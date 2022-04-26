LCNB Corp. Reports Financial Results for The Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 04/26/2022 | 08:16am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Loans, Net Increased 3.4% Year-over-Year to a Quarterly Record of $1.37 Billion Credit Quality Remains Strong with Total Nonperforming Loans Declining to $1.5 Million, or 0.11% of Total Loans LCNB Wealth Assets Up 5.5% Year-over-Year to $1.03 Billion First Quarter Earnings of $0.38 Per Diluted Share LCNB Corp. ("LCNB") (NASDAQ: LCNB) today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Commenting on the financial results, LCNB President and Chief Executive Officer Eric Meilstrup said, “I am pleased with LCNB’s first quarter performance, which is a testament to our compelling Ohio markets and our dedicated and seasoned team. During the first quarter, we experienced year-over-year growth in loans and deposits, both of which ended the quarter at record levels. LCNB Wealth Management assets, which comprises trust and investments and brokerage accounts, also experienced robust year-over-year growth of 5.5%, contributing to higher fiduciary and noninterest income. Balance sheet growth, strong asset quality, and the benefits of our share repurchases helped us achieve first quarter earnings of $0.38 per diluted share.” Mr. Meilstrup continued, “As economic and interest rate uncertainty has increased since the beginning of the year, we remain committed to serving the financial needs of our customers, maintaining strong asset quality, managing expenses, and returning capital to our shareholders. In addition, we believe LCNB is entering this new economic and interest rate cycle from a position of strength, with diversified sources of revenue, record total assets managed, and historically low nonperforming loans. As a result, we will continue to deliver on our strategic objectives to make 2022 another great year for LCNB and its stakeholders,” concluded Mr. Meilstrup. Income Statement Net income for the 2022 first quarter decreased 13.7% to $4.5 million compared to $5.2 million for the same period last year. Earnings per basic and diluted share for the 2022 first quarter were $0.38, compared to $0.41 for the same period last year. Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was $14.2 million, compared to $14.4 million for the comparable period in 2021. The 1.0% year-over-year decrease for the three-month period was primarily due to a decline in interest income from loans, partially due to a decrease in fees recognized on PPP loans, partially offset by higher interest income on taxable debt securities and lower interest expense on deposits. Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was $3.6 million, compared to $3.5 million for the same period last year. The increase in non-interest income was primarily due to higher fiduciary income, service charges and fees on deposit accounts, and gains on sales of loans, partially offset by lower other operating income. Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was $758,000 greater than the comparable period in 2021, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, which included increases in salaries and wages, increased bonus expense accruals, increased compensation expense for restricted stock grants, increased FICA matching expense, and to a higher percentage of personnel expenses deferred in 2021 attributable to the high volume of PPP loans originated in that period. Capital Allocation During the 2022 first quarter, LCNB invested $21.1 million to repurchase 1,051,688 shares of its outstanding stock at an average price of $20.00 per share. This equates to approximately 8.5% of the Company’s outstanding common stock prior to the repurchase. At March 31, 2022, LCNB had 21,191 shares remaining under its August 2020 share repurchase program. For the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, LCNB paid $0.20 per share in dividends, a 5.3% increase from $0.19 per share for the first quarter last year. Balance Sheet Total assets at March 31, 2022, increased 4.5% to $1.90 billion from $1.82 billion at March 31, 2021. Net loans at March 31, 2022, increased 3.4% to a record $1.37 billion, compared to $1.33 billion at March 31, 2021. Over the past 12 months, LCNB has helped its customers receive $31.8 million of PPP forgiveness payments, including $5.5 million during the first quarter of 2022. The balance of PPP loans outstanding at March 31, 2022, was $1.4 million. Total deposits at March 31, 2022, increased 6.5% to a record $1.64 billion, compared to $1.54 billion at March 31, 2021 as LCNB continues attracting interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts to the Bank. Asset Quality For the 2022 first quarter, LCNB recorded a provision for loan losses of $49,000, compared to a $52,000 credit for the 2021 first quarter. Net charge-offs for the 2022 first quarter were $25,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, compared to net recoveries of $3,000, or 0.00% of average loans, annualized, for the same period last year. Total nonperforming