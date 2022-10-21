LCNB Corp. Reports Record Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 10/21/2022 | 08:02am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Credit Quality Remains Excellent with Total Nonperforming Loans Declining to $0.5 Million, or 0.03% of Total Loans. Third Quarter Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Increased Year-Over-Year to 15.30% from 10.62%. Quarter to Quarter Earnings Per Share for the Third Quarter Increased 25.6% to a Third Quarter Record of $0.49 Per Diluted Share. LCNB Corp. ("LCNB") (NASDAQ: LCNB) today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Commenting on the financial results, LCNB President and Chief Executive Officer Eric Meilstrup said, “Higher net interest income, excellent asset quality, and net interest margin expansion drove record third-quarter profitability. Earnings per share for the third quarter 2022 increased by 25.6% to a third quarter record of $0.49 per diluted share. Contributing to the increase were the benefits of our share repurchase program, which further contributed to year-over-year growth in our Return On Average Equity and Return On Average Tangible Common Equity.” Mr. Meilstrup continued, “We are focused on helping our business, consumer, and wealth management clients navigate a more challenging economic and interest rate environment. Net loans and total deposits both increased during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. In addition, LCNB Wealth Management continues to add new assets from new customer accounts, which reflects the success of our comprehensive product offerings, local service and presence, and expertise in our wealth team.” “As we look to the remainder of 2022 and beyond, we are focused on executing our long-term strategic plan, maintaining excellent asset quality, improving our efficiency ratio by consolidating offices, investing in technology, and returning excess capital to our shareholders through our dividend policy and share buyback program. Year-to-date, we have retired approximately 9.4% of our common stock through our share repurchase program. Despite a more challenging macro environment, our third-quarter and year-to-date results are encouraging and demonstrate the value we provide our communities, our track record of strong asset quality, and our commitment to return excess capital to shareholders. As a result, we continue to believe 2022 will be another strong year of financial and operating performance at LCNB,” concluded Mr. Meilstrup. Income Statement Net income for the 2022 third quarter was $5,579,000, an increase of 15.8% as compared to $4,817,000 for the same period last year. Earnings per basic and diluted share for the 2022 third quarter were $0.49, an increase of 25.6% as compared to $0.39 for the same period last year. Net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, was $15,720,000, an increase of 2.4% as compared to $15,347,000 for the same period last year. Earnings per basic and diluted share for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, were $1.36, an increase of 12.4% as compared to $1.21 for the same period last year. Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $15,444,000, compared to $14,073,000 for the comparable period in 2021. Net interest income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, increased $2,020,000 to $44,834,000, as compared to $42,814,000 in the same period last year. Favorably contributing to the variance for the three-month period was overall growth in the loan portfolio and higher average rates earned on the loan and debt securities portfolios. Favorably contributing to the variance for the nine-month period was overall growth in the taxable debt securities and loan portfolios. In addition, stable cost of funds contributed to the increase in net interest income for both the three- and nine-month periods. Prepayment penalty fees totaling $265,000 and $998,000 were included in loan interest income during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to $56,000 and $558,000 in such fees during the same periods in 2021. Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022, decreased $525,000, or by 12.8% to $3,581,000, compared to $4,106,000 for the same period last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, non-interest income decreased $1,226.000, or by 10.3% to $10,659,000, compared to $11,885,000 for the same period last year. Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, included a one-time $508,000 refund on the Company’s Ohio Financial Institutions Taxes, which was included in other operating income. The primary drivers for the remainder of the decreases for the three- and nine-month periods included decreased fiduciary income, decreased gains from sales of loans, and net unrealized losses recognized on LCNB’s equity securities investment portfolio. Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $321,000 greater than the comparable period in 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, non-interest expense increased $340,000 from the comparable period in 2021. Other non-interest expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, included $332,000 and $471,000, respectively, in losses from the sales of two office buildings as a result of our office consolidation strategy. For the 2022 nine-month period, the year-over-year increase in non-interest expense was partially offset by an $889,000 gain from the sale of other real estate owned recognized during the 2022 second quarter. Capital Allocation During the 2022 third quarter, LCNB invested $1.4 million to repurchase 87,733 shares of its outstanding stock at an average price of $15.68 per share. Year-to-date, LCNB invested $23.0 million to repurchase 1,172,456 shares of its outstanding stock at an average price of $19.55 per share. This equates to approximately 9.4% of the Company’s outstanding common stock prior to the repurchase. At September 30, 2022, LCNB had 379,232 authorized shares remaining under its May 27, 2022, share repurchase program. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, LCNB paid $0.20 per share in dividends, a 5.3% increase from $0.19 per share for the third quarter last year. Year-to-date, LCNB paid $0.60 per share in dividends, compared to $0.57 per share for the same period last year. Balance Sheet Total assets at September 30, 2022, increased 1.1% to $1.90 billion from $1.88 billion at September 30, 2021. Net loans at September 30, 2022, increased 2.8% to $1.37 billion, compared to $1.33 billion at September 30, 2021. Total deposits at September 30, 2022, increased 3.4% to $1.66 billion, compared to $1.60 billion at September 30, 2021, as LCNB continues to experience year-over-year growth in both interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts. Asset Quality For the 2022 third quarter, LCNB recorded a net loan loss recovery of $157,000, compared to a provision for loan losses of $306,000 for the 2021 third quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, LCNB recorded a provision for loan losses of $269,000, compared to a provision for loan losses of $239,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net charge-offs for the 2022 third quarter were $32,000, compared to $130,000 for the same period last year. For the 2022 nine-month period, net charge-offs were $131,000 or 0.01% of average loans, compared to $139,000 for the 2021 nine-month period. Total nonperforming loans, which includes non-accrual loans and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest, decreased $2,177,000 from $2,642,000 or 0.20% of total loans at September 30, 2021, to $465,000 or 0.03% of total loans at September 30, 2022. The decrease in nonperforming loans was primarily a result of the completion of the foreclosure process on a commercial real estate loan and the reclassification to other real estate owned and ultimate disposal of that asset. Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.02% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.14% at September 30, 2021. About LCNB Corp. LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio. Through its subsidiary, LCNB National Bank (the “Bank”), it serves customers and communities in Southwest and South-Central Ohio. A financial institution with a long tradition for building strong relationships with customers and communities, the Bank offers convenient banking locations in Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Warren Counties, Ohio. The Bank continually strives to exceed customer expectations and provides an array of services for all personal and business banking needs including checking, savings, online banking, personal lending, business lending, agricultural lending, business support, deposit and treasury, investment services, trust and IRAs and stock purchases. LCNB Corp. common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange® under the symbol “LCNB.” Learn more about LCNB Corp. at www.lcnb.com. