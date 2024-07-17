Attachments
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|15.13 USD
|-0.26%
|+11.33%
|-4.06%
|May. 20
|LCNB Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.22 Per Share, Payable June 17 to Shareholders of Record June 3
|MT
|May. 20
|LCNB Corp. Announces 2024 Second Quarter Dividend, Payable on June 17, 2024
|CI
|LCNB Corp. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quarter of 2024
|CI
|Tranche Update on LCNB Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 27, 2023.
|CI
|LCNB Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
|CI
|North American Morning Briefing : Investors Brace -2-
|DJ
|North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures -2-
|DJ
|LCNB Closes Acquisition of Eagle Financial Bancorp, Merger of Units
|MT
|LCNB Corp. Appoints Patricia L. Walter as Executive Vice President
|CI
|LCNB Corp. completed the acquisition of Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc..
|CI
|LCNB Hires Investment Banker as Shareholder Proposes Possible Sale
|CI
|LCNB Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.22 per Share, Payable March 15 to Shareholders of Record March 1
|MT
|LCNB Corp. Declares Cash Dividend, Payable to Shareholders on March 15, 2024
|CI
|LCNB Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|LCNB Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|Tranche Update on LCNB Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 27, 2023.
|CI
|North American Morning Briefing : Intel Drags Down -2-
|DJ
|Sector Update: Financial Stocks Higher Late Afternoon
|MT
|LCNB to Acquire Eagle Financial Bancorp in Stock, Cash Deal
|MT
|LCNB Corp. submits a non-binding indication of interest to acquire Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. for $24.6 million.
|CI
|LCNB Raises Quarterly Dividend to $0.22 Per Share From $0.21, Payable Dec. 15 to Shareholders of Record as of Dec. 1
|MT
|LCNB Corp. Announces 2023 Fourth Quarter Dividend, Payable on December 15, 2023
|CI
|LCNB Corp. and LCNB National Bank Appoints Robert A. Bedinghaus to Board
|CI
|LCNB Corp. completed the acquisition of Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. from Cincinnati Federal employee Stock Ownership Plan Trust and others.
|CI
|Tranche Update on LCNB Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 27, 2023.
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-4.06%
|215M
|+13.95%
|221B
|+4.26%
|75.83B
|+15.62%
|60.1B
|+6.11%
|48.62B
|+6.75%
|45.08B
|+26.36%
|43.35B
|-8.17%
|38.44B
|+9.05%
|35.4B
|-96.60%
|32.24B