Profitability impacted primarily by one-time acquisition related operating and provision expenses and higher interest expense Core profitability remains solid and supported by record annual non-interest income Asset quality remains excellent with total nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.01% at December 31, 2023 LCNB successfully completed the Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. acquisition on November 1, 2023 Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. acquisition expected to close during the 2024 second quarter

LCNB Corp. ("LCNB") (NASDAQ: LCNB) today announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Commenting on the financial results, LCNB President and Chief Executive Officer Eric Meilstrup said, “I am pleased with the progress we made in 2023 executing our multi-year strategic growth plan, maintaining excellent asset quality, and returning additional capital back to our shareholders through our higher annual dividend, despite a challenging operating environment and restrictive Federal Reserve monetary policies. In November 2023, we successfully closed the Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (“Cincinnati Federal”) acquisition and announced the acquisition of Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (“EFBI” or “Eagle”), the holding company for EAGLE.bank, which we expect to close during the 2024 second quarter. Upon completion of the EFBI transaction, LCNB will have 25 branches and $1.4 billion in deposits within the Cincinnati MSA, adding to LCNB’s position as one of the largest community banks in Southwest Ohio.

Mr. Meilstrup continued, “As expected, fourth-quarter profitability was impacted by one-time expenses associated with the Cincinnati Federal and EFBI acquisitions. While we expect one-time merger-related expenses will continue throughout the first half of 2024, we believe we are well positioned for earnings growth to reaccelerate in the fourth quarter of 2024. In addition, I am pleased with the core growth we experienced in 2023, as total assets, net loans, and total deposits all grew organically. This growth is a direct result of the efforts of our team members, our local presence in compelling Ohio and Kentucky markets, and the tremendous value we provide our communities. We also continued to see strong LCNB Wealth Management growth, which helped support record annual noninterest income in 2023. As we look to 2024, we believe it to be a year of continued investment and transformation that we expect will create the necessary platform to drive significant value for our shareholders in 2025 and beyond.”

Income Statement

For the 2023 fourth quarter, LCNB reported a net loss of $293,000, compared to net income of $6,408,000 for the same period last year. The Company reported a net loss per basic and diluted share for the 2023 fourth quarter of $0.02, compared to net income of $0.57 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year. Net income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, was $12,628,000, compared to $22,128,000 for the same period last year. Earnings per basic and diluted share for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, were $1.10, compared to $1.93 for the same period last year.

Adjusted net income accounts for the impact of one-time merger-related expenses, net of tax, associated with the Cincinnati Federal and EFBI acquisitions. Adjusted net income for the 2023 fourth quarter was $4,241,000, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to $6,408,000, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the same period last year. Adjusted net income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, was $17,834,000, or $1.56 per diluted share, compared to $22,128,000, or $1.93 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income, adjusted for one-time acquisition related expense, was $5,603,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $7,772,000 for the comparable period in 2022. For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, pre-tax, pre-provision net income, adjusted for one-time acquisition related expense, was $21,993,000, compared to $27,196,000 for the same period a year ago.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was $14,659,000, compared to $16,208,000 for the comparable period in 2022. Net interest income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, was $56,349,000, as compared to $61,042,000 in the same period last year. Contributing to the variances for both the three and twelve-month periods were increases in the amount of long and short-term borrowings combined with higher interest expense associated with the rapid year-over-year increase in the Effective Federal Funds Rate. An increase in interest income from loans due to increases in the volume of average loans outstanding and the average rates earned on these loans partially offset the borrowings and deposit interest expense-related variances. For the 2023 fourth quarter, LCNB’s tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.99%, compared to 3.77% for the same period last year. For the 2023 twelve-month period, LCNB’s tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.14%, compared to 3.55% for the same period last year.

Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was $4,606,000, compared to $3,629,000 for the same period last year. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, non-interest income increased $1,123,000, or by 7.9%, to $15,411,000, compared to $14,288,000 for the same period last year. The increase in non-interest income for the twelve-month period was primarily due to higher fiduciary income, a decrease in net losses recognized on equity securities, and higher gains on sales of loans, partially offset by decreased service charges and fees on deposit accounts.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was $5,511,000 higher than the comparable period in 2022, primarily due to higher personnel and operating expenses primarily associated the integration of Cincinnati Federal and $3,914,000 of one-time expenses associated with the Cincinnati Federal and EFBI acquisitions. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, non-interest expense was $6,289,000 higher than the comparable period in 2022, partially due to $4,656,000 in acquisition-related expenses, and higher personnel and operating expenses primarily associated the integration of Cincinnati Federal. In addition, non-interest expense for the 2022 twelve-month period included $471,000 in losses from the sales of two office buildings as a result of the Company’s branch consolidation strategy, which was offset by an $889,000 gain from the sale of other real estate owned recognized during the 2022 second quarter.