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements made in this news release regarding LCNB’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by the fact they are not historical facts and include words such as “anticipate”, “could”, “may”, “feel”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, and similar expressions. Please refer to LCNB’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as its other filings with the SEC, for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on all information available to management and its knowledge of LCNB’s business and operations. Additionally, LCNB’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, but are not limited to: the success, impact, and timing of the implementation of LCNB’s business strategies; the significant risks and uncertainties for LCNB's business, results of operations and financial condition, as well as its regulatory capital and liquidity ratios and other regulatory requirements, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which will depend on several factors, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, its influence on financial markets, the effectiveness of LCNB's work from home arrangements and staffing levels in operational facilities, the impact of market participants on which LCNB relies, and actions taken by governmental authorities and other third parties in response to the pandemic; the disruption of global, national, state, and local economies associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia/Ukraine conflict, which could affect LCNB's liquidity and capital positions, impair the ability of our borrowers to repay outstanding loans, impair collateral values, and further increase the allowance for credit losses; LCNB’s ability to integrate future acquisitions may be unsuccessful, or may be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly than expected; LCNB may incur increased loan charge-offs in the future; LCNB may face competitive loss of customers; changes in the interest rate environment, which may include continued interest rate increases, may have results on LCNB’s operations materially different from those anticipated by LCNB’s market risk management functions; changes in general economic conditions and increased competition could adversely affect LCNB’s operating results; changes in regulations and government policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries, including changes in monetary policies, could negatively impact LCNB’s operating results; LCNB may experience difficulties growing loan and deposit balances; United States trade relations with foreign countries could negatively impact the financial condition of LCNB's customers, which could adversely affect LCNB 's operating results and financial condition; deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments LCNB has made in the securities of other financial institutions resulting in either actual losses or other than temporary impairments on such investments; difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyberattacks, that could negatively affect LCNB's ability to conduct business and its relationships with customers, vendors, and others; adverse weather events and natural disasters and global and/or national epidemics; and government intervention in the U.S. financial system, including the effects of recent legislative, tax, accounting and regulatory actions and reforms, including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the capital ratios of Basel III as adopted by the federal banking authorities, and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Forward-looking statements made herein reflect management's expectations as of the date such statements are made. Such information is provided to assist shareholders and potential investors in understanding current and anticipated financial operations of LCNB and is included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. LCNB undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date such statements are made. Exhibit 99.2 LCNB Corp. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 Condensed Income Statement Interest income $ 16,704 16,208 15,122 15,189 15,024 48,034 45,988 Interest expense 1,260 1,041 899 879 951 3,200 3,174 Net interest income 15,444 15,167 14,223 14,310 14,073 44,834 42,814 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses (157 ) 377 49 (508 ) 306 269 239 Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses 15,601 14,790 14,174 14,818 13,767 44,565 42,575 Non-interest income 3,581 3,528 3,550 4,347 4,106 10,659 11,885 Non-interest expense 12,350 11,469 12,250 12,311 12,029 36,069 35,729 Income before income taxes 6,832 6,849 5,474 6,854 5,844 19,155 18,731 Provision for income taxes 1,253 1,231 951 1,227 1,027 3,435 3,384 Net income $ 5,579 5,618 4,523 5,627 4,817 15,720 15,347 Supplemental Income Statement Information Amort/Accret income on acquired loans $ 144 61 66 116 132 271 597 Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 15,495 15,217 14,273 14,365 14,129 44,985 42,988 Per Share Data Dividends per share $ 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.19 0.60 0.57 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.49 