LCI Industries : Lippert's Resonado Performance Audio to Introduce the First-Ever Resonado Dual Zone Sound Systems

November 3, 2022

Elkhart, Ind. -Lippert Components, Inc. (Lippert™), a supplier of a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, is proud to announce Resonado Performance Audio's latest innovation, the Resonado® RV Sound Systems, an audio package that features revolutionary, adjustable exterior speakers and a patent pending dual zone subwoofer. Lippert acquired exclusive rights from the audio technology company in September of this year.

Resonado's proprietary speaker driver technology represents one of the most significant advancements in audio hardware design since the conical electromagnetic speaker was invented 96 years ago. Resonado Labs has overcome the physical limitations of traditional speaker design-delivering powerful raw sound at maximum efficiency, higher linear excursion and wider dynamic frequency ranges in smaller-than-ever form factors.

The revolutionary audio package will make its debut on the Jayco® Baja Sur concept travel trailer at the 2022 Specialty Equipment Market Association® (SEMA®) Show. This RV demonstrates how a buyer or existing owner can accessorize their stock RV to fit their individual lifestyle and tastes without sacrificing their exterior cosmetics. Aesthetically pleasing and perfect for campers to enjoy on their RV patio, the Resonado RV Sound Systems deliver full, rich sound even at low volumes, so as not to bother other camp sites.

"Resonado technologies allow us to rethink audio solutions. Today most speaker locations are chosen by what cabinet or piece of furniture is located behind the wall for the hole cutouts. This is not the way to design an optimal listening experience. We look forward to redefining RV sound with Jayco," said Vince Smith, Director of Specialty Products at Lippert.

If you're a qualified member attending the show, visit the Lippert booth (#58095) to see the Resonado Sound Systems in action.