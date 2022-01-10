LBT Innovations : Investor Call to discuss CCS Acquisition

9.00am AEDT, Wednesday 12th January 2022

Adelaide, Australia, 11 January 2022: Australian medical technology company LBT Innovations Limited (ASX: LBT) (LBT or the Company), a leader in medical technology automation using artificial intelligence, announces that the Company will hold an investor conference call at 9.00am AEDT on Wednesday 12 January 2022 to discuss the acquisition of Hettich Holding Beteiligungs-undVerwaltungs-GmbH's 50% shareholding of its Clever Culture Systems joint venture (CCS).

A presentation will be provided by LBT's CEO and Managing Director, Brent Barnes, to discuss the details of the transaction and the strategic benefits for the Company, followed by a Q&A session at the end of the call.

How to Access the Investor Call

All attendees must register to attend the call. Please register using the link below. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email about joining the webinar including options to attend via computer or telephone.

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_usixtDUeRaKErdlcXv9SWw

A Q&A session will be held at the end of the conference call, in order to participate in this, you will need to join the conference via computer.

Accessing the Call after the event

A recording of the call will be available on the Investor Centre section of the Company's website for 60 days after the call.

About LBT Innovations

LBT Innovations (LBT) improves patient outcomes by making healthcare more efficient. Based in Adelaide, South Australia, the Company has a history of developing world leading products in microbiology automation. Its first product, MicroStreak®, was a global first in the automation of culture plate specimen processing. The Company's second product, the Automated Plate Assessment System (APAS® Independence) uses LBT's intelligent imaging and machine learning software to automate the imaging, analysis and interpretation of culture plates following incubation. The technology remains the only US FDA-cleared artificial intelligence technology for automated culture plate reading and is being commercialised through LBT's wholly owned subsidiary Clever Culture Systems AG (CCS). Channel partners for the sale and distribution of the APAS® Independence are in place for the United States (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc; Exclusive Distributor) and Europe (Beckman Coulter, Inc; Marketing Agent).