0.49 0.38 0.45 0.39 1.36 1.21 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.49 0.49 0.38 0.45 0.39 1.36 1.21 Book value per share $ 17.31 17.84 18.14 19.22 19.17 17.31 19.17 Tangible book value per share $ 11.97 12.53 12.84 14.33 14.28 11.97 14.28 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 11,284,225 11,337,805 11,818,614 12,370,702 12,455,276 11,478,256 12,663,368 Diluted 11,284,225 11,337,805 11,818,614 12,370,702 12,455,276 11,478,256 12,663,378 Shares outstanding at period end 11,293,639 11,374,515 11,401,503 12,414,956 12,433,328 11,293,639 12,433,328 Selected Financial Ratios Return on average assets 1.15 % 1.18 % 0.96 % 1.18 % 1.02 % 1.09 % 1.12 % Return on average equity 10.80 % 10.96 % 8.13 % 9.33 % 7.93 % 9.91 % 8.50 % Return on average tangible common equity 15.30 % 15.52 % 11.11 % 12.51 % 10.62 % 13.86 % 11.39 % Dividend payout ratio 40.82 % 40.82 % 52.63 % 44.44 % 48.72 % 44.12 % 47.11 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.54 % 3.54 % 3.35 % 3.34 % 3.32 % 3.48 % 3.49 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 64.74 % 61.18 % 68.73 % 65.79 % 65.96 % 64.82 % 65.11 % Selected Balance Sheet Items Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,460 31,815 19,941 18,136 23,852 Debt and equity securities 325,801 337,952 330,715 345,649 352,066 Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 114,694 114,971 105,805 101,792 91,246 Commercial, secured by real estate 908,130 905,703 906,140 889,108 862,202 Residential real estate 316,669 315,930 328,034 334,547 343,318 Consumer 29,451 30,308 32,445 34,190 35,349 Agricultural 8,630 7,412 7,980 10,647 8,852 Other, including deposit overdrafts 52 81 45 122 247 Deferred net origination fees (937 ) (928 ) (928 ) (961 ) (1,055 ) Loans, gross 1,376,689 1,373,477 1,379,521 1,369,445 1,340,159 Less allowance for loan losses 5,644 5,833 5,530 5,506 5,828 Loans, net $ 1,371,045 1,367,644 1,373,991 1,363,939 1,334,331 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 Selected Balance Sheet Items, continued Total earning assets $ 1,714,196 1,722,853 1,712,115 1,716,420 1,695,281 Total assets 1,904,700 1,912,627 1,899,630 1,903,629 1,884,252 Total deposits 1,657,370 1,658,825 1,636,606 1,628,819 1,603,203 Short-term borrowings 4,000 5,000 24,746 — — Long-term debt 24,539 25,000 10,000 10,000 15,000 Total shareholders’ equity 195,439 202,960 206,875 238,604 238,419 Equity to assets ratio 10.26 % 10.61 % 10.89 % 12.53 % 12.65 % Loans to deposits ratio 83.06 % 82.80 % 84.29 % 84.08 % 83.59 % Tangible common equity (TCE) $ 135,149 142,557 146,360 177,949 177,501 Tangible common assets (TCA) 1,844,410 1,852,224 1,839,115 1,842,974 1,823,334 TCE/TCA 7.33 % 7.70 % 7.96 % 9.66 % 9.73 % Selected Average Balance Sheet Items Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,763 28,787 32,826 29,614 34,557 32,393 39,021 Debt and equity securities 338,299 338,149 340,666 348,150 356,214 339,051 310,004 Loans $ 1,384,520 1,375,710 1,376,926 1,351,762 1,321,629 1,379,080 1,321,426 Less allowance for loan losses 5,830 5,532 5,503 5,843 5,567 5,623 5,653 Net loans $ 1,378,690 1,370,178 1,371,423 1,345,919 1,316,062 1,373,457 1,315,773 Total earning assets $ 1,736,031 1,722,503 1,727,335 1,708,392 1,688,589 1,728,677 1,648,461 Total assets 1,928,868 1,912,574 1,917,226 1,896,530 1,879,314 1,919,804 1,835,887 Total deposits 1,669,932 1,655,389 1,646,627 1,615,020 1,595,773 1,657,401 1,551,727 Short-term borrowings 5,728 18,263 12,503 893 1,320 12,140 796 Long-term debt 24,920 12,637 10,000 14,402 15,000 15,907 16,736 Total shareholders’ equity 205,051 205,645 225,725 239,174 240,976 212,064 241,379 Equity to assets ratio 10.63 % 10.75 % 11.77 % 12.61 % 12.82 % 11.05 % 13.15 % Loans to deposits ratio 82.91 % 83.10 % 83.62 % 83.70 % 82.82 % 83.21 % 85.16 % Asset Quality Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 32 74 25 (186 ) 130 131 139 Non-accrual loans $ 465 599 1,455 1,481 2,629 465 2,629 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing — — — 56 13 — 13 Total nonperforming loans $ 465 599 1,455 1,537 2,642 465 2,642 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.01 % (0.05 ) % 0.04 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.41 % 0.42 % 0.40 % 0.40 % 0.43 % 0.41 % 0.43 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.20 % 0.03 % 0.20 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.14 % 0.02 % 0.14 % Assets Under Management LCNB Corp. total assets $ 1,904,700 1,912,627 1,899,630 1,903,629 1,884,252 Trust and investments (fair value) 611,409 625,984 700,353 722,093 713,936 Mortgage loans serviced 145,317 153,557 152,271 149,382 140,147 Cash management 53,199 38,914 75,302 34,009 72,622 Brokerage accounts (fair value) 314,144 303,663 326,290 