    LBT   AU000000LBT8

LBT INNOVATIONS LIMITED

(LBT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
LBT Innovations : Investor Call to discuss CCS Acquisition

01/10/2022 | 05:38pm EST
LBT INVESTOR CALL TO DISCUSS CCS ACQUISITION

For personal use only

9.00am AEDT, Wednesday 12th January 2022

Adelaide, Australia, 11 January 2022: Australian medical technology company LBT Innovations Limited (ASX: LBT) (LBT or the Company), a leader in medical technology automation using artificial intelligence, announces that the Company will hold an investor conference call at 9.00am AEDT on Wednesday 12 January 2022 to discuss the acquisition of Hettich Holding Beteiligungs-undVerwaltungs-GmbH's 50% shareholding of its Clever Culture Systems joint venture (CCS).

A presentation will be provided by LBT's CEO and Managing Director, Brent Barnes, to discuss the details of the transaction and the strategic benefits for the Company, followed by a Q&A session at the end of the call.

The Company's presentation for the call is attached.

How to Access the Investor Call

All attendees must register to attend the call. Please register using the link below. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email about joining the webinar including options to attend via computer or telephone.

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_usixtDUeRaKErdlcXv9SWw

A Q&A session will be held at the end of the conference call, in order to participate in this, you will need to join the conference via computer.

Accessing the Call after the event

A recording of the call will be available on the Investor Centre section of the Company's website for 60 days after the call.

Approved for release by the Chair of the LBT Board.

- ENDS -

About LBT Innovations

LBT Innovations (LBT) improves patient outcomes by making healthcare more efficient. Based in Adelaide, South Australia, the Company has a history of developing world leading products in microbiology automation. Its first product, MicroStreak®, was a global first in the automation of culture plate specimen processing. The Company's second product, the Automated Plate Assessment System (APAS® Independence) uses LBT's intelligent imaging and machine learning software to automate the imaging, analysis and interpretation of culture plates following incubation. The technology remains the only US FDA-cleared artificial intelligence technology for automated culture plate reading and is being commercialised through LBT's wholly owned subsidiary Clever Culture Systems AG (CCS). Channel partners for the sale and distribution of the APAS® Independence are in place for the United States (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc; Exclusive Distributor) and Europe (Beckman Coulter, Inc; Marketing Agent).

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

LBT Innovations

Brent Barnes

Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director

Tel: +61 8 8227 1555

  1. info@lbtinnovations.com

LBT to obtain full ownership of

Clever Culture Systems (CCS)

Transformative acquisition enables full

control of APAS® commercialisation

January 2022

ASX code: LBT

lbtinnovations.com

ASX code: LBT

Disclaimer

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable at this time, we can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct.

Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to many important factors, risk and uncertainties including, without limitation, risks associated with estimating potential quantity and timing of sales, risks associated with medical device development and manufacture,

economic uncertainly and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's announcements to the ASX.

Moreover, there can be no assurance that others will not independently develop similar products or processes or design around patents owned or licensed by the Company, or that patents owned or licensed by the Company will provide meaningful protection or competitive advantages.

All reasonable efforts have been made to provide accurate information, but the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any "forward-looking statement" to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, except as may be required under applicable laws. Recipients should make their own enquiries in relation to any investment decisions from a licensed investment advisor.

NOT AN OFFER FOR SECURITIES

This Presentation is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offering document under Australian law (and will not be lodged with ASIC) useor any other law. This Presentation does not constitute an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation with respect to the purchase or sale of any

shares nor does it constitute financial product or investment advice nor take into account your investment objectives, taxation situation, financial situation or needs. An investor must not act on the basis of any matter contained in this Presentation but must make its own assessment of the Company and conduct its own investigations and analysis. Before making an investment in the Company, a prospective investor should consider whether such an investment is appropriate to their particular investment objectives and financial situation and seek appropriate advice, including legal, taxation and financial advice appropriate to their jurisdiction and circumstances.

UNITED STATES

The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), or under

the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Accordingly, the Company's securities may not be offered or sold, directly or ersonal

indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account of benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act as mended). This Presentation may not be distributed within the United States or to any person in the United States

OTHER JURISDICTIONS

This Presentation may only be accessed in other jurisdictions where it is legal to do so.

Acquiring remaining 50% of CCS Joint Venture

Transformative acquisition to acquire key strategic asset

Who is CCS?

Joint venture company owned

50:50 by LBT and Hettich*

CCS is the commercialisation entity

for APAS®

useStrategic Rationale

Fu control of CCS at critical time in

APAS® commercialisation

Product launched with global giants

Beckman Coulter & Thermo Fisher

Simplified ownership opens strategic pportunities

* Hettich Holding Beteiligungs- und Verwaltungs-GmbH

Transaction Details

LBT to acquire Hettich 50% shares, including Shareholder loans of

A$17.3m

Purchase Consideration: A$4.0m

  • A$1.0m Cash
  • 30.66 Shares
  • 8m Options at 25c per share

Financial Benefits

Increased APAS® revenue expected to accelerate time to cash breakeven

Cost management plan to be

executed post-acquisition

ASX code: LBT

Clever Culture Systems history

LBT to acquire:

• Hettich 50% shareholding in CCS

only

Hettich A$17.3m Shareholder loan

CCS formed 2013

• 50:50 ownership between LBT and

use

Hettich

Joint venture to develop and

commercialise APAS®

• LBT granted exclusive licence of

ersonal

APAS® technology to CCS

>A$30m funded equally to develop

APAS® Independence products

• CCS profits distributed between LBT and Hettich

LBT Hettich

(AU)(DE)

50:50

Management and Operations controlled by LBT

CCS

(CH)

Disclaimer

LBT Innovations Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 22:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
