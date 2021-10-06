Log in
    LI   CY0005751314

LCP HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD

(LI)
  Report
LCP and investments Public : Approval Condensed Interim Financial Statementsς 30June2021

10/06/2021 | 02:58am EDT
LCP HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD

ANNOUNCEMENT

LCP Holdings and Investments Public Ltd (the "Company") announces that, at its meeting of yesterday, its Board of Directors approved the Condensed Interim Financial Statements of the Company for the half year ended 30 June 2021, which are attached hereto.

An extract of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements of the Company will be published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 in "Phileleftheros" newspaper. The Condensed Interim Financial Statements will not be sent to the beneficiaries of the titles; however, interested investors may obtain a copy of the full text of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements, free of charge, from the Company's registered office, 1 Agiou Prokopiou and Poseidonos str., 2406 Engomi, Nicosia. The Condensed Interim Financial Statements are also available on the Company's website (www.lcp- holdings.com) as well as on the Cyprus Stock Exchange website (www.cse.com.cy).

By order of the Board of Directors

The Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd

Secretary

Nicosia, 29 September 2021

LCP Holdings and Investments Public Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales 2020 0,07 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
Net income 2020 -0,11 M -0,12 M -0,12 M
Net cash 2020 9,26 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -34,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3,39 M 3,93 M 3,92 M
EV / Sales 2019 -181x
EV / Sales 2020 -78,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart LCP HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD
Duration : Period :
LCP Holdings and investments Public Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michalis Xiouros Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Maria Ioannou Achillides Financial Director & Secretary
Militsa Christodoulou Drakou Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sofronis Clerides Independent Non-Executive Director
Michalis Athanasiou Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LCP HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD-7.69%4
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED28.84%45 836
NATIXIS0.00%15 086
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.17.04%12 349
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.54.27%9 319
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.9.89%5 964