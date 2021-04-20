LCNB Corp. : Reports Financial Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 04/20/2021 | 06:02am EDT Send by mail :

47.8% Year-over-Year Increase in Trust and Investment Assets Drives Robust Fiduciary Income

Credit Quality Remains Strong with Limited Net Charge-Offs Recorded in First Quarter

Total Assets Managed1 Increased 21.5% Year-over-Year to a Record $3.04 Billion LCNB Corp. ("LCNB") (NASDAQ: LCNB) today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Net income for the 2021 first quarter increased 4.3% to $5,240,000 compared to $5,026,000 for the same period last year. Earnings per basic and diluted share for the 2021 first quarter were $0.41, compared to $0.39 for the same period last year. Earnings, before provisions for loan losses and income taxes, were $6,345,000 for the 2021 first quarter compared to $6,945,000 for the same period last year. Commenting on the financial results, LCNB President and Chief Executive Officer Eric Meilstrup said, “Total assets managed increased to a record of over $3.0 billion, an important milestone for LCNB, as we benefited from strong year-over-year growth across all aspects of our business. Growth in trust and investment assets was particularly strong, which drove a 38.6% increase in fiduciary income. Our trust and investment businesses are important growth drivers, and we are benefiting from over 50 years of providing local, sophisticated, and diverse wealth solutions to our customers.” Mr. Meilstrup continued, “Our asset quality is encouraging and we had limited net charge-offs in the quarter. At March 31, 2021, we only had six loans in deferral status for $19.6 million, which is a 94.9% decline from the amount of deferrals at June 30, 2020. We also continue to support small businesses within our local communities and during the first quarter we originated 345 new PPP loans for $23.6 million while processing $11.0 million of loan forgiveness under the program.” 1 Total Assets Managed includes LCNB Corp. Consolidated Assets, Wealth Management & Brokerage Assets, Loans Serviced for Others, and Cash Management Services. “We believe we are emerging from the COVID-19 crisis with a dynamic platform to drive sustainable growth and I am pleased with the solid start to 2021. We remain focused on continuing to offer our communities leading and diversified financial services, maintaining strong asset quality, managing both our cost of funds and non-interest expenses, and increasing non-interest income,” concluded Mr. Meilstrup. Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021, was $14,372,000, compared to $14,178,000 for the comparable period in 2020. The 1.4% increase for the three-month period was primarily due to a decline in the average rates paid on interest bearing liabilities. Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021, was $3,465,000, compared to $3,839,000 for the same period last year. The decline in non-interest income was primarily due to lower gains on sales of debt securities, bank owned life insurance income, gains from sales of loans, and other operating income, partially offset by fiduciary income and service charges and fees on deposit accounts. Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021, was $420,000 greater than the comparable period in 2020, primarily due to increases in equipment, occupancy, marketing, FDIC insurance, contracted services and other non-interest expenses, partially offset by a decrease in salaries and employee benefits. Asset Quality For the 2021 first quarter, LCNB recorded a $52,000 credit for loan losses, compared to a provision of $1,173,000 for the 2020 first quarter. The $1,225,000 year-over-year decrease in the provision for loan losses was partially due to strong asset quality and last year’s proactive build in the Company’s allowance for loan losses associated with the potential economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Net recoveries for the 2021 first quarter were $3,000 compared to net charge-offs of $210,000, or an annualized ratio of 0.07% of average loans, for the same period last year. Non-accrual loans and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest increased $497,000, from $2,868,000 or 0.23% of total loans at March 31, 2020, to $3,365,000 or 0.25% of total loans at March 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.19% at March 31, 2021, compared to 0.18% at March 31, 2020. About LCNB Corp. LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio. Through its subsidiary, LCNB National Bank (the “Bank”), it serves customers and communities in Southwest and South Central Ohio. A financial institution with a long tradition for building strong relationships with customers and communities, the Bank offers convenient banking locations in Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Warren Counties, Ohio. The Bank continually strives to exceed customer expectations and provides an array of services for all personal and business banking needs including checking, savings, digital banking, personal lending, business lending, agricultural lending, business support, deposit and treasury, investment services, trust and IRAs and stock purchases. LCNB Corp. common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange® under the symbol “LCNB.” Learn more about LCNB Corp. at www.lcnb.com. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements made in this news release regarding LCNB’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by the fact they are not historical facts and include words such as “anticipate”, “could”, “may”, “feel”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, and similar expressions. Please refer to LCNB’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as its other filings with the SEC, for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on all information available to management and its knowledge of LCNB’s business and operations. Additionally, LCNB’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, but are not limited to: the success, impact, and timing of the implementation of LCNB’s business strategies; the significant risks and uncertainties for LCNB's business, results of operations and financial condition, as well as its regulatory capital and liquidity ratios and other regulatory requirements, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which will depend on several factors, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, its influence on financial markets, the effectiveness of LCNB's work from home arrangements and staffing levels in operational facilities, the impact of market participants on which LCNB relies, and actions taken by governmental authorities and other third parties in response to the pandemic; the disruption of global, national, state, and local economies associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect LCNB's liquidity and capital positions, impair the ability of our borrowers to repay outstanding loans, impair collateral values, and further increase the allowance for credit losses; LCNB’s ability to integrate recent and future acquisitions may be unsuccessful, or may be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly than expected; LCNB may incur increased loan charge-offs in the future; LCNB may face competitive loss of customers; changes in the interest rate environment may have results on LCNB’s operations materially different from those anticipated by LCNB’s market risk management functions; changes in general economic conditions and increased competition could adversely affect LCNB’s operating results; changes in regulations and government policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries, including changes in monetary policies, could negatively impact LCNB’s operating results; LCNB may experience difficulties growing loan and deposit balances; United States trade relations with foreign countries could negatively impact the financial condition of LCNB's customers, which could adversely affect LCNB 's operating results and financial condition; deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments LCNB has made in the securities of other financial institutions resulting in either actual losses or other than temporary impairments on such investments; difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyberattacks, that could negatively affect LCNB's ability to conduct business and its relationships with customers, vendors, and others; adverse weather events and natural disasters and global and/or national epidemics; and government intervention in the U.S. financial system, including the effects of recent legislative, tax, accounting and regulatory actions and reforms, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the capital ratios of Basel III as adopted by the federal banking authorities, and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Forward-looking statements made herein reflect management's expectations as of the date such statements are made. Such information is provided to assist shareholders and potential investors in understanding current and anticipated financial operations of LCNB and is included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. LCNB undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date such statements are made. LCNB Corp. