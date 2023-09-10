Certain A Shares of LD Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-SEP-2023.

Certain A Shares of LD Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-SEP-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1098 days starting from 7-SEP-2020 to 10-SEP-2023.



The Company?s actual controllers Xu Longping and Zhang Yunxue and affiliate Shanghai Long?erli Investment Development Co., Ltd. and the Company?s actual controllers? relatives Xu Wei, Xu Shaojie, Zhang Hong Mei committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date.



The Company?s supervisor Wang Dechao, director Hui Mishu, vice general manager Wu Xianzhong, and shareholders Chuzhou Junyuan Venture Capital Center (Limited Partnership), Shanghai Jinpu Guodiao M&A Equity Investment Fund Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Zhuji Dongzheng Zhizhen Investment Center (Limited Partnership), Anhui Venture Capital Fund Co., Ltd., Jiaxing Liding No. 3 Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Tibet Golden Sunflower Capital Management Co., Ltd., Wuxi Jintou Industry Upgrading Equity Investment Fund qi ye (Limited Partnership), Wuxi Jintou Holding Co., Ltd., Weifang Junyuan Equity Investment Center Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Wuxi Feifan Xieli IoT Venture Capital Center (Limited Partnership), Cao Chunfang, Lv Ping, Gan Shifan, Wu Chongyu, Wan Liping, Wang Jiao, Zhou Xinhua, Wang Huiying, Qiu Ping, Chen Hui, Li Xuegang, Lu Dongmei, Qian Meihong, Qian Hong, Chai Wei, Chen Haitao, Zhou Baomei, Zhang Jinfang, Feng Zhigang, Wei Linrong, Han Jun, Zhang Huan, Tong Yufei, Wang Shuizhou, Qu Renlong, Chen Fei, Zhang Mingxing, Shao Xijie, Zhao Houyin, Yu Yueli, Zhao Lizhong, Zheng Wenjun, and Zhao Xinzhong committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date.