Sablé-sur-Sarthe, 28th may, 2024
Entry into exclusive negotiations with a view to the potential
acquisition of 100% Pierre MARTINET's Group shares
Sablé-sur-Sarthe - LDC (FRFR0013204336 - LOUP) announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Pierre MARTINET Group, "Le Traiteur Intraitable", for the acquisition of 100% of its share capital. Pierre MARTINET Group is an independent, family-owned French company founded in 1968 and still run by its founder Pierre MARTINET.
Pierre MARTINET Group is one of the market leaders in catered salads and the No. 1 in tabbouleh, and has never ceased to innovate, notably with the launch in 2017 of its "Végétal" vegan range. Pierre MARTINET guarantees the quality and excellence of his products thanks to his expertise. It is known by 3 out of 4 French people and has consolidated its reputation since its first TV advert in 1994.
With a 2023 turnover of almost €230m, Pierre MARTINET Group employs over 700 people across 5 production sites in France. Pierre MARTINET is one of the leading names in the catering industry, with a diversified range of products.
The Group produces and markets catered salads under Pierre MARTINET brand and also has a seafood salad business with its La Belle Henriette brand (acquired in 2010, in the Vendée region), charcuterie products and savoury pastries with Maison Randy (acquired in 1997, in Lyon). The Group is also expanding internationally.
If completed, the acquisition would be fully in line with the 2026-2027 strategic roadmap, in which LDC set out its ambitions in terms of developing its brands, expanding its marketing networks and strengthening its offering in catered salads.
The parties have set themselves the target of completing this transaction in the final quarter of 2024, subject to agreement on the terms of the sale and the lifting of the usual conditions precedent, in particular the audits and the decision of the French Competition Authority.
This transaction should give LDC's convenience business a presence in 70% of the catering product families in supermarkets and hypermarkets, thereby strengthening its presence alongside the Marie brand.
1
About LDC
LDC (Lambert Dodard Chancereul) is a family-owned French agri-food company specialising in the processing and marketing of poultry and the production of fresh and frozen delicatessen products. With 102 sites, 25,000 employees and 2023-2024 sales of €6.2 billion, the LDC group is one of Europe's leading agrifood companies, with operations in France, Poland, Hungary, Belgium and the United Kingdom. It markets its products under the Loué, Le Gaulois, Maître CoQ, Doux, Marie, Traditions d'Asie, Drosed, Nature et Respect and Matines brands. Its mission: "To promote food sovereignty while respecting people and nature".
LDC Group is listed on the stock exchange and is experiencing sustainable, balanced and controlled development based on organic growth and acquisitions in Europe.
Next meeting :
Publication of annual results 2023-2024
29 May 2024 after close of trading
CONTACTS
Natalia Bernard
Benjamin Lehari
Directrice Administrative et Financière
Consultant
02 43 62 70 00
01 56 88 11 11
natalia.bernard@ldc.fr
benjamin.lehari@seitosei-actifin.com
Presse
Jennifer Jullia
01 56 88 11 19
jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com
Investisseurs
Sébastien Berret
01 56 88 11 22
sebastien.berret@seitosei-actifin.com
2
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
LDC SA published this content on 28 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2024 17:35:03 UTC.