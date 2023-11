LBT Innovations Limited is an Australia-based company. Its principal activities includes researching, developing, and commercializing technologies for the healthcare and laboratory supply markets. Its capabilities include artificial intelligence (AI), image analysis and software engineering solutions that improve medical diagnostic workflows. Its Automated Plate Assessment System (APAS) is a platform technology that automates culture-plate screening and interpretation. Its products include APAS Independence and APAS Analysis Modules. The APAS Independence combines AI, software and imaging analysis to create a platform technology for intelligent image interpretation. The APAS Analysis Modules are the intelligent image analysis software that works together with the APAS Independence to enable the screening of microbiology culture plates. Its pipeline includes APAS- antimicrobial resistance (AMR) Analysis Module, Automated Gram Stain Assessment, Biofilm, MicroStreak and WoundVue.