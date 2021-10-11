LCI Industries : New Screen Assist Now Available as Part of Lippert's Line of Superior RV Screen Door Upgrades
10/11/2021 | 09:52am EDT
October 11, 2021
Elkhart, Ind. - Lippert Components, Inc. (Lippert™) is proud to introduce the new Screen Assist™ as part of its premium line of RV screen door products. Along with the Screen Assist, the Lippert screen door family consists of the Screen Defender™, Screen Shot®, Friction Hinge, and Thin Shade™.
The Screen Assist is an RV screen door cross bar that offers a fresh, innovative upgrade, allowing for easier exit to an RV. While providing added stability and sturdiness, it protects the integrity of the screen door while simultaneously preventing wear and tear. If installed on a Lippert Screen Door with a lever-style handle, it features a unique articulating function that allows the screen door to be unlatched and opened with one simple push. Screen Assist also works as a fixed push bar on screen doors with any handle style. It is adjustable and made to accommodate a wide variety of entry door widths, and it offers an easy, DIY installation for all- around convenience.
As different needs arise, Lippert is committed to providing products that enhance the camping experience while supporting growing demands for convenience and accessibility. "The Screen Assist was developed to further satisfy customer needs," stated Tyler Nine, Business Development Manager for Lippert. "This product provides additional assistance when needed and also serves as an extension of the screen door handle. We're very excited to debut the Screen Assist and add it to our ever-expanding line of screen door accessories."
The Screen Assist is available in both black and silver finishes and comes equipped with all necessary mounting hardware, along with a screen door latch for the interior closure bar. With its simple installation, it delivers a quick upgrade to an RV screen door that makes exiting the coach easier and more convenient while adding an extra layer of protection for the screen door. The Screen Assist is also available in a complete aftermarket kit that is retail packaged and can be purchased today through any of Lippert's aftermarket partners. To learn more, contact your Lippert Sales Representative.
With over 90 manufacturing and distribution facilities located throughout North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia, Lippert™ is a leading, global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered products and customized solutions dedicated to shaping, growing, and bettering the RV, marine, automotive, commercial vehicle, and building products industries, and their adjacent markets. Lippert also serves a broad array of aftermarket segments, supplying best-in-class products designed to enhance recreational pursuits, both on the road and on the water. From powerful towing technology and automated RV leveling systems, to boating furniture and one-of-a-kind shade solutions - Lippert combines strategic manufacturing capabilities with the power of our winning team culture to deliver unrivaled Customer Service, award-winning Innovation, and premium Products to every industry and person we serve.
Lippert
3501 County Road 6 East
Elkhart, IN 46514
Email: marcom@lci1.com
LCI Industries published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 13:51:04 UTC.