Capital Allocation

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, LCNB invested $3.3 million to repurchase 199,913 shares of its outstanding stock at an average price of $16.47 per share. This equates to approximately 1.78% of the Company’s outstanding common stock prior to the repurchase. At December 31, 2023, LCNB had 315,047 shares remaining under its February 2023 share repurchase program.

For the full year ended December 31, 2023, LCNB paid $0.85 per share in dividends, a 4.9% increase from $0.81 per share for the full year ended December 31, 2022. On November 20, 2023, LCNB’s Board of Directors approved a 4.8% increase in the Company’s regular quarterly cash dividend payment from $0.21 per share to $0.22 per share. LCNB’s regular cash dividend payment has increased 32.8% from $0.64 per share in 2017 to $0.85 per share in 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2023 increased 19.4% to a record $2.29 billion from $1.92 billion at December 31, 2022. Net loans at December 31, 2023, increased 22.7% to a record $1.71 billion, compared to $1.40 billion at December 31, 2022. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of continued organic loan growth and the completion of the Cincinnati Federal acquisition. Not including the Cincinnati Federal acquisition, total net loans increased 5.8% organically, or by $80.6 million from the same period a year ago.

Total deposits at December 31, 2023, increased 13.7% to $1.82 billion, compared to $1.60 billion at December 31, 2022. Not including the Cincinnati Federal acquisition, total deposits increased 0.6% organically, or by $8.9 million from December 31, 2022.

Assets Under Management

Total assets managed at December 31, 2023 were a record $3.88 billion, compared to $3.10 billion at December 31, 2022. The year-over-year increase in total assets managed was primarily due to the Cincinnati Federal acquisition, and organic growth in LCNB Corp. total assets, trust and investments, and brokerage accounts. Organically, trust and investments and brokerage accounts increased due to a higher number of new LCNB Wealth Management customer accounts opened during 2023 and an increase in the fair value of managed assets. Mortgage loans serviced increased primarily due to the Cincinnati Federal acquisition.

Asset Quality

For the 2023 fourth quarter, LCNB recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.2 million, compared to a total net recovery of credit losses of $19,000 for the 2022 fourth quarter. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, LCNB recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.1 million, compared to $250,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Included in the provision for credit losses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was a $1.7 million provision expense related to loans acquired through the Cincinnati Federal acquisition that were not considered purchased with credit deterioration ("non-PCD loans").

Net charge-offs for the 2023 fourth quarter were $102,000, or 0.02% of average loans, compared to net recoveries of $21,000, or 0.01% of average loans, for the same period last year. For the 2023 twelve-month period, net charge-offs were $184,000, or 0.01% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $110,000, or 0.01% of average loans, for the 2022 twelve-month period.

Total nonperforming loans, which include non-accrual loans and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest, decreased $278,000 from $430,000 or 0.03% of total loans at December 31, 2022, to $152,000 or 0.01% of total loans at December 31, 2023. The nonperforming assets to total assets ratio was 0.01% at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.02% at December 31, 2022.

Merger Agreement with Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc.

LCNB and EFBI (OTCQB: EFBI) signed a definitive merger agreement on November 29, 2023, whereby LCNB will acquire EFBI in a stock-and-cash transaction. EAGLE.bank operates three full-service banking offices in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, which has been approved by the Board of Directors of each company, EFBI shareholders will have the opportunity to elect to receive either 1.1401 shares of LCNB stock or $19.10 per share in cash for each share of EFBI common stock owned, subject to at least 60%, but not more than 70% of the shares of EFBI being exchanged for LCNB common stock. The transaction is anticipated to close during the second quarter of 2024. Closure is subject to customary closing conditions as described in the merger agreement, including receipt of certain regulatory approvals.