loans, which includes non-accrual loans and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest, decreased $1.9 million, from $3.4 million or 0.25% of total loans at March 31, 2021, to $1.5 million, or 0.11% of total loans at March 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.08% at March 31, 2022, compared to 0.19% at March 31, 2021. About LCNB Corp. LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio. Through its subsidiary, LCNB National Bank (the “Bank”), it serves customers and communities in Southwest and South Central Ohio. A financial institution with a long tradition for building strong relationships with customers and communities, the Bank offers convenient banking locations in Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Warren Counties, Ohio. The Bank continually strives to exceed customer expectations and provides an array of services for all personal and business banking needs including checking, savings, online banking, personal lending, business lending, agricultural lending, business support, deposit and treasury, investment services, trust and IRAs and stock purchases. LCNB Corp. common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange® under the symbol “LCNB.” Learn more about LCNB Corp. at www.lcnb.com. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements made in this news release regarding LCNB’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by the fact they are not historical facts and include words such as “anticipate”, “could”, “may”, “feel”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, and similar expressions. Please refer to LCNB’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as its other filings with the SEC, for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on all information available to management and its knowledge of LCNB’s business and operations. Additionally, LCNB’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, but are not limited to: the success, impact, and timing of the implementation of LCNB’s business strategies; the significant risks and uncertainties for LCNB's business, results of operations and financial condition, as well as its regulatory capital and liquidity ratios and other regulatory requirements, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which will depend on several factors, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, its influence on financial markets, the effectiveness of LCNB's work from home arrangements and staffing levels in operational facilities, the impact of market participants on which LCNB relies, and actions taken by governmental authorities and other third parties in response to the pandemic; the disruption of global, national, state, and local economies associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia/Ukraine conflict, which could affect LCNB's liquidity and capital positions, impair the ability of our borrowers to repay outstanding loans, impair collateral values, and further increase the allowance for credit losses; LCNB’s ability to integrate future acquisitions may be unsuccessful, or may be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly than expected; LCNB may incur increased loan charge-offs in the future; LCNB may face competitive loss of customers; changes in the interest rate environment may have results on LCNB’s operations materially different from those anticipated by LCNB’s market risk management functions; changes in general economic conditions and increased competition could adversely affect LCNB’s operating results; changes in regulations and government policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries, including changes in monetary policies, could negatively impact LCNB’s operating results; LCNB may experience difficulties growing loan and deposit balances; United States trade relations with foreign countries could negatively impact the financial condition of LCNB's customers, which could adversely affect LCNB 's operating results and financial condition; deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments LCNB has made in the securities of other financial institutions resulting in either actual losses or other than temporary impairments on such investments; difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyberattacks, that could negatively affect LCNB's ability to conduct business and its relationships with customers, vendors, and others; adverse weather events and natural disasters and global and/or national epidemics; and government intervention in the U.S. financial system, including the effects of recent legislative, tax, accounting and regulatory actions and reforms, including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the capital ratios of Basel III as adopted by the federal banking authorities, and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Forward-looking statements made herein reflect management's expectations as of the date such statements are made. Such information is provided to assist shareholders and potential investors in understanding current and anticipated financial operations of LCNB and is included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. LCNB undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date such statements are made. LCNB Corp. