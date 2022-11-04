LCI Industries : Andrew Mock Promoted to Senior Vice President of RV Sales, Taking the Helm from Andy Murray, Chief Sales Officer

November 4, 2022

Elkhart, Ind. -LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII), which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc. ("Lippert"), supplies a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, today announced that Andrew Mock has been promoted to Senior Vice President of RV Sales, as he prepares to take the helm from Andy Murray, Chief Sales Officer, who has decided to leave the company to pursue more time with family and focus on missions work beginning January 1, 2023.

Murray has served in many roles at Lippert since joining the company nearly 20 years ago. During his tenure, he created one of the most respected and highest performing sales teams in the industry, with Lippert's current annual North American RV and marine sales reaching over $3.6 billion. In addition to his professional accomplishments, Murray's commitment to leadership and the community are equally impressive. Murray will leave Lippert at the end of 2022 to focus more on faith, family, and service. Jason Lippert, CEO, commented, "I have known Andy as a colleague, friend, and trusted advisor for almost twenty years and the impact he has had on our teams, customers, and community is very meaningful. Although I am really sad to see him go, I couldn't ask him to stay knowing his strong calling to pursue such an admirable path. Andy will always be a significant part of the Lippert family and we wish him well in all of his future endeavors."

In his new role as Senior Vice President of RV Sales, Mock will be responsible for executing Lippert's overall RV sales strategy and will be the primary point of contact for all RV customers while running point on our RV sales strategy. Andrew has been with the company for almost 10 years and has accomplished much early in his career. Andrew has built strong trusting relationships with our key customers over the last decade. In addition to Andrew's strong customer relationships, he excels as an innovator and has been instrumental in bringing many new products to market for Lippert over the years. We look forward to Andrew's leadership of the already strong sales team that Lippert has worked so hard to build and develop over the years.

Ryan Smith, Group President - North America, will oversee the marine sales team and Andrew Pocock, Senior Vice President of Building and Transportation Products, will oversee utility trailer market sales team in addition to his other markets.

On the sales team transition, Lippert commented, "Our entire sales team's leadership has been the foundation for the exponential sales growth the Company has seen in recent years. They take very seriously their responsibility to take care of our customers' needs and to ensure they have the best possible experience. Our teams are resolved to be the best in the business and will continue to provide a high level of customer service just as we always have done. Under Andrew Mock's guidance, we are confident that the sales function will remain healthy and we look forward to continued growth in the years to come."