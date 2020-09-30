LCI Industries : Lippert Components Promotes Lorenzo Manni as Vice President Sales, RV Europe

September 30, 2020

Lippert Components has created a new sales structure, headed up by Lorenzo Manni, in order to better serve their customer base in Europe.

LCI Industries, the American component manufacturer and supplier of a wide range of products to the global recreational vehicle industry, and those related to it, with its wholly-owned subsidiary Lippert Components Inc., has announced the appointment of Lorenzo Manni to the role of Vice President Sales, RV Europe.

Lorenzo Manni (36), who has a Master's degree in International Relationships from Florence University and speaks six languages, has been working in the RV sector for the last nine years. He began his career in the RV Industry in 2012 as Sales Manager for Project 2000, which was later acquired by LCI. He was promoted to the role of International Business Development for LCI in 2016. After the LCI acquisition of Metallarte, Lorenzo was promoted to Director of Sales and Marketing for this business unit and later appointed Director of Sales of LCI, RV Europe, in November of 2018.

'Lorenzo has been an integral part of our European growth strategy from the very beginning - first as a business partner of ours, and then as a colleague. His industry experience and customer knowledge will help take our RV sales in Europe to the next level,' said Jim Menefee, LCI Group President of Europe.

Lorenzo and the newly formed Sales Organization will serve several businesses in Europe including both the OEM and Aftermarket RV segments as well as the Cruise Ship industry. The new sales organization will report directly to Jim Menefee, Group President of LCI Europe.

'As Director of Sales, RV Europe, I had the task of unifying all our Italian business units into a singular sales organization, building a strong and competent team. We have now completed this phase; and in my new role, the challenge will be to provide a structured and efficient service to all of LCI's divisions in Europe, including Polyplastic,' said Lorenzo Manni. 'I am proud and grateful for the trust that has been placed in me. In full harmony with LCI's way of operating, our efforts will all be aimed at creating a sales structure with unique referents that make it as easy as possible for the customer to become engaged with LCI.'

Michele Checcucci, CEO of LCI, RV Italy, commented, 'Lorenzo has the experience, skills and cultural background to lead LCI's sales organization in Europe. I am convinced that his ability to team up and develop other leaders will be instrumental to the growth of LCI. I am delighted that his professionalism is made available to Jan-Cees and the rest of the LCI Europe RV team.'

Regarding Polyplastic, there will be a transition period during which the sales division account managers will be trained on LCI products and the LCI culture. The Polyplastic product management team will continue to collaborate on an ongoing basis with their current commercial accounts to keep them updated on product and technical issues.

'I am excited that Lorenzo will lead the Polyplastic RV Sales team. The great experience he has will bring a big potential for Polyplastic as the leading innovative window supplier,' said Jan Cees Santema, Managing Director of Polyplastic.

In addition to the development of the market in Europe, the newly formed sales organization has the task of creating opportunities and synergies between North America and Europe. This includes strategies aimed to expand the number of European products available in the American market and vice versa.