About LCNB Corp.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio. Through its subsidiary, LCNB National Bank (the “Bank”), it serves customers and communities in Southwest and South-Central Ohio and Northern Kentucky. A financial institution with a long tradition for building strong relationships with customers and communities, the Bank offers convenient banking locations in Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Warren Counties, Ohio. The Bank also provides community-oriented banking services to customers in Northern Kentucky through a bank office in Boone County, Kentucky. The Bank continually strives to exceed customer expectations and provides an array of services for all personal and business banking needs including checking, savings, online banking, personal lending, business lending, agricultural lending, business support, deposit and treasury, investment services, trust and IRAs and stock purchases. LCNB Corp. common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange® under the symbol “LCNB.” Learn more about LCNB Corp. at www.lcnb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release regarding LCNB’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by the fact they are not historical facts and include words such as “anticipate”, “could”, “may”, “feel”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, and similar expressions. Please refer to LCNB’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as its other filings with the SEC, for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on all information available to management and its knowledge of LCNB’s business and operations. Additionally, LCNB’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, but are not limited to:

the success, impact, and timing of the implementation of LCNB’s business strategies; LCNB’s ability to integrate future acquisitions may be unsuccessful or may be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly than expected; LCNB may incur increased loan charge-offs in the future and the allowance for credit losses may be inadequate; LCNB may face competitive loss of customers; changes in the interest rate environment, which may include further interest rate increases, may have results on LCNB’s operations materially different from those anticipated by LCNB’s market risk management functions; changes in general economic conditions and increased competition could adversely affect LCNB’s operating results; changes in regulations and government policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries, including changes in monetary policies, could negatively impact LCNB’s operating results; LCNB may experience difficulties growing loan and deposit balances; United States trade relations with foreign countries could negatively impact the financial condition of LCNB's customers, which could adversely affect LCNB 's operating results and financial condition; global geopolitical relations and/or conflicts could create financial market uncertainty and have negative impacts on commodities and currency, which could adversely affect LCNB's operating results and financial condition; difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyberattacks, could negatively affect LCNB's ability to conduct business and its relationships with customers, vendors, and others; adverse weather events and natural disasters and global and/or national epidemics could negatively affect LCNB’s customers given its concentrated geographic scope, which could impact LCNB’s operating results; and government intervention in the U.S. financial system, including the effects of legislative, tax, accounting, and regulatory actions and reforms, including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the capital ratios of Basel III as adopted by the federal banking authorities, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, changes in deposit insurance premium levels, and any such future regulatory actions or reforms.

Forward-looking statements made herein reflect management's expectations as of the date such statements are made. Such information is provided to assist shareholders and potential investors in understanding current and anticipated financial operations of LCNB and is included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. LCNB undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date such statements are made.

