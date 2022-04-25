Log in
    LCII   US50189K1034

LCI INDUSTRIES

(LCII)
04/25 03:46:39 pm EDT
103.09 USD   +0.63%
LCI Industries : Lippert Promotes Julie Markiewicz to Vice President of Internal Audit and Compliance

04/25/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
April 25, 2022

Elkhart, Ind. - Lippert Components, Inc. (Lippert™), a supplier of a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, announces today that Julie Markiewicz has been promoted to Vice President of Internal Audit and Compliance. In her expanded role, she will assume responsibility over Enterprise Risk Management and Ethics/Corporate Compliance. She will maintain her prior responsibilities over audit and Sarbanes-Oxley compliance.

Ms. Markiewicz earned her Bachelor of Arts in accounting from Manchester University and a Master of Science in accountancy from the University of Notre Dame. She is a Certified Public Accountant and has more than 18 years of audit experience, 11 of which were in public accounting at Ernst & Young in Chicago and Crowe LLP in South Bend. She started her career with Lippert in 2013.

Brian Hall, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, stated, "I have worked with Julie for over 16 years and have always been impressed with her ability to work with teams around compliance in a way that truly engages those responsible in understanding the importance of the process, all while creating efficiencies. As our organization continues to grow while doing business across the globe, the complexities and risks are accelerating at a tremendous rate. We are lucky to have Julie and her team working to protect the company."

Nick Fletcher, Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer, stated, "Julie has been a great partner in developing the processes, policies, and structure that are essential in a public company. She has built a great team, and together they partner with all areas of the business to identify and strengthen areas of weakness to help promote a culture of compliance. We are fortunate to have team members like Julie that are so passionate and knowledgeable in their field!"

About LCI Industries®

With over 90 manufacturing and distribution facilities located throughout North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia, Lippert™ is a leading, global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered products and customized solutions dedicated to shaping, growing, and bettering the RV, marine, automotive, commercial vehicle, and building products industries, and their adjacent markets. Lippert also serves a broad array of aftermarket segments, supplying best-in-class products designed to enhance recreational pursuits, both on the road and on the water. From powerful towing technology and automated RV leveling systems, to boating furniture and one-of-a-kind shade solutions - Lippert combines strategic manufacturing capabilities with the power of our winning team culture to deliver unrivaled Customer Service, award-winning Innovation, and premium Products to every industry and person we serve.

Lippert
3501 County Road 6 East
Elkhart, IN 46514
Email: marcom@lci1.com

Disclaimer

LCI Industries published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 19:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
