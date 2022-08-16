Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LCNB Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LCNB   US50181P1003

LCNB CORP.

(LCNB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:10 2022-08-16 pm EDT
16.27 USD   -0.55%
02:36pLCNB Corp. Announces Third Quarter Dividend
BU
08/10LCNB CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Forward Looking Statements (form 10-Q)
AQ
07/26LCNB : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LCNB Corp. Announces Third Quarter Dividend

08/16/2022 | 02:36pm EDT
LCNB Corp. (Nasdaq: LCNB) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per common share. The common stock cash dividend will have a record date of September 1, 2022, and is payable to shareholders on September 15, 2022.

About LCNB Corp.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio. Through its subsidiary, LCNB National Bank (the “Bank”), it serves customers and communities in the Southwest and South-Central Ohio regions. A financial institution with a long tradition for building strong relationships with customers and communities, the Bank offers convenient banking locations in Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Warren Counties, Ohio. The Bank continually strives to exceed customer expectations and provides an array of services for all personal and business banking needs including checking, savings, digital banking, personal lending, business lending, agricultural lending, business support, deposit and treasury, investment services, trust and IRAs and stock purchases. LCNB Corp. common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange® under the symbol “LCNB.” Learn more about LCNB Corp. at www.lcnb.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 58,0 M - -
Net income 2022 19,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,86x
Yield 2022 4,95%
Capitalization 186 M 186 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 307
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart LCNB CORP.
Duration : Period :
LCNB Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LCNB CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 16,36 $
Average target price 21,00 $
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric J. Meilstrup President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Haines Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Spencer S. Cropper Chairman
Lawrence P. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bradley Austin Ruppert Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LCNB CORP.-16.23%186
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.36%143 549
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.90%66 452
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-10.24%60 840
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)9.96%56 324
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.77%53 860