LCNB Corp. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12-31-2023 09-30-2023 06-30-2023 03-31-2023 12-31-2022 12-31-2023 12-31-2022 Condensed Income Statement Interest income $ 23,310 19,668 18,703 17,918 17,719 79,599 65,753 Interest expense 8,651 6,097 4,526 3,976 1,511 23,250 4,711 Net interest income 14,659 13,571 14,177 13,942 16,208 56,349 61,042 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 2,218 (114 ) 30 (57 ) (19 ) 2,077 250 Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 12,441 13,685 14,147 13,999 16,227 54,272 60,792 Non-interest income 4,606 3,578 3,646 3,581 3,629 15,411 14,288 Non-interest expense 17,576 12,244 12,078 12,525 12,065 54,423 48,134 Income before income taxes (529 ) 5,019 5,715 5,055 7,791 15,260 26,946 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (236 ) 949 1,021 898 1,383 2,632 4,818 Net income (loss) $ (293 ) $ 4,070 $ 4,694 $ 4,157 6,408 12,628 22,128 Supplemental Income Statement Information Amort/Accret income on acquired loans $ 410 — — 75 249 484 520 Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 14,703 13,617 14,223 13,989 16,257 56,532 61,242 Per Share Data Dividends per share $ 0.22 0.21 0.21 0.21 0.21 0.85 0.81 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.02 ) 0.37 0.42 0.37 0.57 1.10 1.93 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.02 ) 0.37 0.42 0.37 0.57 1.10 1.93 Book value per share $ 17.86 18.10 18.20 18.22 17.82 17.86 17.82 Tangible book value per share $ 11.16 12.72 12.81 12.86 12.48 11.16 12.48 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 12,378,289 11,038,720 11,056,308 11,189,170 11,211,328 11,417,857 11,410,981 Diluted 12,378,289 11,038,720 11,056,308 11,189,170 11,211,328 11,417,857 11,410,981 Shares outstanding at period end 13,173,569 11,123,382 11,116,080 11,202,063 11,259,080 13,173,569 11,259,080 Selected Financial Ratios Return on average assets (0.05 )% 0.82 % 0.98 % 0.88 % 1.34 % 0.63 % 1.16 % Return on average equity (0.53 )% 7.92 % 9.22 % 8.33 % 12.90 % 6.08 % 10.62 % Return on average tangible common equity (0.72 )% 11.21 % 13.07 % 11.85 % 18.59 % 8.54 % 14.96 % Dividend payout ratio NM 56.76 % 50.00 % 56.76 % 36.84 % 77.27 % 41.97 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 2.99 % 3.04 % 3.28 % 3.28 % 3.77 % 3.14 % 3.55 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 91.02 % 71.21 % 67.59 % 71.29 % 60.67 % 75.65 % 63.73 % Selected Balance Sheet Items Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,723 43,422 26,020 31,876 22,701 Debt and equity securities 318,723 309,094 314,763 328,194 323,167 Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 120,411 125,751 127,553 124,240 120,236 Commercial, secured by real estate 1,107,556 981,787 961,173 932,208 938,022 Residential real estate 459,073 313,286 312,338 303,051 305,575 Consumer 25,578 27,018 29,007 28,611 28,290 Agricultural 10,952 11,278 9,955 7,523 10,054 Other, including deposit overdrafts 82 80 69 62 81 Deferred net origination fees (181 ) (796 ) (844 ) (865 ) (980 ) Loans, gross 1,723,471 1,458,404 1,439,251 1,394,830 1,401,278 Less allowance for credit losses on loans 10,525 7,932 7,956 7,858 5,646 Loans, net $ 1,712,946 1,450,472 1,431,295 1,386,972 1,395,632 "NM" - Not Meaningful Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12-31-2023 09-30-2023 06-30-2023 03-31-2023 12-31-2022 12-31-2023 12-31-2022 Selected Balance Sheet Items, continued Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans: Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period $ 7,932 7,956 7,858 5,646 5,644 Cumulative change in accounting principle - ASC 326 — — — 2,196 — Fair value adjustment for purchased credit deteriorated loans 493 — — — — Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 2,203 9 131 32 (19 ) Losses charged off (126 ) (57 ) (49 ) (36 ) (60 ) Recoveries 23 24 16 20 81 Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 10,525 7,932 7,956 7,858 5,646 Total earning assets $ 2,045,382 1,787,796 1,756,157 1,736,829 $ 1,726,902 Total assets 2,291,592 1,981,668 1,950,763 1,924,808 1,919,398 Total deposits 1,824,389 1,616,890 1,596,709 1,603,881 1,604,970 Short-term borrowings 97,395 30,000 112,289 76,500 71,455 Long-term debt 113,123 112,641 18,122 18,598 19,072 Total shareholders’ equity 235,303 201,349 202,316 204,072 200,675 Equity to assets ratio 10.27 % 10.16 % 10.37 % 10.60 % 10.46 % Loans to deposits ratio 94.47 % 90.20 % 90.14 % 86.97 % 87.31 % Tangible common equity (TCE) $ 146,999 141,508 142,362 144,006 140,489 Tangible common assets (TCA) 2,203,288 1,921,827 1,890,809 1,864,742 1,859,212 TCE/TCA 6.67 % 7.36 % 7.53 % 7.72 % 7.56 % Selected Average Balance Sheet Items Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,436 36,177 30,742 35,712 24,330 38,040 30,364 Debt and equity securities 310,274 313,669 321,537 327,123 323,195 318,082 335,051 Loans $ 1,622,911 1,451,153 1,405,939 1,389,385 1,383,809 1,467,981 1,380,272 Less allowance for credit losses on loans 8,826 7,958 7,860 7,522 5,647 8,046 5,629 Net loans $ 1,614,085 1,443,195 1,398,079 1,381,863 1,378,162 1,459,935 1,374,643 Total earning assets $ 1,952,121 1,775,713 1,737,256 1,729,008 1,711,524 1,799,102 1,724,350 Total assets 2,182,477 1,971,269 1,927,956 1,922,031 1,903,624 2,001,565 1,915,716 Total deposits 1,759,677 1,610,508 1,604,346 1,583,857 1,637,201 1,640,000 1,652,309 Short-term borrowings 64,899 63,018 79,485 94,591 21,433 75,383 14,482 Long-term debt 115,907 72,550 18,514 18,983 23,855 56,798 17,910 Total shareholders’ equity 220,678 203,967 204,085 202,419 197,014 207,827 208,271 Equity to assets ratio 10.11 % 10.35 % 10.59 % 10.53 % 10.35 % 10.38 % 10.87 % Loans to deposits ratio 92.23 % 90.11 % 87.63 % 87.72 % 84.52 % 89.51 % 83.54 % Asset Quality Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 102 33 33 16 (21 ) 184 110 Other real estate owned — — — — — — — Non-accrual loans $ 80 85 451 701 391 80 391 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 72 176 256 — 39 72 39 Total nonperforming loans $ 152 261 707 701 430 152 430 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.00 % (0.01 )% 0.01 % 0.01 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.61 % 0.54 % 0.55 % 0.56 % 0.40 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.03 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.02 % Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12-31-2023 09-30-2023 06-30-2023 03-31-2023 12-31-2022 12-31-2023 12-31-2022 Assets Under Management LCNB Corp. total assets $ 2,291,592 1,981,668 1,950,763 1,924,808 1,919,398 Trust and investments (fair value) 806,770 731,342 744,149 716,578 678,366 Mortgage loans serviced 391,800 146,483 143,093 142,167 148,412 Cash management 2,375 2,445 2,668 1,831 1,925 Brokerage accounts (fair value) 392,390 368,854 384,889 374,066 347,737 Total assets managed $ 3,884,927 3,230,792 3,225,562 3,159,450 3,095,838 Reconciliation of Net Income Less Tax-Effected Merger-Related Costs Net income (loss) $ (293 ) 4,070 4,694 4,157 6,408 12,628 22,128 Merger expenses 3,914 302 415 25 — 4,656 — Provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans 1,722 — — — — 1,722 — Tax effect (1,102 ) (3 ) (63 ) (4 ) — (1,172 ) — Adjusted net income $ 4,241 4,369 5,046 4,178 6,408 17,834 22,128 Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.34 0.40 0.45 0.37 0.57 1.56 1.93 Adjusted return on average assets 0.77 % 0.88 % 1.05 % 0.88 % 1.34 % 0.89 % 1.16 % Adjusted return on average equity 7.62 % 8.50 % 9.92 % 8.37 % 12.90 % 8.58 % 10.62 %