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 3/31/2022 3/31/2021 Condensed Income Statement Interest income $ 15,122 15,189 15,024 15,429 15,535 15,122 15,535 Interest expense 899 879 951 1,060 1,163 899 1,163 Net interest income 14,223 14,310 14,073 14,369 14,372 14,223 14,372 Provision (credit) for loan losses 49 (508 ) 306 (15 ) (52 ) 49 (52 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 14,174 14,818 13,767 14,384 14,424 14,174 14,424 Non-interest income 3,550 4,347 4,106 4,314 3,465 3,550 3,465 Non-interest expense 12,250 12,311 12,029 12,208 11,492 12,250 11,492 Income before income taxes 5,474 6,854 5,844 6,490 6,397 5,474 6,397 Provision for income taxes 951 1,227 1,027 1,200 1,157 951 1,157 Net income $ 4,523 5,627 4,817 5,290 5,240 4,523 5,240 Amort/Accret income on acquired loans $ 66 116 132 216 249 66 249 Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 14,273 14,365 14,129 14,427 14,432 14,273 14,432 Per Share Data Dividends per share $ 0.20 0.20 0.19 0.19 0.19 0.20 0.19 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.38 0.45 0.39 0.41 0.41 0.38 0.41 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.38 0.45 0.39 0.41 0.41 0.38 0.41 Book value per share $ 18.14 19.22 19.17 18.99 18.66 18.14 18.66 Tangible book value per share $ 12.84 14.33 14.28 14.15 13.87 12.84 13.87 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 11,818,614 12,370,702 12,455,276 12,743,726 12,794,824 11,818,614 12,794,824 Diluted 11,818,614 12,370,702 12,455,276 12,743,726 12,794,852 11,818,614 12,794,852 Shares outstanding at period end 11,401,503 12,414,956 12,434,084 12,634,845 12,820,108 11,401,503 12,820,108 Selected Financial Ratios Return on average assets 0.96 % 1.18 % 1.02 % 1.15 % 1.20 % 0.96 % 1.20 % Return on average equity 8.13 % 9.33 % 7.93 % 8.78 % 8.80 % 8.13 % 8.80 % Return on average tangible common equity 11.11 % 12.51 % 10.62 % 11.76 % 11.81 % 11.11 % 11.81 % Dividend payout ratio 52.63 % 44.44 % 48.72 % 46.34 % 46.34 % 52.63 % 46.34 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.35 % 3.34 % 3.32 % 3.51 % 3.68 % 3.35 % 3.68 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 68.73 % 65.79 % 65.96 % 65.14 % 64.21 % 68.73 % 64.21 % Selected Balance Sheet Items Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,941 18,136 23,852 22,909 41,144 Debt and equity securities 330,715 345,649 352,066 349,199 276,774 Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 105,805 101,792 91,246 97,240 107,630 Commercial, secured by real estate 906,140 889,108 862,202 836,085 855,894 Residential real estate 328,034 334,547 343,318 341,447 328,265 Consumer 32,445 34,190 35,349 35,257 35,799 Agricultural 7,980 10,647 8,852 8,765 8,698 Other, including deposit overdrafts 45 122 247 369 346 Deferred net origination fees (928 ) (961 ) (1,055 ) (1,398 ) (1,531 ) Loans, gross 1,379,521 1,369,445 1,340,159 1,317,765 1,335,101 Less allowance for loan losses 5,530 5,506 5,828 5,652 5,679 Loans, net $ 1,373,991 1,363,939 1,334,331 1,312,113 1,329,422 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 3/31/2022 3/31/2021 Selected Balance Sheet Items, continued Total earning assets $ 1,712,115 1,716,420 1,695,281 1,671,462 1,634,818 Total assets 1,899,630 1,903,629 1,884,252 1,856,670 1,818,321 Total deposits 1,636,606 1,628,819 1,603,203 1,577,345 1,537,116 Short-term borrowings 24,746 — — — — Long-term debt 10,000 10,000 15,000 15,000 17,000 Total shareholders’ equity 206,875 238,604 238,419 239,952 239,246 Equity to assets ratio 10.89 % 12.53 % 12.65 % 12.92 % 13.16 % Loans to deposits ratio 84.29 % 84.08 % 83.59 % 83.54 % 86.86 % Tangible common equity (TCE) $ 146,360 177,949 177,501 178,771 177,805 Tangible common assets (TCA) 1,839,115 1,842,974 1,823,334 1,795,489 1,756,880 TCE/TCA 7.96 % 9.66 % 9.73 % 9.96 % 10.12 % Selected Average Balance Sheet Items Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,826 29,614 34,557 45,414 37,269 32,826 37,269 Debt and equity securities 340,666 348,150 356,214 312,596 260,147 340,666 260,147 Loans $ 1,376,926 1,351,762 1,321,629 1,328,760 1,313,803 1,376,926 1,313,803 Less allowance for loan losses 5,503 5,843 5,567 5,678 5,715 5,503 5,715 Net loans $ 1,371,423 1,345,919 1,316,062 1,323,082 1,308,088 1,371,423 1,308,088 Total earning assets $ 1,727,335 1,708,392 1,688,589 1,666,126 1,589,582 1,727,335 1,589,582 Total assets 1,917,226 1,896,530 1,879,314 1,852,035 1,775,154 1,917,226 1,775,154 Total deposits 1,646,627 1,615,020 1,595,773 1,570,070 1,488,156 1,646,627 1,488,156 Short-term borrowings 12,503 893 1,320 716 342 12,503 342 Long-term debt 10,000 14,402 15,000 15,571 19,689 10,000 19,689 Total shareholders’ equity 225,725 239,174 240,976 241,651 241,517 225,725 241,517 Equity to assets ratio 11.77 % 12.61 % 12.82 % 13.05 % 13.61 % 11.77 % 13.61 % Loans to deposits ratio 83.62 % 83.70 % 82.82 % 84.63 % 88.28 % 83.62 % 88.28 % Asset Quality Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 25 (186 ) $ 130 12 (3 ) 25 (3 ) Other real estate owned — — — — — — — Non-accrual loans $ 1,455 1,481 2,629 