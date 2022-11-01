LCI Industries : Earnings Presentation Third Quarter 2022
11/01/2022 | 07:20am EDT
LCI Industries Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call
November 1, 2022
1
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements" with respect to our financial condition, results of operations, business strategies, operating efficiencies or synergies, competitive position, growth opportunities, acquisitions, plans and objectives of management, markets for the Company's common stock, the impact of legal proceedings, and other matters. Statements in this presentation that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.
Forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those relating to the Company's future business prospects, net sales, expenses and income (loss), capital expenditures, tax rate, cash flow, financial condition, liquidity, covenant compliance, retail and wholesale demand, integration of acquisitions, R&D investments, and industry trends, whenever they occur in this presentation are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company's senior management at the time such statements were made. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, in addition to other matters described in this presentation, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, and the Russia-Ukraine War on the global economy and on the Company's customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, pricing pressures due to domestic and foreign competition, costs and availability of, and tariffs on, raw materials (particularly steel and aluminum) and other components, seasonality and cyclicality in the industries to which we sell our products, availability of credit for financing the retail and wholesale purchase of products for which we sell our components, inventory levels of retail dealers and manufacturers, availability of transportation for products for which we sell our components, the financial condition of our customers, the financial condition of retail dealers of products for which we sell our components, retention and concentration of significant customers, the costs, pace of and successful integration of acquisitions and other growth initiatives, availability and costs of production facilities and labor, team member benefits, team member retention, realization and impact of expansion plans, efficiency improvements and cost reductions, the disruption of business resulting from natural disasters or other unforeseen events, the successful entry into new markets, the costs of compliance with environmental laws, laws of foreign jurisdictions in which we operate, other operational and financial risks related to conducting business internationally, and increased governmental regulation and oversight, information technology performance and security, the ability to protect intellectual property, warranty and product liability claims or product recalls, interest rates, oil and gasoline prices and availability, the impact of international, national and regional economic conditions and consumer confidence on the retail sale of products for which we sell our components, and other risks and uncertainties discussed more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers of this presentation are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.
This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA and net debt to EBITDA leverage. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for the comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are included in the presentation.
2
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights
Maintaining focus on diversification while driving content expansion
Financial Performance
Executing on Diversification
Net sales of $1.1 billion with net income of $61.4 million in the third quarter
2% increase in EBITDA1
Strength across businesses helping offset declines in RV OEM
Increased market share in Aftermarket, Marine, and other adjacencies
Ongoing Innovation
Innovating to drive market share gains through new product introductions, enhancing portfolio to meet customer demand for advanced offerings
Record Content Growth
55% growth in content per travel trailer and fifth-wheel RV2 supported by continued organic expansion
46% growth in content per power boat2
1
Additional information regarding EBITDA, as well as reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is provided in the Appendix
2
For twelve months ended September 30, 2022
3
RV OEM
Quarterly Performance
91,800 units shipped in Q3 2022 as retail demand softens
Q3 2022 North American RV OEM sales down (14)% YoY
Current 2022 forecast of 480 - 500k units implies 45-50% decrease in wholesale shipments in H2 2022 compared to record shipments in H1 2022
Content per Wholesale Unit
Travel trailer and fifth-wheel RV content of $5,853 for Q3 2022 (LTM basis)
Increase of 55% over the comparable prior year period
Net Sales
($ in thousands)
4
ADJACENT MARKETS
Quarterly Performance
Q3 2022 NA Adjacent Industries sales up 20% YoY
Growth in marine and other adjacent industries continues to support effective diversification
New product introduction in marine supporting content expansion
46% growth in content per power boat (LTM basis)
Building out Captain's customer support group, boasting
1,000+ group members
Net Sales
($ in thousands)
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
LCI Industries published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 11:19:04 UTC.