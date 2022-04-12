Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. LCI Industries
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LCII   US50189K1034

LCI INDUSTRIES

(LCII)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/12 03:45:25 pm EDT
102.86 USD   -2.08%
03:32pLCI INDUSTRIES : Lippert Unveils New Mobile Care Unit to Support Thousands of Team Members
PU
04/01INSIDER BUY : Lci Industries
MT
04/01LCI INDUSTRIES : 2 notice of 2022 annual meeting of stockholders and proxy statement | lci industries
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LCI Industries : Lippert Unveils New Mobile Care Unit to Support Thousands of Team Members

04/12/2022 | 03:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 12, 2022

Elkhart, Ind. - Lippert Components, Inc. (Lippert™), a supplier of a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, is rolling out enhanced health and wellness services for 7,500+ team members in Northern Indiana with its new Mobile Care Unit (MCU). The MCU is a custom-designed, 42-foot RV that will travel to plants across Northern Indiana to provide three primary services for FREE, regardless of whether team members are participants in Lippert's employer-sponsored medical plan. Those services include acute care, chronic disease management, and well-being resources. Dozens of Lippert leaders, team members, healthcare partners, and community members gathered on Tuesday to officially unveil the MCU.

"Caring for people remains a top priority at Lippert. That includes providing our team members with convenient and affordable access to healthcare. We're excited to offer this additional layer of support to help them improve their overall health and well-being," said Jason Lippert, CEO and President of Lippert.

"Our goal is not to replace the excellent care provided by our valued healthcare partners. The MCU is a way to provide an additional resource to help our team members identify acute and chronic conditions and provide them with resources for follow up. We will continue to refer team members to our trusted providers for follow-up as necessary," said Eileen Pruitt, Deputy Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Legal Counsel.

Additional information about the MCU:

  • On-site care via the MCU eliminates common obstacles to care such as limited office appointment availability, transportation challenges, and inability to sacrifice time away from other responsibilities including work.
  • The MCU will be available to team members later this month and will make routine visits to various Lippert locations.
  • The MCU is equipped with two exam rooms, a waiting area, and a lab complete with a chair to do blood drawings.
  • MCU will be staffed with a professional medical provider team which includes a nurse practitioner, two registered nurses, onsite Spanish-speaking providers, on-call video Spanish translation services, and onsite security team members.
  • Although the MCU is only available to team members in the local area, Lippert is also committed to providing resources to team members out of state. Later this year, the company will be launching a nationwide "Know Your Numbers" campaign encouraging team members at all Lippert locations across the country to complete biometric screenings. Lippert will cover 100% of the cost of these screenings and its health care and well-being partners will facilitate follow-up as needed.
About LCI Industries®

With over 90 manufacturing and distribution facilities located throughout North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia, Lippert™ is a leading, global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered products and customized solutions dedicated to shaping, growing, and bettering the RV, marine, automotive, commercial vehicle, and building products industries, and their adjacent markets. Lippert also serves a broad array of aftermarket segments, supplying best-in-class products designed to enhance recreational pursuits, both on the road and on the water. From powerful towing technology and automated RV leveling systems, to boating furniture and one-of-a-kind shade solutions - Lippert combines strategic manufacturing capabilities with the power of our winning team culture to deliver unrivaled Customer Service, award-winning Innovation, and premium Products to every industry and person we serve.

Lippert
3501 County Road 6 East
Elkhart, IN 46514
Email: marcom@lci1.com

Disclaimer

LCI Industries published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 19:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LCI INDUSTRIES
03:32pLCI INDUSTRIES : Lippert Unveils New Mobile Care Unit to Support Thousands of Team Members
PU
04/01INSIDER BUY : Lci Industries
MT
04/01LCI INDUSTRIES : 2 notice of 2022 annual meeting of stockholders and proxy statement | lci..
PU
03/31LIPPERT PROMOTES GREG MOELLER TO VIC : Building Products; Chad Novak to Vice President of ..
PU
03/28LCI Industries Subsidiary Acquires Girard Systems, Girard Products for Undisclosed Sum
MT
03/28LCI INDUSTRIES : LIPPERT ACQUIRES GIRARD SYSTEMS AND GIRARD PRODUCTS LLC - Form 8-K
PU
03/28LCI INDUSTRIES : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/28Lippert Acquires Girard Systems and Girard Products LLC
BU
03/22LCI INDUSTRIES : Hundreds of Leaders Set to Convene for Purpose Summit at University of No..
PU
03/17LCI INDUSTRIES : Lippert Expands Charitable Giving with New Community Impact Grant
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LCI INDUSTRIES
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 228 M - -
Net income 2022 393 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,86x
Yield 2022 3,57%
Capitalization 2 656 M 2 656 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 13 900
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart LCI INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
LCI Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LCI INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 105,05 $
Average target price 172,50 $
Spread / Average Target 64,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason Douglas Lippert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Michael Hall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tracy D. Graham Chairman
Ryan Richard Smith Senior Vice President-Operations
Jamie M. Schnur Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LCI INDUSTRIES-35.02%2 656
BRP INC.-7.79%6 559
POLARIS INC.-3.79%6 289
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-25.02%5 716
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-34.56%4 718
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-20.44%4 543