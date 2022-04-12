LCI Industries : Lippert Unveils New Mobile Care Unit to Support Thousands of Team Members

April 12, 2022

Elkhart, Ind. - Lippert Components, Inc. (Lippert™), a supplier of a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, is rolling out enhanced health and wellness services for 7,500+ team members in Northern Indiana with its new Mobile Care Unit (MCU). The MCU is a custom-designed, 42-foot RV that will travel to plants across Northern Indiana to provide three primary services for FREE, regardless of whether team members are participants in Lippert's employer-sponsored medical plan. Those services include acute care, chronic disease management, and well-being resources. Dozens of Lippert leaders, team members, healthcare partners, and community members gathered on Tuesday to officially unveil the MCU.

"Caring for people remains a top priority at Lippert. That includes providing our team members with convenient and affordable access to healthcare. We're excited to offer this additional layer of support to help them improve their overall health and well-being," said Jason Lippert, CEO and President of Lippert.

"Our goal is not to replace the excellent care provided by our valued healthcare partners. The MCU is a way to provide an additional resource to help our team members identify acute and chronic conditions and provide them with resources for follow up. We will continue to refer team members to our trusted providers for follow-up as necessary," said Eileen Pruitt, Deputy Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Legal Counsel.

Additional information about the MCU: