LCI Industries : Lippert Unveils New Mobile Care Unit to Support Thousands of Team Members
Elkhart, Ind. - Lippert Components, Inc. (Lippert™), a supplier of a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, is rolling out enhanced health and wellness services for 7,500+ team members in Northern Indiana with its new Mobile Care Unit (MCU). The MCU is a custom-designed, 42-foot RV that will travel to plants across Northern Indiana to provide three primary services for FREE, regardless of whether team members are participants in Lippert's employer-sponsored medical plan. Those services include acute care, chronic disease management, and well-being resources. Dozens of Lippert leaders, team members, healthcare partners, and community members gathered on Tuesday to officially unveil the MCU.
"Caring for people remains a top priority at Lippert. That includes providing our team members with convenient and affordable access to healthcare. We're excited to offer this additional layer of support to help them improve their overall health and well-being," said Jason Lippert, CEO and President of Lippert.
"Our goal is not to replace the excellent care provided by our valued healthcare partners. The MCU is a way to provide an additional resource to help our team members identify acute and chronic conditions and provide them with resources for follow up. We will continue to refer team members to our trusted providers for follow-up as necessary," said Eileen Pruitt, Deputy Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Legal Counsel.
Additional information about the MCU:
On-site care via the MCU eliminates common obstacles to care such as limited office appointment availability, transportation challenges, and inability to sacrifice time away from other responsibilities including work.
The MCU will be available to team members later this month and will make routine visits to various Lippert locations.
The MCU is equipped with two exam rooms, a waiting area, and a lab complete with a chair to do blood drawings.
MCU will be staffed with a professional medical provider team which includes a nurse practitioner, two registered nurses, onsite Spanish-speaking providers, on-call video Spanish translation services, and onsite security team members.
Although the MCU is only available to team members in the local area, Lippert is also committed to providing resources to team members out of state. Later this year, the company will be launching a nationwide "Know Your Numbers" campaign encouraging team members at all Lippert locations across the country to complete biometric screenings. Lippert will cover 100% of the cost of these screenings and its health care and well-being partners will facilitate follow-up as needed.
With over 90 manufacturing and distribution facilities located throughout North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia, Lippert™ is a leading, global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered products and customized solutions dedicated to shaping, growing, and bettering the RV, marine, automotive, commercial vehicle, and building products industries, and their adjacent markets. Lippert also serves a broad array of aftermarket segments, supplying best-in-class products designed to enhance recreational pursuits, both on the road and on the water. From powerful towing technology and automated RV leveling systems, to boating furniture and one-of-a-kind shade solutions - Lippert combines strategic manufacturing capabilities with the power of our winning team culture to deliver unrivaled Customer Service, award-winning Innovation, and premium Products to every industry and person we serve.
Lippert
3501 County Road 6 East
Elkhart, IN 46514
Email: marcom@lci1.com