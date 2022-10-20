LCI Industries : Lippert Announces the Grand Opening of Plant 156 Located in Mansfield, Texas

October 20, 2022

Elkhart, Ind. -Lippert Components, Inc. (Lippert™), a supplier of a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") in the recreation, transportation and building product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, announces the grand opening of Plant 156 located in Mansfield, Texas. Plant 156 is the first facility Lippert has opened in over 20 years that is solely dedicated to supplying chassis to the Manufactured Housing (MH) industry.

Lippert's roots in the MH industry date back to its founding in 1956 when patriarch Larry Lippert started fabricating metal roofs in Alma, Michigan for the local MH industry. A year later, Larry expanded into the MH chassis business, supplying those same customers, and the rest, they say, is history. The new facility does not come without strategic partnerships, so Lippert has committed to supplying the two local facilities of Champion Homes in Mansfield and Burleson, Texas.

Plant 156 features 78,000 square feet of manufacturing space with another 3,300 square feet of office space. The facility will employ approximately 25 team members, who will staff two production lines to start, with additional capacity for a third line if needed. Total capacity will be approximately 30 chassis per day upon startup.

"Lippert has been dedicated to supplying the MH industry in both good and bad economic times, and the opening of Plant 156 in the great state of Texas is the next chapter in our 65-year history," said Greg Moeller, Vice President of Sales for Lippert's Building Products Segment. Continued Moeller, "A lot can be said of the negatives that came out of the pandemic, but one positive is that many Americans realized that they wanted their own living space and decided to either buy or build a home. The resulting housing shortage has brought a renaissance of sorts to the MH industry, and Lippert is proud to continue a 65-year tradition of supplying the industry where the company got its start."

"We are excited to call Mansfield home and look forward to becoming a positive contributor to the community as a whole," said Andrew Pocock, Executive Vice President of Transportation and Building Products for Lippert. "We like to think of ourselves as more than just a manufacturer. Our company philosophy is to make the communities in which we operate better places to live. We will be reaching out to local charitable organizations to provide our team members with service opportunities. We will also do everything in our power to ensure we are one of the safest and most fulfilling places to work in the area. We always look to locally owned businesses to supply our needs in order to help the surrounding economy. We have also made the decision to prioritize the hiring of veterans of the US Armed Forces," added Pocock.

In addition to fabricated chassis, Lippert also offers a full array of Entry Doors, Vinyl Windows, and Kitchen and Bath products to the Manufactured Housing industry.