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Condensed Income Statement Interest income $ 15,535 15,945 15,322 15,957 16,556 Interest expense 1,163 1,432 1,793 1,959 2,378 Net interest income 14,372 14,513 13,529 13,998 14,178 Provision (credit) for loan losses (52 ) (151 ) 976 16 1,173 Net interest income after provision 14,424 14,664 12,553 13,982 13,005 Non-interest income 3,465 4,305 4,278 3,319 3,839 Non-interest expense 11,492 11,944 11,653 11,116 11,072 Income before income taxes 6,397 7,025 5,178 6,185 5,772 Provision for income taxes 1,157 1,283 928 1,128 746 Net income $ 5,240 5,742 4,250 5,057 5,026 Amort/Accret income on acquired loans $ 249 186 181 294 667 Amort/Accret expenses on acquired interest-bearing liabilities $ — 1 — 2 3 Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 14,432 14,577 13,594 14,066 14,254 Per Share Data Dividends per share $ 0.19 0.19 0.18 0.18 0.18 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.41 0.44 0.33 0.39 0.39 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.41 0.44 0.33 0.39 0.39 Book value per share $ 18.66 18.73 18.46 18.27 18.00 Tangible book value per share $ 13.87 13.93 13.66 13.47 13.18 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 12,794,824 12,852,614 12,937,865 12,940,975 12,926,077 Diluted 12,794,852 12,852,657 12,937,901 12,941,001 12,927,666 Shares outstanding at period end 12,820,108 12,858,325 12,926,686 12,975,879 12,969,076 Selected Financial Ratios Return on average assets 1.20 % 1.31 % 0.97 % 1.19 % 1.23 % Return on average equity 8.80 % 9.52 % 7.08 % 8.63 % 8.75 % Return on average tangible equity 11.81 % 12.83 % 9.56 % 11.74 % 12.00 % Dividend payout ratio 46.34 % 43.18 % 54.55 % 46.15 % 46.15 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.68 % 3.71 % 3.47 % 3.70 % 3.92 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 64.21 % 63.26 % 65.20 % 63.94 % 61.19 % Selected Balance Sheet Items Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,144 31,730 24,485 42,736 24,795 Debt and equity securities 276,774 248,624 199,044 194,883 183,123 Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 107,630 100,254 124,628 125,492 85,356 Commercial, secured by real estate 855,894 843,230 843,943 833,286 829,461 Residential real estate 328,265 309,692 327,689 334,349 318,009 Consumer 35,799 36,917 36,504 32,859 28,955 Agricultural 8,698 10,100 8,920 11,071 10,519 Other, including deposit overdrafts 346 363 403 283 436 Deferred net origination fees (1,531 ) (1,135 ) (1,927 ) (1,902 ) (349 ) Loans, gross 1,335,101 1,299,421 1,340,160 1,335,438 1,272,387 Less allowance for loan losses 5,679 5,728 5,974 5,016 5,008 Loans, net $ 1,329,422 1,293,693 1,334,186 1,330,422 1,267,379 Total earning assets $ 1,634,818 1,562,392 1,547,538 1,554,537 1,462,485 Total assets 1,818,321 1,745,884 1,725,615 1,735,332 1,636,280 Total deposits 1,537,116 1,455,423 1,430,394 1,438,921 1,345,872 Three Months Ended 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Selected Balance Sheet Items, continued Long-term debt 17,000 22,000 31,999 33,998 35,996 Total shareholders’ equity 239,246 240,825 238,585 237,047 233,478 Equity to assets ratio 13.16 % 13.79 % 13.83 % 13.66 % 14.27 % Loans to deposits ratio 86.86 % 89.28 % 93.69 % 92.81 % 94.54 % Tangible common equity (TCE) $ 177,805 179,127 176,624 174,823 170,994 Tangible common assets (TCA) 1,756,880 1,684,186 1,663,654 1,673,108 1,573,796 TCE/TCA 10.12 % 10.64 % 10.62 % 10.45 % 10.87 % Selected Average Balance Sheet Items Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,269 49,273 42,661 46,292 25,101 Debt and equity securities 260,147 218,816 197,788 182,371 204,912 Loans $ 1,313,803 1,313,892 1,339,608 1,318,753 1,252,554 Less allowance for loan losses 5,715 5,920 5,250 4,998 3,938 Net loans $ 1,308,088 1,307,972 1,334,358 1,313,755 1,248,616 Total earning assets $ 1,589,582 1,561,392 1,558,886 1,528,610 1,462,946 Total assets 1,775,154 1,742,947 1,741,998 1,704,303 1,638,486 Total deposits 1,488,156 1,447,217 1,445,573 1,412,082 1,346,770 Short-term borrowings 342 — — 82 1,415 Long-term debt 19,689 30,803 33,020 34,964 38,325 Total shareholders’ equity 241,517 239,881 238,990 235,587 231,058 Equity to assets ratio 13.61 % 13.76 % 13.72 % 13.82 % 14.10 % Loans to deposits ratio 88.28 % 90.79 % 92.67 % 93.39 % 93.00 % Asset Quality Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (3 ) 95 18 8 210 Other real estate owned — — — — — Non-accrual loans 3,365 3,718 4,110 3,876 2,829 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing — — 94 38 39 Total nonperforming loans $ 3,365 3,718 4,204 3,914 2,868 Net charge-offs to average loans 0.00 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.07 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.43 % 0.44 % 0.45 % 0.38 % 0.39 