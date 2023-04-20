Advanced search
    LCII   US50189K1034

LCI INDUSTRIES

(LCII)
  Report
04:00:02 2023-04-19 pm EDT
114.01 USD   +0.84%
LCI Industries : Furrion Announces Partnership with ProSource

04/20/2023 | 09:15am EDT
April 20, 2023

Elkhart, Ind. - Furrion®, a subsidiary of Lippert Components, Inc. (Lippert™), announces today its newest partnership with ProSource, a specialty and consumer-electronics group dedicated to supporting retailers and A/V dealers.

ProSource is a cooperative member-governed not-for-profit buying group representing 600+ custom integrators and specialty retailers. With annual sales of more than $6 billion, ProSource is the largest specialty and consumer-electronics merchandising group in the United States, which allows it to negotiate strong programs with manufacturers, help independent dealers stay relevant to consumers, and keep the specialty A/V channel competitive.

"Furrion is building a reputation for superior build quality, durability and performance in the outdoor TV and audio categories, making it one of the fastest growing brands in the outdoor living space," said Jim Kozicki, Vice President of ProSource. "ProSource is happy to announce this partnership for 2023, and we look forward to a successful future together."

Furrion's new partnership with ProSource represents continued commitment to consumer electronics retailers and customer installation A/V dealers while further strengthening domestic sales.

"We're excited to partner with such a well-known and respected organization in the specialty retailer and integrator space," said Aaron Mellow, National Sales Manager for Furrion. "Working with ProSource's expansive network of dealers will put Furrion's outdoor living products in front of the right audiences and will help expand the brand into a household name."

About ProSource

ProSource is a cooperative, member-governed, not-for-profit buying group representing 600+ custom integrators and specialty retailers. With annual sales of more than $6 billion, ProSource is the largest specialty and consumer-electronics merchandising group in the United States, which allows it to negotiate stronger programs with manufacturers, help independent dealers stay relevant to consumers, and keep the specialty A/V channel competitive. For additional information go to www.prosourceinfo.com.

About LCI Industries®

From over 140 manufacturing and distribution facilities located throughout North America, Africa and Europe, Lippert™ supplies a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading manufacturers of recreational vehicles and prefab homes. It also operates in adjacent markets, including marine, bus, industrial vehicles and trains. Lippert™ also serves a wide range of aftermarket segments, providing high quality products for the caravanning, automotive and marine industries. With over 15,000 team members, and a diverse portfolio of best-in-class brands, Lippert™ adopts a team-based business philosophy and has proven that, by putting people first, the possibilities for growth and development are truly endless.

Lippert
52567 Independence Ct.
Elkhart, IN 46514
Email: marcom@lci1.com

Disclaimer

LCI Industries published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 13:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