334,670 319,495 Total assets managed $ 3,028,769 3,034,745 3,153,846 3,143,783 3,130,452 LCNB CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2022 (Unaudited) December 31, 2021 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 17,754 16,810 Interest-bearing demand deposits 11,706 1,326 Total cash and cash equivalents 29,460 18,136 Investment securities: Equity securities with a readily determinable fair value, at fair value 2,175 2,546 Equity securities without a readily determinable fair value, at cost 2,099 2,099 Debt securities, available-for-sale, at fair value 290,419 308,177 Debt securities, held-to-maturity, at cost 22,415 22,972 Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 4,652 4,652 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 4,041 5,203 Loans, net 1,371,045 1,363,939 Premises and equipment, net 33,152 35,385 Operating leases right of use asset 6,025 6,357 Goodwill 59,221 59,221 Core deposit and other intangibles 1,996 2,473 Bank owned life insurance 44,027 43,224 Interest receivable 7,622 7,999 Other assets 26,351 21,246 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,904,700 1,903,629 LIABILITIES: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 521,704 501,531 Interest-bearing 1,135,666 1,127,288 Total deposits 1,657,370 1,628,819 Short-term borrowings 4,000 — Long-term debt 24,539 10,000 Operating lease liabilities 6,116 6,473 Accrued interest and other liabilities 17,236 19,733 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,709,261 1,665,025 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES — — SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares – no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares, none outstanding — — Common shares –no par value, authorized 19,000,000 shares; issued 14,264,931 and 14,213,792 shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; outstanding 11,293,639 and 12,414,956 shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 143,855 143,130 Retained earnings 135,202 126,312 Treasury shares at cost, 2,971,292 and 1,798,836 shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (52,009 ) (29,029 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (31,609 ) (1,809 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 195,439 238,604 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,904,700 1,903,629 LCNB CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 15,026 13,729 43,360 42,372 Dividends on equity securities with a readily determinable fair value 14 12 40 38 Dividends on equity securities without a readily determinable fair value 6 5 16 16 Interest on debt securities, taxable 1,323 1,027 3,672 2,650 Interest on debt securities, non-taxable 190 214 567 656 Other investments 145 37 379 256 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 16,704 15,024 48,034 45,988 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 979 836 2,493 2,809 Interest on short-term borrowings 71 2 320 4 Interest on long-term debt 210 113 387 361 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 1,260 951 3,200 3,174 NET INTEREST INCOME 15,444 14,073 44,834 42,814 PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES (157 ) 306 269 239 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES 15,601 13,767 44,565 42,575 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fiduciary income 1,513 1,695 4,851 4,959 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 1,706 1,621 4,658 4,506 Bank owned life insurance income 269 269 803 805 Gains from sales of loans — 366 188 560 Other operating income 93 155 159 1,055 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 3,581 4,106 10,659 11,885 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 7,062 7,096 21,291 20,640 Equipment expenses 398 421 1,234 1,232 Occupancy expense, net 790 713 2,300 2,236 State financial institutions tax 439 437 1,312 1,318 Marketing 215 253 845 878 Amortization of intangibles 113 263 365 780 FDIC insurance premiums, net 137 129 397 365 Contracted services 613 655 1,902 1,818 Other real estate owned, net 5 — (874 ) 2 Other non-interest expense 2,578 2,062 7,297 6,460 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 12,350 12,029 36,069 35,729 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 6,832 5,844 19,155 18,731 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 1,253 1,027 3,435 3,384 NET INCOME $ 5,579 4,817 15,720 15,347 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.20 0.19 0.60 0.57 Earnings per common share: Basic 0.49 0.39 1.36 1.21 Diluted 0.49 0.39 1.36 1.21 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 11,284,225 12,455,276 11,478,256 12,663,368 Diluted 11,284,225 12,455,276 11,478,256 12,663,378 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020006107/en/

