes in interest rates, conditions in the capital markets, the global impact of the pandemic outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and other factors described from time to time in Lazydays' SEC reports and filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Lazydays undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by law.

