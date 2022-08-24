LCI Industries : Michele Checcucci Named New Chief Business Development Officer EMEA

August 24, 2022

Elkhart, Ind. -Lippert Components, Inc. (together with its affiliates, Lippert™), a supplier of a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers in the recreation and transportation product markets and the related aftermarkets of those industries, announces that Michele Checcucci will take on the role of Chief Business Development Officer EMEA effective as of 1 September 2022.

Michele Checcucci's appointment to Chief Business Development Officer EMEA is the next step to focus Lippert's efforts on growth and innovation across all Lippert businesses in the EMEA Caravanning, Marine, Railway, Aftermarket and Emerging Markets industries. Checcucci will focus on product innovation, acquisitions, aftermarket expansion, customer relationships, emerging markets, and synergies throughout EMEA. Since joining Lippert in 2017, Checcucci has been instrumental in the expansion of Lippert businesses and was a key strategic leader in the acquisitions of ST.LA Srl, Lavet Srl, Femto Engineering Srl, Ciesse Spa and Polyplastic BV.

"Michele has proven his ability to bring new ideas for innovative product to the caravanning sector such as the VELA™ pop-tops, the R-Bike™ bike rack, the Skia™ blind systems and new entry door lock systems. We believe Michele's creativity should be utilized throughout our EMEA groups to revolutionize our markets," says Jim Menefee, Group President - Europe. Menefee continued, "Michele also has a vast network of contacts that have been extremely valuable in the acquisition growth of the company. We will expand his influence throughout our EMEA group to continue our growth in all of our core industries."

Checcucci has 30 years of experience in the Caravanning sector and was the former President of Metallarte Srl and RV Doors Srl which were acquired by Lippert in June of 2017. "In these five years we have worked relentlessly to create an operations structure that can continue to evolve and improve, and thanks to the growth of our existing team and the unwavering dedication of highly qualified and competent professionals, we have succeeded," said Checcucci. He continued, "Due to these strategic decisions, I will now be able to focus on what I love most: innovation, business development and interpersonal relationships. I want to thank every single member of my team for the results we have achieved together and our senior leadership for the trust they have placed in me. These 5 years have been incredibly challenging, but nevertheless a rewarding and formative experience for me which I will never forget."

Checcucci's leadership will help unify Lippert's growth strategy to become even more streamlined and efficient. Lippert's goal since entering the European market over five years ago is to be the leading supplier of innovative components to all of its industries. "Michele has been instrumental in so many ways in our growth in the European Caravanning Industry. We are excited for his promotion so that we can utilize his full potential in helping us find more adjacent opportunities, more strategic acquisitions, as well as leveraging existing and new customer relationships to help Lippert EMEA grow to new heights," said Jason Lippert, Lippert President and CEO. Continued Lippert, "Michele has been crucial to our growth and development since we entered Europe and we would not be where we are today without him and the amazing team of people he's assembled. Not only has Michele helped us develop our EMEA strategy but he has become a great friend to me and several others in this organization."

