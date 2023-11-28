LDC : Organisation d'une visioconférence destinée aux actionnaires individuels.

LDC is the French leader in the production, packaging, and marketing of poultry products. The group's products are mainly sold under the Le Gaulois and Loué brands. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - poultry products (72%): cut products, elaborated products, ordinary poultry and labelled poultry; - catering products (14.1%): foreign food (No. 1 in France), pizzas and meat pies (No. 1 in France), cooked dishes (No. 2 in France), sandwiches, deli products and pastries. The remaining sales (13.9%) are from international activities. At the end of February 2022, LDC had 95 production sites located in Europe.

Sector Food Processing