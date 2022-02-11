LCNB : Repurchased Over 1 Million Shares of its Common Stock - Form 8-K

LCNB Corp. Repurchased Over 1 Million Shares of its Common Stock





LEBANON, Ohio - February 11, 2022--LCNB Corp. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: LCNB) announced today that on February 11, 2022, LCNB Corp. repurchased 1,051,687 shares previously held by John C. Lame and his family. Mr. Lame had been the single largest shareholder of the Company and these shares constituted approximately 8.5% of LCNB Corp.'s outstanding common stock. The board agreed in principle with Mr. Lame to a $20.00 purchase price on February 4, 2022, when the stock closed at $20.13.





Eric J. Meilstrup, President & CEO of the Company, said, "As we pursue capital allocation strategies aimed at creating sustainable value for our shareholders, we are excited by the opportunity to efficiently repurchase a meaningful amount of our common stock. We expect this share purchase to be 6.82% accretive to our earnings per share in 2022 and approximately 7.0% accretive in future years. In addition, our capital levels remain strong, allowing us to continue investing in our growth strategies. Inclusive of today's announcement, since the beginning of 2019, we have repurchased over $37 million of our common stock, while distributing nearly $27 million in dividends, reflecting our long-standing track record of returning capital to our shareholders."





LCNB Chairman Spencer S. Cropper added, "In our efforts to consistently generate value for all of our shareholders, this transaction further strengthens the return on average tangible common equity that we expect to deliver."





