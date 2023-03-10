Advanced search
    LCII   US50189K1034

LCI INDUSTRIES

(LCII)
10:48:32 2023-03-10 am EST
109.08 USD   -2.49%
LCI Industries : Investor presentation March 2023

03/10/2023 | 10:15am EST
LCI INDUSTRIES INVESTOR PRESENTATION

March 2023

1

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements" with respect to our financial condition, results of operations, business strategies, operating efficiencies or synergies, competitive position, growth opportunities, acquisitions, plans and objectives of management, markets for the Company's common stock, the impact of legal proceedings, and other matters. Statements in this presentation that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those relating to the Company's future business prospects, net sales, expenses and income (loss), capital expenditures, tax rate, cash flow, financial condition, liquidity, covenant compliance, retail and wholesale demand, integration of acquisitions, R&D investments, and industry trends, whenever they occur in this presentation are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company's senior management at the time such statements were made. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, in addition to other matters described in this presentation, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, the Russia-Ukraine War, and heightened tensions between China and Taiwan on the global economy and on the Company's customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, pricing pressures due to domestic and foreign competition, costs and availability of, and tariffs on, raw materials (particularly steel and aluminum) and other components, seasonality and cyclicality in the industries to which we sell our products, availability of credit for financing the retail and wholesale purchase of products for which we sell our components, inventory levels of retail dealers and manufacturers, availability of transportation for products for which we sell our components, the financial condition of our customers, the financial condition of retail dealers of products for which we sell our components, retention and concentration of significant customers, the costs, pace of and successful integration of acquisitions and other growth initiatives, availability and costs of production facilities and labor, team member benefits, team member retention, realization and impact of expansion plans, efficiency improvements and cost reductions, the disruption of business resulting from natural disasters or other unforeseen events, the successful entry into new markets, the costs of compliance with environmental laws, laws of foreign jurisdictions in which we operate, other operational and financial risks related to conducting business internationally, and increased governmental regulation and oversight, information technology performance and security, the ability to protect intellectual property, warranty and product liability claims or product recalls, interest rates, oil and gasoline prices and availability, the impact of international, national and regional economic conditions and consumer confidence on the retail sale of products for which we sell our components, and other risks and uncertainties discussed more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers of this presentation are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA, net debt to EBITDA leverage, and free cash flow. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for the comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are included in the Appendix to this presentation.

This presentation also includes certain forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures, such as forward-looking targets for net debt to EBITDA leverage. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because the Company is unable to provide, without unreasonable effort, a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of amounts that would be necessary for the reconciliation due to the complexity and inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying future amounts or when they may occur. Such unavailable information could be significant to future results.

2

LCI AT A GLANCE

A leading supplier of highly engineered components primarily to the OEMs of RVs, buses, trailers, trucks, boats, trains, manufactured housing, and their related aftermarkets

Key Metrics

2022

2021

Change

Net Sales

$5,207M

$4,473M

+16%

Diluted EPS

$15.48

$11.32

+37%

EBITDA*

$682M

$511M

+34%

Operating Margin

10.6%

8.9%

+170 BPS

* See the Appendix to this presentation for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

3

LCI AT A GLANCE

Over the last three decades, LCI has strategically diversified operations into the RV adjacent market, aftermarket and marine industry; leaning into outdoor lifestyle movement

* See the Appendix to this presentation for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

4

LCI OVERVIEW

Industry-Leading Brands and Core Competencies

7 Core

Competencies

Metal Fabrication &

Welding

Lamination

Glass Fabrication

Cut & Sew

Power & Motion

Systems

Electronics

Plastics Forming

Applicable Across a Number of

Customer Segments

Recreational Vehicle

Marine

Transit & School Bus

Equestrian & Cargo Trailers

Heavy & Light Trucking

Housing & Building Products

Other (e.g. Rail and Industrials)

OEMs

Aftermarket

5

Disclaimer

