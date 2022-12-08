LCI Industries : Lippert Chosen as Preferred Supplier of Windshield Solutions by RAND Boats

December 7, 2022

Havant, UK - Lippert Components, Inc. (Lippert™), a supplier of a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, announces today that Lippert's Taylor Made® glazing solutions has been selected as the preferred glazing supplier of RAND Boats, one of the fastest growing boat companies in Europe. Since the partnership began in 2021, Taylor Made's unrivaled glass making experience has supported the RAND design team on numerous projects.

Utilizing decades of experience supplying the marine, recreational vehicle and residential housing industries, Lippert ensures that even the most complex windshield and glass designs can be realized. Offering a turn-key service, the company provides competitive pricing with windshield design, glass capabilities, glass design and extrusion design all in one place. These projects are designed, built and shipped from Lippert's 403 plant in Ireland. Lippert 403 produces some of the company's most complex glass parts, as well as the largest curved, single pane windshield up to 3100 mm.

Lippert's marine glass specialists faced an interesting challenge with the release of the RAND Escape 30. The day yacht features a first-of-its-kind windshield design consisting of two pieces of glass that meet horizontally, forming a continuous link from the wheelhouse to the hardtop. Lippert's collaborative efforts resulted in a highly engineered design that delivered on both functionality and design aesthetics.

The RAND Source 22 boasts the design aesthetic of a race car; the fastest electric boat on the market, this model was born for adventure, featuring a center console glazing panel that protects the helm. Lippert engineers designed this glazing panel from a single piece of glass, achieving a seamless finish. Similarly, a single piece Taylor Made screen was sourced for the RAND Spirit 25 model. With its more classical, effortless look, the perfectly mirrored curves and a spotless finish were the key to success. The screen sits proudly atop the deck in grey, contrasting with the light interior finish.

The RAND Supreme 27 and Leisure 28 models both required complex screens with opening hatches, allowing access to the bow areas. The requirement was to replace an existing windshield model, with a complete redesign using Taylor Made extrusion systems. In order to match the look of the original design, a large amount of trial-and-error development was required for the extrusion dies and glass panels.

The Lippert team worked collaboratively with RAND to ensure their vision was achieved. Both models make use of this sleek design, complimenting the performance-ready hull structure which achieves enviable planing speeds.

Managing Director, Matt Johnston, had this to say about the partnership, "We are proud to be working with a brand like RAND Boats, whose outward focus on improving the sustainability of our oceans is making waves in the innovation of the powerboat market. We see a synergy in our companies, with the production of equipment for professionals and novices alike, designing to encourage new users into our world with ease and comfort. It is a delight to see our Taylor Made screens a-top these yachts."

With two more RAND projects in the works, premiering at Boot Dusseldorf 2023, Lippert's Taylor Made screens will once again be featured. One 20 ft. center console model will feature a curved glass panel, almost unseen in yachts of this size in the European market, where acrylic is often used as a low-cost alternative. Lippert's European glazing plants offer glazing at a competitive rate, thanks to the large quantities produced for the US market, where Lippert has a strong foothold in marine glass systems.

The final complex glass pieces look effortless but are the fruit of the combined efforts of in-house tooling design, skills of the production team, as well as a testament to the physical capabilities of the Lippert furnaces. Lippert is pleased to continue to support RAND in delivering these stylish vessels to boating experts and novices alike and is very excited to see these highly anticipated models unveiled at the 'Boot' fair in January.

RAND Is continuing to explore the vast array of options that Lippert presents to the market, with upcoming projects featuring products such as Lewmar® Bow Thrusters. Lippert's three heritage marine brands, Lewmar, Trend® Marine and Taylor Made, enable boat builders to benefit from a complete range of yachting products.