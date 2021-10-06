LCP and investments Public : Approval Condensed Interim Financial Statementsς 30June2021

LCP HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD

ANNOUNCEMENT

LCP Holdings and Investments Public Ltd (the "Company") announces that, at its meeting of yesterday, its Board of Directors approved the Condensed Interim Financial Statements of the Company for the half year ended 30 June 2021, which are attached hereto.

An extract of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements of the Company will be published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 in "Phileleftheros" newspaper. The Condensed Interim Financial Statements will not be sent to the beneficiaries of the titles; however, interested investors may obtain a copy of the full text of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements, free of charge, from the Company's registered office, 1 Agiou Prokopiou and Poseidonos str., 2406 Engomi, Nicosia. The Condensed Interim Financial Statements are also available on the Company's website (www.lcp- holdings.com) as well as on the Cyprus Stock Exchange website (www.cse.com.cy).

By order of the Board of Directors

The Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd

Secretary

Nicosia, 29 September 2021