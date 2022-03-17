Log in
    LCII   US50189K1034

LCI INDUSTRIES

(LCII)
  Report
LCI Industries : Lippert Expands Charitable Giving with New Community Impact Grant

03/17/2022 | 12:11pm EDT
March 17, 2022

Elkhart, Ind. and Eau Claire, Wis. - Lippert Components, Inc. (Lippert™) is pleased to announce the expansion of its charitable giving program by launching the new Lippert Cares Community Impact Grant. The purpose of the grant is to provide additional funding to support the needs of communities today.

The grant will fund new programs and projects or support the continuation of existing programs or projects in two key areas: mental health programs serving K-12th grade students, and leadership programs serving at-risk youth. Beginning March 1st, non-profits that serve residents in Elkhart, St Joseph and Allen counties (Indiana) or Eau Claire and Chippewa counties (Wisconsin) can submit a letter of intent by going to www.lci1.com/social-impact. Letters must be submitted no later than March 29th.

"The needs of children in our communities continues to be one of our main priorities," stated Jason Lippert, President and CEO of Lippert. "We want to provide resources that support mental health, overall well-being, and leadership to help them face the challenges of today while developing them into the leaders of tomorrow. So many nonprofit organizations across our communities are doing pretty incredible work. Our hope is that this grant will provide another opportunity to support them and the impact they're having on our youth."

"We're excited to partner with these communities to improve the lives and futures of our youth. We acknowledge the need for innovative mental health programs, and we look forward to providing financial support for the exceptional organizations that are committed to this cause," said Michilah Grimes, Director of Corporate and Community Impact.

Recipients can be awarded up to $50,000. To learn more about the Lippert Cares Community Impact Grant, visit: www.lci1.com/social-impact. For questions, email grants@lci1.com.

All media inquiries, email srice@lci1.com.

About LCI Industries®

With over 90 manufacturing and distribution facilities located throughout North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia, Lippert™ is a leading, global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered products and customized solutions dedicated to shaping, growing, and bettering the RV, marine, automotive, commercial vehicle, and building products industries, and their adjacent markets. Lippert also serves a broad array of aftermarket segments, supplying best-in-class products designed to enhance recreational pursuits, both on the road and on the water. From powerful towing technology and automated RV leveling systems, to boating furniture and one-of-a-kind shade solutions - Lippert combines strategic manufacturing capabilities with the power of our winning team culture to deliver unrivaled Customer Service, award-winning Innovation, and premium Products to every industry and person we serve.

Lippert
3501 County Road 6 East
Elkhart, IN 46514
Email: marcom@lci1.com

Disclaimer

LCI Industries published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 16:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
