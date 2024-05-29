LCI INDUSTRIES INVESTOR PRESENTATION
May 2024
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements" with respect to our financial condition, results of operations, business strategies, operating efficiencies or synergies, competitive position, growth opportunities, acquisitions, plans and objectives of management, markets for the Company's common stock, the impact of legal proceedings, and other matters. Statements in this presentation that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.
Forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those relating to the Company's future business prospects, net sales, expenses and income (loss), capital expenditures, tax rate, cash flow, financial condition, liquidity, covenant compliance, retail and wholesale demand, integration of acquisitions, R&D investments, commodity prices, and industry trends, whenever they occur in this presentation are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company's senior management at the time such statements were made. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, in addition to other matters described in this presentation, the impacts of future pandemics, geopolitical tensions, armed conflicts, or natural disaster, on the Company's customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, pricing pressures due to domestic and foreign competition, costs and availability of, and tariffs on, raw materials (particularly steel and aluminum) and other components, seasonality and cyclicality in the industries to which we sell our products, availability of credit for financing the retail and wholesale purchase of products for which we sell our components, inventory levels of retail dealers and manufacturers, availability of transportation for products for which we sell our components, the financial condition of our customers, the financial condition of retail dealers of products for which we sell our components, retention and concentration of significant customers, the costs, pace of and successful integration of acquisitions and other growth initiatives, availability and costs of production facilities and labor, team member benefits, team member retention, realization and impact of expansion plans, efficiency improvements and cost reductions, the disruption of business resulting from natural disasters or other unforeseen events, the successful entry into new markets, the costs of compliance with environmental laws, laws of foreign jurisdictions in which we operate, other operational and financial risks related to conducting business internationally, and increased governmental regulation and oversight, information technology performance and security, the ability to protect intellectual property, warranty and product liability claims or product recalls, interest rates, oil and gasoline prices and availability, the impact of international, national and regional economic conditions and consumer confidence on the retail sale of products for which we sell our components, and other risks and uncertainties discussed more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Quarterly Reports on the 10-Q. Readers of this presentation are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.
This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA, net debt to EBITDA leverage, and free cash flow. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for the comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are included in the Appendix to this presentation.
This presentation also includes certain forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures, such as forward-looking targets for net debt to EBITDA leverage. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because the Company is unable to provide, without unreasonable effort, a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of amounts that would be necessary for the reconciliation due to the complexity and inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying future amounts or when they may occur. Such unavailable information could be significant to future results.
2
LCI AT A GLANCE
A leading supplier of highly engineered components primarily to the OEMs of RVs, buses, trailers, trucks, boats, trains, manufactured housing, and their related aftermarkets
Key Metrics
Net Sales
Diluted EPS
EBITDA*
Operating Margin
Free Cash Flow* (TTM)
Content per Towable RV Unit (LTM)
Q1 2024 YOY Change FY 2023
$968M (1)% $3,785M
$1.44 397% $2.52
$90M 72% $255M
6.0%
390 BPS
3.3%
$391M (26)% $465M
$5,097 (13)% $5,058
* See the Appendix to this presentation for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
3
LCI AT A GLANCE
Over the last three decades, LCI has strategically diversified operations into the RV adjacent market, aftermarket and marine industry; leaning into outdoor lifestyle movement
* See the Appendix to this presentation for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
4
LCI OVERVIEW
Our industry-leading brands and core competencies
7 Core
Competencies
Metal Fabrication &
Welding
Lamination
Glass Fabrication
Cut & Sew
Power & Motion
Systems
Electronics
Plastics Forming
Applicable Across a Number of
Customer Segments
Recreational Vehicle
Marine
Transit & School Bus
Equestrian & Cargo Trailers
Heavy & Light Trucking
Housing & Building Products
Other (e.g. Rail and Industrials)
OEMs Aftermarket
5
LCI OVERVIEW
Multiple key differentiators advancing our leading position throughout our markets
Building the best
teams with the
best leaders
Developing lasting
customer
relationships
Building and
delivering innovative products
Diversifying and
expanding our
product segments
- Experienced leadership team with substantial industry knowledge
- Centralized base in Indiana keeps leadership close with team members, supporting cohesive culture
- 100,000+ retail customer interactions each month through best-in-class support team
- Unmatched customer and market share retention over last 25 years
- Industry-leadingcontent growth due to demand for innovative offerings
- Creating critical products with unique features sought out by customers
- Successfully executed 75+ acquisitions to expand competitive footprint
- Focused on growth in non-RV OEM markets
6
KEY STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES
Our long-term growth is guided by execution against five strategic pillars:
7
LEADERSHIP & CULTURE
We strive to drive superior returns to all of our teams...our PEOPLE, our CUSTOMERS and our SHAREHOLDERS
Striving to Lead
• A passion to win, coupled with a robust growth strategy, drives us to be a leader in every market we enter
• Strong cultural underpinning has helped reduce turnover, improve safety and service, and drive better efficiency, each supporting our continued outperformance
Fostering Leadership and Leveraging our
Culture to Grow
• Our workforce is our largest engine for growth, and we are focused on empowering our leadership and equipping the next generation of leaders within LCI to drive our business forward
• Our Leadership Development Team is committed to cultivating stronger leaders and a healthier culture, serving as trainers, coaches, and trusted advisors throughout the LCI organization
8
INNOVATION AS A CULTURE
Constant innovation continues to drive long-term content expansion
DoubleCOOL Acrylic
ABS (Anti-Lock Braking
CURT® Enhanced Pin
OneControl® Auto
Independent
Cooling Solutions
System)
Box Solutions
featuring True Course
Suspension
Furrion® 18K Chill Cube
Solera® 3000 Off-Grid
Titan Leveling Systems
SureShade® Forward
New Window Designs
Air Conditioner
Series Solar awning
Towable & Motorized
Facing Power Bimini
and Integrated Shades
Continued focus on innovation has resulted in a record number of product introductions in the last 10 years
9
LEADER IN CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE
Improving the Customer Experience for all
• Employing listening strategies across various customer touch points including end consumer, dealer, and OEM to create meaningful and desired improvements to products, processes, and services
• Supporting nearly two million interactions through our Customer Care Center maintaining a 4.8/5 satisfaction rating
Leveraging feedback to improve
• 30,000+ members of online communities, Scouts and Captains
• Closed loop feedback methods enhance innovation capabilities
• Annual satisfaction studies completed to empower enterprise improvement roadmaps that provide improved experience for our B2B Customers
Providing support whenever, wherever
• Care Center dedicated to providing 24/7 support on technical needs, parts ordering, and product information
• Launched RV Owner School in 2022 to teach RVers practical, hands-on knowledge for use + maintenance across the country
• Rich library of videos + documentation for every product, use, and installation gaining over 2.5 million visits in 2023
10
