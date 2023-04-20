LCI Industries : Furrion Announces Partnership with ProSource

April 20, 2023

Elkhart, Ind. - Furrion®, a subsidiary of Lippert Components, Inc. (Lippert™), announces today its newest partnership with ProSource, a specialty and consumer-electronics group dedicated to supporting retailers and A/V dealers.

ProSource is a cooperative member-governed not-for-profit buying group representing 600+ custom integrators and specialty retailers. With annual sales of more than $6 billion, ProSource is the largest specialty and consumer-electronics merchandising group in the United States, which allows it to negotiate strong programs with manufacturers, help independent dealers stay relevant to consumers, and keep the specialty A/V channel competitive.

"Furrion is building a reputation for superior build quality, durability and performance in the outdoor TV and audio categories, making it one of the fastest growing brands in the outdoor living space," said Jim Kozicki, Vice President of ProSource. "ProSource is happy to announce this partnership for 2023, and we look forward to a successful future together."

Furrion's new partnership with ProSource represents continued commitment to consumer electronics retailers and customer installation A/V dealers while further strengthening domestic sales.

"We're excited to partner with such a well-known and respected organization in the specialty retailer and integrator space," said Aaron Mellow, National Sales Manager for Furrion. "Working with ProSource's expansive network of dealers will put Furrion's outdoor living products in front of the right audiences and will help expand the brand into a household name."

