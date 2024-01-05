LDC : Oddo BHF confirms its recommendation on the share

Oddo BHF maintains its 'outperform' rating on LDC shares, with an unchanged target price of 178 euros.



LDC reported a 2.6% increase in sales for the 3rd quarter of its 23/24 financial year, almost 2% below Oddo BHF's expectations.



At the same time, LDC confirmed its 2023/24 sales target of >E6 bn and an operating profit in excess of 350 ME, implying a margin of around 5.8% vs. 5.1% in 2022/23.



Despite the persistent inflationary context, LDC has good visibility for the rest of the year", says the analyst.



Following this publication, the broker has lowered its 2023/24 sales forecast by around 1%, while maintaining its OIR forecast unchanged.



Despite lower-than-expected volumes in Q3, we believe that the evolution of the product mix and lower raw material costs should support the Group's profitability over the year", concludes Oddo BHF.