Three Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/ Paid Average Yield/ Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/ Paid Average Yield/ Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/ Paid Average Yield/ Rate Loans (1) $ 1,622,911 21,113 5.16 % $ 1,383,809 15,887 4.55 % $ 1,451,153 17,875 4.89 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 18,936 280 5.87 % 4,520 56 4.92 % 10,891 152 5.54 % Federal Reserve Bank stock 4,930 144 11.59 % 4,652 140 11.94 % 4,652 — — % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 12,607 273 8.59 % 4,106 66 6.38 % 7,007 134 7.59 % Investment securities: Equity securities 4,415 62 5.57 % 4,353 29 2.64 % 3,382 38 4.46 % Debt securities, taxable 265,736 1,273 1.90 % 283,442 1,355 1.90 % 274,494 1,296 1.87 % Debt securities, non-taxable (2) 22,586 209 3.67 % 26,642 235 3.50 % 24,134 219 3.60 % Total earnings assets 1,952,121 23,354 4.75 % 1,711,524 17,768 4.12 % 1,775,713 19,714 4.40 % Non-earning assets 239,182 197,747 203,514 Allowance for credit losses (8,826 ) (5,647 ) (7,958 ) Total assets $ 2,182,477 $ 1,903,624 $ 1,971,269 Interest-bearing demand and money market deposits $ 574,349 2,710 1.87 % $ 520,158 610 0.47 % $ 541,487 2,298 1.68 % Savings deposits 402,791 323 0.32 % 444,632 153 0.14 % 379,515 129 0.13 % IRA and time certificates 302,434 3,321 4.36 % 150,175 426 1.13 % 230,030 1,999 3.45 % Short-term borrowings 64,899 918 5.61 % 21,433 96 1.78 % 63,018 830 5.23 % Long-term debt 115,907 1,379 4.72 % 23,855 226 3.76 % 72,550 841 4.60 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,460,380 8,651 2.35 % 1,160,253 1,511 0.52 % 1,286,600 6,097 1.88 % Demand deposits 480,103 522,236 459,476 Other liabilities 21,316 24,121 21,226 Equity 220,678 197,014 203,967 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,182,477 $ 1,903,624 $ 1,971,269 Net interest rate spread (3) 2.40 % 3.60 % 2.52 % Net interest income and net interest margin on a taxable-equivalent basis (4) 14,703 2.99 % 16,257 3.77 % 13,617 3.04 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 133.67 % 147.51 % 138.02 %

