LCI Industries : New Screen Assist Now Available as Part of Lippert's Line of Superior RV Screen Door Upgrades

October 11, 2021

Elkhart, Ind. - Lippert Components, Inc. (Lippert™) is proud to introduce the new Screen Assist™ as part of its premium line of RV screen door products. Along with the Screen Assist, the Lippert screen door family consists of the Screen Defender™, Screen Shot®, Friction Hinge, and Thin Shade™.

The Screen Assist is an RV screen door cross bar that offers a fresh, innovative upgrade, allowing for easier exit to an RV. While providing added stability and sturdiness, it protects the integrity of the screen door while simultaneously preventing wear and tear. If installed on a Lippert Screen Door with a lever-style handle, it features a unique articulating function that allows the screen door to be unlatched and opened with one simple push. Screen Assist also works as a fixed push bar on screen doors with any handle style. It is adjustable and made to accommodate a wide variety of entry door widths, and it offers an easy, DIY installation for all- around convenience.

As different needs arise, Lippert is committed to providing products that enhance the camping experience while supporting growing demands for convenience and accessibility. "The Screen Assist was developed to further satisfy customer needs," stated Tyler Nine, Business Development Manager for Lippert. "This product provides additional assistance when needed and also serves as an extension of the screen door handle. We're very excited to debut the Screen Assist and add it to our ever-expanding line of screen door accessories."

The Screen Assist is available in both black and silver finishes and comes equipped with all necessary mounting hardware, along with a screen door latch for the interior closure bar. With its simple installation, it delivers a quick upgrade to an RV screen door that makes exiting the coach easier and more convenient while adding an extra layer of protection for the screen door. The Screen Assist is also available in a complete aftermarket kit that is retail packaged and can be purchased today through any of Lippert's aftermarket partners. To learn more, contact your Lippert Sales Representative.