    LBT   AU000000LBT8

LBT INNOVATIONS LIMITED

(LBT)
LBT Innovations : Interview with Finance News Network- Thermo Fisher Appointment

09/29/2021 | 04:02am EDT
29th September 2021

Brent Barnes (CEO and Managing Director), Interview with Lauren Evans from the Finance News Network

On Monday 27th of September when interviewed by Lauren, Brent discussed the appointment of Thermo Fisher as exclusive US distributor for the company's APAS® Independence instrument.

Brent talked about the appointment of Thermo Fisher Scientific, a large global organisation and leader in microbiology. The APAS Independence will be added to Thermo Fisher's existing portfolio of products.

Brent also discussed the latest US FDA submission for the MRSA Analysis Module.

To watch the full interview, check out the video below.

Disclaimer

LBT Innovations Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,04  0,03  0,03 
Net income 2021 -7,26 M -5,27 M -5,27 M
Net cash 2021 4,76 M 3,45 M 3,45 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33,2 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 491 878 629x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart LBT INNOVATIONS LIMITED
LBT Innovations Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LBT INNOVATIONS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brent Barnes Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ray Ridge Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Catherine Mary Costello Chairman
Joanne Moss Independent Chairman-Elect
Steven Giglio Scientific Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LBT INNOVATIONS LIMITED-6.12%24
MODERNA, INC.267.77%155 085
LONZA GROUP AG21.94%55 527
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.34.84%46 292
CELLTRION, INC.-26.60%30 326
SEAGEN INC.-7.85%29 364