3,338 3,365 1,455 3,365 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing — 56 13 — — — — Total nonperforming loans $ 1,455 1,537 $ 2,642 3,338 3,365 1,455 3,365 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.01 % (0.05 ) % 0.04 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.40 % 0.40 % 0.43 % 0.43 % 0.43 % 0.40 % 0.43 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.20 % 0.25 % 0.25 % 0.11 % 0.25 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.14 % 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.08 % 0.19 % Assets Under Management LCNB Corp. total assets $ 1,899,630 1,903,629 1,884,252 1,856,670 1,818,321 Trust and investments (fair value) 700,353 722,093 713,936 701,838 673,742 Mortgage loans serviced 152,271 149,382 140,147 126,924 127,290 Cash management 75,302 34,009 72,622 80,177 118,494 Brokerage accounts (fair value) 326,290 334,670 319,495 314,491 299,355 Total assets managed $ 3,153,846 3,143,783 3,130,452 3,080,100 3,037,202 LCNB CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) December 31, 2021 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 18,062 16,810 Interest-bearing demand deposits 1,879 1,326 Total cash and cash equivalents 19,941 18,136 Investment securities: Equity securities with a readily determinable fair value, at fair value 2,424 2,546 Equity securities without a readily determinable fair value, at cost 2,099 2,099 Debt securities, available-for-sale, at fair value 293,464 308,177 Debt securities, held-to-maturity, at cost 22,873 22,972 Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 4,652 4,652 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 5,203 5,203 Loans, net 1,373,991 1,363,939 Premises and equipment, net 34,940 35,385 Operating leases right of use asset 6,191 6,357 Goodwill 59,221 59,221 Core deposit and other intangibles 2,328 2,473 Bank owned life insurance 43,488 43,224 Interest receivable 8,364 7,999 Other assets 20,451 21,246 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,899,630 1,903,629 LIABILITIES: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 517,621 501,531 Interest-bearing 1,118,985 1,127,288 Total deposits 1,636,606 1,628,819 Short-term borrowings 24,746 — Long-term debt 10,000 10,000 Operating lease liabilities 6,337 6,473 Accrued interest and other liabilities 15,066 19,733 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,692,755 1,665,025 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES — — SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares – no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares, none outstanding — — Common shares –no par value, authorized 19,000,000 shares; issued 14,252,027 and 14,213,792 shares at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; outstanding 11,401,503 and 12,414,956 shares at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 143,432 143,130 Retained earnings 128,555 126,312 Treasury shares at cost, 2,850,524 and 1,798,836 shares at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (50,115 ) (29,029 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (14,997 ) (1,809 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 206,875 238,604 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,899,630 1,903,629 LCNB CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans 13,786 14,535 Dividends on equity securities with a readily determinable fair value 12 13 Dividends on equity securities without a readily determinable fair value 5 6 Interest on debt securities, taxable 1,095 718 Interest on debt securities, non-taxable 189 224 Other investments 35 39 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 15,122 15,535 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 739 1,028 Interest on short-term borrowings 86 1 Interest on long-term debt 74 134 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 899 1,163 NET INTEREST INCOME 14,223 14,372 PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES 49 (52 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES 14,174 14,424 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fiduciary income 1,695 1,529 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 1,406 1,366 Bank owned life insurance income 265 267 Gains from sales of loans 124 43 Other operating income 60 260 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 3,550 3,465 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 7,215 6,433 Equipment expenses 408 368 Occupancy expense, net 775 794 State financial institutions tax 436 444 Marketing 262 268 Amortization of intangibles 140 257 FDIC insurance premiums, net 126 113 Contracted services 610 540 Other non-interest expense 2,278 2,275 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 12,250 11,492 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 5,474 6,397 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 951 1,157 NET INCOME 4,523 5,240 Dividends declared per common share 0.20 0.19 Earnings per common share: Basic 0.38 0.41 Diluted 0.38 0.41 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 11,818,614 12,794,824 Diluted 11,818,614 12,794,852 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005387/en/