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.25 % 0.29 % 0.31 % 0.29 % 0.23 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.24 % 0.23 % 0.18 % Assets Under Management LCNB Corp. total assets $ 1,818,321 1,745,884 1,725,615 1,735,332 1,636,280 Trust and investments (fair value) 673,742 628,414 524,502 516,076 455,974 Mortgage loans serviced 127,290 137,188 120,546 100,189 94,805 Cash management 118,494 116,792 119,520 116,615 77,471 Brokerage accounts (fair value) 299,355 292,953 267,307 255,276 235,278 Total assets managed $ 3,037,202 2,921,231 2,757,490 2,723,488 2,499,808 LCNB CORP. 2020 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 18,201 17,383 Interest-bearing demand deposits 22,943 14,347 Total cash and cash equivalents 41,144 31,730 Investment securities: Equity securities with a readily determinable fair value, at fair value 2,506 2,389 Equity securities without a readily determinable fair value, at cost 2,099 2,099 Debt securities, available-for-sale, at fair value 237,619 209,471 Debt securities, held-to-maturity, at cost 24,695 24,810 Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 4,652 4,652 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 5,203 5,203 Loans, net 1,329,422 1,293,693 Premises and equipment, net 35,243 35,376 Operating leases right of use asset 6,865 6,274 Goodwill 59,221 59,221 Core deposit and other intangibles 3,108 3,453 Bank owned life insurance 42,416 42,149 Interest receivable 8,665 8,337 Other assets 15,463 17,027 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,818,321 1,745,884 LIABILITIES: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 475,127 455,073 Interest-bearing 1,061,989 1,000,350 Total deposits 1,537,116 1,455,423 Long-term debt 17,000 22,000 Operating lease liabilities 6,998 6,371 Accrued interest and other liabilities 17,961 21,265 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,579,075 1,505,059 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES — — SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares – no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares, none outstanding — — Common shares – no par value, authorized 19,000,000 shares; issued 14,196,008 and 14,163,904 shares at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; outstanding 12,820,108 and 12,858,325 shares at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 142,639 142,443 Retained earnings 117,863 115,058 Treasury shares at cost, 1,375,900 and 1,305,579 shares at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (21,859 ) (20,719 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 603 4,043 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 239,246 240,825 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,818,321 1,745,884 LCNB CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 14,535 15,227 Dividends on equity securities with a readily determinable fair value 13 14 Dividends on equity securities without a readily determinable fair value 6 16 Interest on debt securities, taxable 718 950 Interest on debt securities, non-taxable 224 285 Other investments 39 64 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 15,535 16,556 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 1,028 2,117 Interest on short-term borrowings 1 7 Interest on long-term debt 134 254 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 1,163 2,378 NET INTEREST INCOME 14,372 14,178 PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES (52 ) 1,173 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 14,424 13,005 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fiduciary income 1,529 1,103 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 1,366 1,295 Net gains on sales of debt securities — 221 Bank owned life insurance income 267 601 Gains from sales of loans 43 120 Other operating income 260 499 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 3,465 3,839 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 6,433 6,768 Equipment expenses 368 287 Occupancy expense, net 794 682 State financial institutions tax 444 436 Marketing 268 177 Amortization of intangibles 257 260 FDIC insurance premiums (credit), net 113 (1 ) Contracted services 540 402 Other non-interest expense 2,275 2,061 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 11,492 11,072 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 6,397 5,772 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 1,157 746 NET INCOME $ 5,240 5,026 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.19 0.18 Earnings per common share: Basic 0.41 0.39 Diluted 0.41 0.39 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 12,794,824 12,926,077 Diluted 12,794,852 12,927,666 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005345/en/

