Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lazydays Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAZY   US52110H1005

LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC.

(LAZY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/12 04:00:01 pm
21.54 USD   -8.88%
05:38aLAZYDAYS  : to acquire B. Young RV.
PU
05/12LAZYDAYS  : to Acquire B. Young RV
MT
05/12LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC.  : To Acquire B. Young RV
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lazydays : to acquire B. Young RV.

05/13/2021 | 05:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Lazydays Holdings, Inc. to acquire B. Young RV. May 12 2021

Tampa, FL - Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQCM: LAZY) ('Lazydays RV' or 'Lazydays') has announced that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire BYRV, Inc. and BYRV Washington, Inc. (collectively 'B. Young RV'). B. Young RV has two dealerships strategically located in Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington. B. Young RV has a large presence in the rapidly growing Oregon and Washington markets offering a wide selection of outstanding RV brands including Tiffin, Newmar, Grand Design, Thor, and Forest River. The acquisition of B. Young RV is expected to be finalized within 90 days.

'We are extremely pleased to announce our intent to acquire B. Young RV as we continue to execute our geographic expansion strategy,' stated William P. Murnane, Chairman and CEO of Lazydays. 'The Pacific Northwest is one of the largest RV markets in the country, and Bruce Young has built an outstanding organization and a very well run operation. We are delighted that Bruce has chosen Lazydays to guide B. Young RV into the future, and we will do our best to honor his outstanding stewardship and leadership with continued success. We are very excited to welcome B. Young RV and its tremendous team into the Lazydays' family of dealerships.'

'I am very excited to hand the keys to B. Young RV over to Lazydays,' commented Bruce Young, owner of B. Young RV. 'I have reached a point in my life where I want to focus on and enjoy my many interests outside the RV business. The culture of Lazydays and its focus on customers and employees makes it a perfect match for the outstanding team we have built at B. Young RV. I have great love and admiration for the B. Young RV team and want to thank them for helping build and grow these wonderful dealerships. I am confident the B. Young RV team and Lazydays will do great things together,' stated Mr. Young.

Lazydays currently operates twelve dealerships in Florida, Colorado, Arizona, Minnesota, Tennessee, and Indiana; and operates a dedicated Service Center location near Houston, Texas.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV

As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

Since 1976, Lazydays RV has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation's leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything RVers need and want.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker 'LAZY.'

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe Lazydays future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, including statements regarding Lazydays' expectations for future operating results, its expectations regarding the impact of its acquisition of its recently acquired dealership in Phoenix, Arizona, Elkhart and Burns Harbor, Indiana; its planned acquisition in Reno, Nevada; and its greenfield start-ups near Houston, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Monticello, Minnesota; and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Lazydays. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including economic conditions generally, conditions in the credit markets and changes in interest rates, conditions in the capital markets, the global impact of the pandemic outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and other factors described from time to time in Lazydays' SEC reports and filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Lazydays undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by law.

###

Disclaimer

Lazydays Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 09:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC.
05:38aLAZYDAYS  : to acquire B. Young RV.
PU
05/12LAZYDAYS  : to Acquire B. Young RV
MT
05/12LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC.  : To Acquire B. Young RV
PR
05/03LAZYDAYS  : Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Lazydays Holdings With Hold ..
MT
04/29INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Lazyday Holdings Reports Option Conversion Amid 90-D..
MT
04/26LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/22LAZYDAYS  : RV Celebrates New Nashville Dealership With Grand Opening Event
PR
04/21LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
04/21LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC.  : Provides Preliminary First Quarter Results
PR
03/29LAZYDAYS  : Investor Presentation - March 2021
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 978 M - -
Net income 2021 41,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 3,70 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 229 M 229 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 25,00 $
Last Close Price 21,54 $
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William P. Murnane Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas J. Tomashot Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Srinivas Kuchipudi VP-Operations & Supply Chain Management
Erika Serow Independent Director
Christopher Scott Shackelton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC.32.55%229
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION39.17%8 265
POLARIS INC.37.92%8 048
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.18.91%7 103
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.44.60%6 976
BRP INC.18.66%6 921