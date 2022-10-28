LCI Industries : Ranch Hand Relaunches All-New Midnight Bumper Series, Updates Running Board Lineup & Increases Production Capacity
10/28/2022 | 02:57pm EDT
October 28, 2022
Shiner, Texas -Ranch Hand®, a Lippert™ brand, is proud to announce the relaunch of its all-new Midnight™ bumper series in October 2022. The relaunch includes an all-new design with unrivaled features, including its futuristic and aggressive style, and form-fitted design which is tailored to tightly contour the vehicle body. The Midnight series is Ranch Hand's lightest and most customizable bumper yet, and is finished with a co-cured, rust-resistant liquid A-coat and protected with a durable black carbide powder coat finish. The Midnight series is offered with front and rear protection, with the front bumper having an optional full grille guard. The bumper series will be constructed with tough 7-gauge U.S. steel and will work with OEM parking sensors and fog lights, and a comprehensive lineup will be made for many popular truck manufacturer makes, models and years.
"The entire team at Ranch Hand is extremely excited and proud of the work that has been put in to support and execute the relaunch of the entire Midnight Bumper and Running Step Series. Our goal is to continue to exceed the expectations of our customers and provide the most premium products that the Ranch Hand brand has been and will continue to be known for in our industry," says Jesse Bauer, Director of Automotive Product Development.
Launching alongside the Midnight series, Ranch Hand has updated and relaunched its running step lineup, which is made to offer stability for entering and exiting the vehicle safely and protect from road debris while driving. The updated design includes 4" wide steps, which have the Ranch Hand cowboy logo incorporated into the front step on both the driver and passenger side. The running steps continue to offer the same strength and resilience that Ranch Hand products are known for. Co-cured in an industry-leading, rust-resistant liquid A-coat and protected with a durable gloss black powder coat finish, Ranch Hand running steps continue to be built with excellent quality and are made in the USA.
Ranch Hand continues to strive for the highest quality products and customer experience and has made significant operational improvements to increase product manufacturing capacity and decrease lead times, providing for faster delivery times and better customer experiences. All Ranch Hand products are proudly designed, fabricated and finished in the USA.
From over 140 manufacturing and distribution facilities located throughout North America, Africa and Europe, Lippert™ supplies a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading manufacturers of recreational vehicles and prefab homes. It also operates in adjacent markets, including marine, bus, industrial vehicles and trains. Lippert™ also serves a wide range of aftermarket segments, providing high quality products for the caravanning, automotive and marine industries. With over 15,000 team members, and a diverse portfolio of best-in-class brands, Lippert™ adopts a team-based business philosophy and has proven that, by putting people first, the possibilities for growth and development are truly endless.
Lippert
3501 County Road 6 East
Elkhart, IN 46514
Email: marcom@lci1.com
