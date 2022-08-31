LBT Innovations : Interview with Finance News Network- New Opportunities for the Company's Automation Technology

31st August 2021

Brent Barnes (CEO and Managing Director), Interview with Tim McGowen from the Finance News Network

On Wednesday 31st of August when interviewed by Tim, Brent discussed new opportunities for the company's updated Product Pipeline.

Brent talked about the Company's new product pipeline strategy, focussed on building on the existing APAS technology and developing APAS Pharma to automatically detect microbial growth for environmental monitoring applications.

Brent also discussed the completed proof of concept work for APAS Pharma and the current progress with existing analysis modules for urine cultures and antimicrobial susceptibility testing (APAS-AMR).

To watch the full interview, check out the video below.