(1) Includes non-accrual loans. (2) Income from tax-exempt securities is included in interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis. Interest income has been divided (3) The net interest spread is the difference between the average rate on total interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities. (4) The net interest margin is the taxable-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

LCNB CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2023

(Unaudited) December 31,

2022 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 36,535 20,244 Interest-bearing demand deposits 3,188 2,457 Total cash and cash equivalents 39,723 22,701 Investment securities: Equity securities with a readily determinable fair value, at fair value 1,336 2,273 Equity securities without a readily determinable fair value, at cost 3,666 2,099 Debt securities, available-for-sale, at fair value 276,601 289,850 Debt securities, held-to-maturity, at cost, net 16,858 19,878 Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 5,086 4,652 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,176 4,415 Loans, net 1,712,946 1,395,632 Premises and equipment, net 36,302 33,042 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,000 6,525 Goodwill 79,509 59,221 Core deposit and other intangibles, net 9,494 1,827 Bank-owned life insurance 49,847 44,298 Interest receivable 8,405 7,482 Other assets, net 30,643 25,503 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,291,592 1,919,398 LIABILITIES: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 462,267 505,824 Interest-bearing 1,362,122 1,099,146 Total deposits 1,824,389 1,604,970 Short-term borrowings 97,395 71,455 Long-term debt 113,123 19,072 Operating lease liabilities 6,261 6,647 Accrued interest and other liabilities 15,121 16,579 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,056,289 1,718,723 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES — — SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares – no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares, none outstanding — — Common shares – no par value; authorized 19,000,000 shares; issued 16,384,952 and 14,270,550 shares at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; outstanding 13,173,569 and 11,259,080 shares at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 173,637 144,069 Retained earnings 140,017 139,249 Treasury shares at cost, 3,211,383 and 3,011,470 shares at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (56,015 ) (52,689 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (22,336 ) (29,954 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 235,303 200,675 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,291,592 $ 1,919,398

LCNB CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 21,113 15,887 71,894 59,247 Dividends on equity securities: With a readily determinable fair value 9 16 43 56 Without a readily determinable fair value 53 13 132 29 Interest on debt securities: Taxable 1,273 1,355 5,235 5,027 Non-taxable 165 186 688 753 Other investments 697 262 1,607 641 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 23,310 17,719 79,599 65,753 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 6,354 1,189 16,571 3,682 Interest on short-term borrowings 918 96 4,060 416 Interest on long-term debt 1,379 226 2,619 613 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 8,651 1,511 23,250 4,711 NET INTEREST INCOME 14,659 16,208 56,349 61,042 PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) CREDIT LOSSES 2,218 (19 ) 2,077 250 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) CREDIT LOSSES 12,441 16,227 54,272 60,792 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fiduciary income 1,828 1,617 7,091 6,468 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 1,532 1,532 5,856 6,190 Bank-owned life insurance income 306 271 1,136 1,074 Gains from sales of loans 659 8 697 196 Other operating income 281 201 631 360 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 4,606 3,629 15,411 14,288 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 7,654 7,192 29,108 28,483 Equipment expenses 441 395 1,616 1,629 Occupancy expense, net 934 767 3,301 3,067 State financial institutions tax 439 428 1,628 1,740 Marketing 366 339 1,101 1,184 Amortization of intangibles 196 113 532 478 FDIC insurance premiums, net 269 133 932 530 Contracted services 798 601 2,776 2,503 Other real estate owned, net 1 8 4 (866 ) Merger-related expenses 3,914 — 4,656 — Other non-interest expense 2,564 2,089 8,769 9,386 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 17,576 12,065 54,423 48,134 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (529 ) 7,791 15,260 26,946 PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES (236 ) 1,383 2,632 4,818 NET INCOME $ (293 ) 6,408 12,628 22,128 Earnings per common share: Basic $ (0.02 ) 0.57 1.10 1.93 Diluted $ (0.02 ) 0.57 1.10 1.93 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 12,378,289 11,211,328 11,417,857 11,410,981 Diluted 12,378,289 11,211,328 11,417,857 11,410,981

