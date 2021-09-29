LBT Innovations : Interview with Finance News Network- Thermo Fisher Appointment

29th September 2021

Brent Barnes (CEO and Managing Director), Interview with Lauren Evans from the Finance News Network

On Monday 27th of September when interviewed by Lauren, Brent discussed the appointment of Thermo Fisher as exclusive US distributor for the company's APAS® Independence instrument.

Brent talked about the appointment of Thermo Fisher Scientific, a large global organisation and leader in microbiology. The APAS Independence will be added to Thermo Fisher's existing portfolio of products.

Brent also discussed the latest US FDA submission for the MRSA Analysis Module.

To watch the full interview, check out the video below.