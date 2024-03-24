Certain Ordinary Shares of LC Logistics, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 22-MAR-2024.

Certain Ordinary Shares of LC Logistics, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 22-MAR-2024. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 182 days starting from 22-SEP-2023 to 22-MAR-2024.



Details:

Each of the Controlling Shareholders has undertaken to the Stock Exchange that, except pursuant to the Capitalization Issue, the Global Offering, the Stock Borrowing Agreement, the exercise of the Over-allotment Option or any options which may be granted under the Post-IPO Share Scheme, they will not, and will procure that the registered holder(s) of the Shares will not, in the period commencing on the date of this prospectus and ending on the date which is six months from the Listing Date, dispose of, nor enter into any agreement to dispose of or otherwise create any options, rights, interests or encumbrances in respect of, any of the Shares or securities of the Company in respect of which they are shown by this prospectus to be the beneficial owner(s) and in the period of six months commencing on the date on which the First Six-months Period expires, dispose of, nor enter into any agreement to dispose of, or otherwise create any options, rights, interests or encumbrances in respect of, any of the Relevant Securities if, immediately following such disposal or upon the exercise or enforcement of such options, rights, interests or encumbrances, that they would then cease to be a group of controlling shareholders of the Company.