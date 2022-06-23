LCI Industries : Lippert and Fontaine Modification Introduce the LUVERNE Two-Inch Tubular Grille Guard for Chevrolet Silverado Medium-Duty Trucks

June 23, 2022

Elkhart, Ind. - Lippert Components, Inc. (Lippert™) and Fontaine Modification introduce the jointly developed LUVERNE® two-inch Tubular Grille Guard for Chevrolet® Silverado® 4500 HD, 5500 HD, and 6500 HD Chassis Cabs.

The two-inch tubular grille guard features a heavy-duty convenient tilt-down custom design that maximizes front-end protection and increases the efficiency of the truck. The guard is constructed from a high-strength, two-inch diameter tubular steel ring assembly that mounts to solid ¼ inch steel plate uprights for enhanced strength and rigidity. The guard is also frame-mounted, providing a solid structural base and promoting dependable front-end protection.

"The new grille guard offers customers three important benefits: strength, functionality, and aesthetics," said Don Philyaw, Fontaine Modification Vice President of Business Development. "It's a heavy-duty grille guard made to stand up to tough applications. When the truck needs service, the guard easily tilts out of the way to allow unimpeded access to the engine bay. And, finally, because it was designed specifically for the Chevrolet Silverado Chassis Cab lineup, it integrated seamlessly with the truck's overall appearance."

To help make vehicle service as efficient as possible, the grille guard features tilting brackets that allow the guard to easily fold down whenever needed, so technicians can do under-hood work without removing the guard. This feature is uniquely engineered to complement the 2020-2022 Chevrolet Silverado 4500 HD, 5500 HD, and 6500 HD medium-duty trucks' tilting hoods.

The tubular grille guard's design closely follows the profile of the front of the Silverado Chassis Cabs; and when viewed from the front, the structure accentuates the hood nameplate and the grille logo.

"I am extremely excited for our new two-inch tubular grille guard to launch as it will be a first for the medium-duty truck market," said Jeff Perez, Lippert's Director of Business Development. "Not only will it offer superior front end protection, but it also allows for simple access under the hood of the truck. By taking our existing innovation with Class 8 designed guards, we feel that we now have a game changer in the Medium Duty Market."

Fontaine Modification installs the grille guard at its Springfield, Ohio, modification center near the General Motors® plant where the trucks are assembled. The trucks remain in the factory delivery system during their time at Fontaine and through delivery thanks to Fontaine's ship-through agreement with General Motors. This means dealers get their upfitted trucks faster and without extra freight charges. Additionally, because the grille guard was designed specifically for the Silverado HD Chassis Cabs, installation requires no drilling, which helps avoid future maintenance issues.

Chevrolet dealers can order the new guard to be installed on their trucks by contacting Fontaine Modification at 800.366.8246 or by visiting www.fontainemodification.com.

For more information about the LUVERNE Tubular Grille Guard, contact your local sales representative or visit www.luvernetruck.com.

About LUVERNE

LUVERNE, a CURT Group brand and subsidiary of Lippert Components, Inc., has been manufacturing quality automotive accessories in the United States since 1963. Our brand is nationally known and respected. We offer a broad base of quality, functional aftermarket accessories for pickup trucks, commercial vans and SUVs. We specialize in American-made grille guards, running boards and side steps, and our products are primarily made from high-quality stainless steel, aluminum and mild steel.

About Fontaine Modification

With over 40 years of experience, Fontaine Modification is North America's most comprehensive provider of post-production truck services for original equipment manufacturers, dealers, and fleets. Fontaine has modification centers in Charlotte and Statesville, North Carolina; Avon Lake, Chillicothe and Springfield, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; Garland and Laredo, Texas; Dublin and Salem, Virginia; and Mineral Wells, West Virginia. The company headquarters and new product development center are located in Charlotte.

Fontaine Modification Heavy Truck Operations offers a full range of design, engineering and production services for vocational and on-highway trucks. Fontaine Modification Work Truck & EV Solutions provides electrification packaging, integration and installation solutions as well as a full spectrum of medium-duty vehicle modifications.

Fontaine Modification is a Marmon Holdings / Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information about Fontaine Modification, call 800.366.8246 or visit www.fontainemodification.com.

Chevrolet®, Silverado®, and General Motors® are registered trademarks of General Motors LLC.