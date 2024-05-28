Sablé-sur-Sarthe, 28th may, 2024

Entry into exclusive negotiations with a view to the potential

acquisition of 100% Pierre MARTINET's Group shares

Sablé-sur-Sarthe - LDC (FRFR0013204336 - LOUP) announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Pierre MARTINET Group, "Le Traiteur Intraitable", for the acquisition of 100% of its share capital. Pierre MARTINET Group is an independent, family-owned French company founded in 1968 and still run by its founder Pierre MARTINET.

Pierre MARTINET Group is one of the market leaders in catered salads and the No. 1 in tabbouleh, and has never ceased to innovate, notably with the launch in 2017 of its "Végétal" vegan range. Pierre MARTINET guarantees the quality and excellence of his products thanks to his expertise. It is known by 3 out of 4 French people and has consolidated its reputation since its first TV advert in 1994.

With a 2023 turnover of almost €230m, Pierre MARTINET Group employs over 700 people across 5 production sites in France. Pierre MARTINET is one of the leading names in the catering industry, with a diversified range of products.

The Group produces and markets catered salads under Pierre MARTINET brand and also has a seafood salad business with its La Belle Henriette brand (acquired in 2010, in the Vendée region), charcuterie products and savoury pastries with Maison Randy (acquired in 1997, in Lyon). The Group is also expanding internationally.

If completed, the acquisition would be fully in line with the 2026-2027 strategic roadmap, in which LDC set out its ambitions in terms of developing its brands, expanding its marketing networks and strengthening its offering in catered salads.

The parties have set themselves the target of completing this transaction in the final quarter of 2024, subject to agreement on the terms of the sale and the lifting of the usual conditions precedent, in particular the audits and the decision of the French Competition Authority.

This transaction should give LDC's convenience business a presence in 70% of the catering product families in supermarkets and hypermarkets, thereby strengthening its presence alongside the Marie brand.

