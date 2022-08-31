Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. LBT Innovations Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LBT   AU000000LBT8

LBT INNOVATIONS LIMITED

(LBT)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-08-31 am EDT
0.0800 AUD   +5.26%
02:20aLBT INNOVATIONS : Interview with Finance News Network- New Opportunities for the Company's Automation Technology
PU
08/02TRANSCRIPT : LBT Innovations Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2022
CI
08/01Humanetics Announces That ATD-LabTech GmbH Is Joining the Humanetics Group
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LBT Innovations : Interview with Finance News Network- New Opportunities for the Company's Automation Technology

08/31/2022 | 02:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

31st August 2021

Brent Barnes (CEO and Managing Director), Interview with Tim McGowen from the Finance News Network

On Wednesday 31st of August when interviewed by Tim, Brent discussed new opportunities for the company's updated Product Pipeline.

Brent talked about the Company's new product pipeline strategy, focussed on building on the existing APAS technology and developing APAS Pharma to automatically detect microbial growth for environmental monitoring applications.

Brent also discussed the completed proof of concept work for APAS Pharma and the current progress with existing analysis modules for urine cultures and antimicrobial susceptibility testing (APAS-AMR).

To watch the full interview, check out the video below.

Disclaimer

LBT Innovations Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 06:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LBT INNOVATIONS LIMITED
02:20aLBT INNOVATIONS : Interview with Finance News Network- New Opportunities for the Company's..
PU
08/02TRANSCRIPT : LBT Innovations Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2022
CI
08/01Humanetics Announces That ATD-LabTech GmbH Is Joining the Humanetics Group
AQ
04/01AddLife acquires BioCat GmbH in Germany
AQ
02/24LBT INNOVATIONS : Finance News Network Investor Event
PU
02/24LBT Innovations Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
01/13LBT INNOVATIONS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LBT
PU
01/11TRANSCRIPT : Clever Culture Systems, LBT Innovations Limited - M&A Call
CI
01/10LBT INNOVATIONS : Investor Call to discuss CCS Acquisition
PU
01/03LBT Innovations Completes Acquisition of Remaining Stake in Clever Culture Systems JV
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2,13 M 1,46 M 1,46 M
Net income 2022 -6,64 M -4,57 M -4,57 M
Net Debt 2022 1,50 M 1,03 M 1,03 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,58x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24,4 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 492x
EV / Sales 2022 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart LBT INNOVATIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
LBT Innovations Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LBT INNOVATIONS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,08
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Brent Barnes Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ray Ridge Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Joanne Moss Non-Executive Chairman
Steven Giglio Scientific Director
Rhys Hill Director-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LBT INNOVATIONS LIMITED-33.91%17
MODERNA, INC.-46.48%53 696
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.45%40 698
LONZA GROUP AG-31.15%40 143
SEAGEN INC.0.72%29 025
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.23.82%25 089